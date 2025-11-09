Britney Spears Vanishes From Social Media After 'Breaking Point' Trigged by Kevin Federline's Tell-All Memoir About His Relationship with the Pop Icon
Nov. 9 2025, Published 2:15 p.m. ET
Britney Spears has reportedly stepped back from social media following what insiders describe as a "breaking point" triggered by the release of her ex-husband Kevin Federline's new memoir and ongoing scrutiny over her well-being, RadarOnline.com can report.
Last month, the 43-year-old pop star fired off a series of furious social media posts calling out her "angry" ex for "humiliating" her through his excoriating book. However, the posts came to an abrupt halt when Spears' Instagram account suddenly vanished for several days — prompting fans to question if she was okay.
Social Media Blackout
The blackout followed the release of alarming footage showing Spears swerving her car across lanes after raising a glass at a restaurant in Thousand Oaks, California.
Now, multiple sources claim that Spears has been on a self-imposed hiatus from social media, with the conversations surrounding her mental health and Federline's memoir becoming too "triggering".
"She needed to come off social media because she was close to going nuclear," one insider said. "She was hurt that people use her posts to weaponize her past issues with mental illness to mock and denigrate her."
While the decision to deactivate her Instagram was reportedly her own, those closest to her encouraged the move to protect her peace. "She sees everything and it's super hurtful and super traumatizing. It's triggering. It's really sad, and at the end of the day, she still cares what people think about her," another insider explained.
Federline's New Memoir
Federline, 47, who was married to Spears from 2004 to 2007, recently published his memoir You Thought You Knew, which includes explosive allegations about their family life — including claims that Spears once bleached their sons' hair to the point of burns, gave Jayden shellfish despite his allergy, and at one point wished both children "dead".
Spears has denied all allegations through her representative, who accused Federline of attempting to profit off his famous ex now that child support payments have ended.
Spear's Circle
Amid the renewed scrutiny, sources say Spears has been leaning on her longtime confidant and talent manager Cade Hudson for support. "She trusts Cade more than anyone else in the world, even more than her family," said another insider. "He's one of the few people who can talk sense into her when she needs it, but who can also be a friend."
Hudson, who has known Spears for over two decades, is said to act as her main point of contact, "standing between her and anyone who tries to get to her both personally and professionally."
Despite the turbulence, those close to the pop icon insist she's focusing on protecting her peace — and finding comfort among the few people she truly trusts.