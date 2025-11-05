EXCLUSIVE: 'Bored and Restless' Meghan Markle 'Secretly Plotting to Swap Montecito for Buzz of Big City Life'
Nov. 5 2025, Published 5:13 p.m. ET
Seven-year itch afflicted Meghan Markle is said to be "bored and restless" in her luxury Montecito mansion and is secretly planning to leave behind the quiet California enclave for the energy of city life – with insiders telling RadarOnline.com both Los Angeles and New York reportedly on her shortlist.
The 44-year-old Duchess of Sussex, who shares her $14.6 million home with Prince Harry, 41, and their children, Archie, 6, and Lilibet, 4, is said to be frustrated by the "retirement home vibe" of Montecito and eager to move closer to Hollywood's social circuit.
'Montecito Feels More Like a Cage Than a Sanctuary'
Sources say the shift could mark the latest phase of her rebranding effort, as her lifestyle line As Ever struggles and her Netflix series With Love, Meghan failed to crack the streaming platform's top 10.
A source close to the couple said: "Meghan's ready for something new. She appreciates everything Montecito has offered – the calm, the privacy, the breathing room – but it no longer excites her. Being so far removed from the buzz makes her feel boxed in. She feeds off connection and momentum, and right now Montecito feels more like a cage than a sanctuary."
Another insider added: "She's tired of spending hours in the car just to get anywhere. Meghan's naturally restless and misses the energy of city life – the crowds, the meetings, the sense of movement. She wants to be where things are happening and where she can be part of the conversation, not watching from afar."
'Forever Home' No More
The Sussexes' nine-bedroom, 16-bathroom home sits on 7.4 acres, surrounded by manicured gardens, a gym, pool, library and chicken coop. It was intended to be their "forever home" when they left royal duties behind in 2020.
But sources say Meghan – who has been married to Harry for more than seven years – now sees it as a stepping stone rather than a destination.
Our insider continued: "She's quietly exploring options in both Los Angeles and New York. LA would keep her close to the entertainment world and the people who shape it, but New York speaks to her bigger ambitions – it's where the power players in politics and philanthropy are. For Meghan, having homes on both coasts feels like the ultimate statement of success."
Property Portfolio Expands as Harry Hesitates
A Portuguese villa understood to have been bought last year for $4.7 million by Markle and Harry is also said to be part of the duchess' plan to diversify their property portfolio and give her another "escape home."
Montecito's rising property values could net them around $15million in profit if they sell, giving them the funds to buy in more exclusive neighborhoods such Brentwood or Beverly Hills and New York.
But while Meghan sees opportunity, Harry sees only upheaval.
"When they settled in Montecito, they saw it as their forever home," said one friend.
"For Harry, it's everything he wanted – peaceful, private, surrounded by nature. He loves the routine, the beaches, and being hands-on with the kids. It finally felt like a life of their own, so the thought of leaving it behind has really thrown him."
'Meghan 3.0': Reinvention on the Horizon
Still, Meghan appears determined to reinvent herself. Her recent appearances at Paris Fashion Week and the Fortune Most Powerful Women Summit have fueled speculation she is preparing for "Meghan 3.0" – a more visible, business-driven phase.
"For Meghan, this isn't just about being restless – it's about growth," another source said. "She sees relocating as a way to match her surroundings with her goals. Success in her world is all about access – being present where influence happens. Meghan feels she can't truly do that while tucked away in Montecito."
According to the same insider, Markle has been reassuring Harry a big city move could actually give them more time together as rumors persist the pair are leading increasingly separate lives.
"She's been assuring him that living nearer to the city would actually make life easier – less travel, less strain," they said. "Harry's hesitant, but she knows how to win him over – and, as always, she tends to get what she wants."