EXCLUSIVE: 'Bored and Restless' Meghan Markle 'Secretly Plotting to Swap Montecito for Buzz of Big City Life'

Sources say the shift could mark the latest phase of her rebranding effort, as her lifestyle line As Ever struggles and her Netflix series With Love, Meghan failed to crack the streaming platform's top 10.

A source close to the couple said: "Meghan's ready for something new. She appreciates everything Montecito has offered – the calm, the privacy, the breathing room – but it no longer excites her. Being so far removed from the buzz makes her feel boxed in. She feeds off connection and momentum, and right now Montecito feels more like a cage than a sanctuary."

Another insider added: "She's tired of spending hours in the car just to get anywhere. Meghan's naturally restless and misses the energy of city life – the crowds, the meetings, the sense of movement. She wants to be where things are happening and where she can be part of the conversation, not watching from afar."