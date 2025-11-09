Britney Spears Vanishes From Social Media After 'Breaking Point' Trigged by Kevin Federline's Tell-All Memoir About His Relationship with the Pop Icon

The blackout followed the release of alarming footage showing Spears swerving her car across lanes after raising a glass at a restaurant in Thousand Oaks, California.

Now, multiple sources claim that Spears has been on a self-imposed hiatus from social media, with the conversations surrounding her mental health and Federline's memoir becoming too "triggering".

"She needed to come off social media because she was close to going nuclear," one insider said. "She was hurt that people use her posts to weaponize her past issues with mental illness to mock and denigrate her."

While the decision to deactivate her Instagram was reportedly her own, those closest to her encouraged the move to protect her peace. "She sees everything and it's super hurtful and super traumatizing. It's triggering. It's really sad, and at the end of the day, she still cares what people think about her," another insider explained.