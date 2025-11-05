Your tip
'Teen Mom' Star Tyler Baltierra's Massive Bulge Goes Viral as He Dances in Sweatpants — 'It Basically Smacked Me on My Forehead'

Photo of Tyler Baltierra
Source: tylerbaltierramtv/tiktok

Tyler Baltierra had a successful stint on OnlyFans.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Nov. 5 2025, Published 5:05 p.m. ET

Thirsty fans are fawning over Teen Mom star Tyler Baltierra's latest TikTok after he showed off his bulge in grey sweatpants, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Baltierra, who is no stranger to showing off his body, danced along to the popular Pamela Pumpkin Witches Broom TikTok trend, insisting his wife Catelynn Lowell "told" him to do this and he only lives "to serve."

Tyler Baltierra Puts Bulge On Display

Source: @tylerbaltierramtv/Instagram

Tyler Baltierra danced around to the Pamela Pumpkin TikTok trend.

"Do you think she'll approve?" he asked, adding hashtags of #MarriageHumor, #LaughMore, and #StressLess.

Whether his partner did or not quickly became irrelevant, as fans went crazy over his bulge that was seen flapping about in his sweats.

Fans Left Drooling Over Video

Photo of Tyler Baltierra
Source: tylerbaltierramtv/tiktok

Many commenters said they know why Catelynn Lowell is happy after seeing Tyler Baltierra's bulge.

"Couldn't help myself," a person who clearly enjoyed what they saw wrote. "It basically smacked me on my forehead."

While many others gushed they see why Lowell is happy, another fan insisted this is why she "won't leave" Baltierra.

"Sir, you're gonna take my eye out with that thing," another user joked.

Tyler Baltierra's Bulge Discussed on Halloween Snap

Photo of Catelynn Lowell and Tyler Baltierra
Source: @tylerbaltierramtv/Instagram

A critic called Tyler Baltierra's behavior 'disgusting' for his bulge being shown off in his Halloween costume.

This isn't the first time Baltierra's bulge has been a hot topic of conversation as of late.

When he posted his Halloween pic with Lowell, in which he donned a skintight Superman costume, people couldn't help but, once again, deliberate over his crotch – albeit this time they were more critical.

"Does he seriously not wear underwear? No one needs to see that on display," one fired-up critic wrote on Reddit, while another asked, "What is the matter with him?"

"That is honestly disgusting behavior," another angry observer shared. "He knew what he was wearing and what was showing."

Another person couldn't help but slam the long-standing reality star, sharing, "He looks way too proud of that..."

Tyler Baltierra's OnlyFans Career

Photo of Tyler Baltierra
Source: @tylerbaltierramtv/Instagram

Catelynn Lowell ran Tyler Baltierra's OnlyFans account when he was on the platform.

Baltierra is no longer on OnlyFans, but he was for quite some time and made quite a successful run at it.

During his stint on the adult-oriented social media network, Balteirra charged a $30 monthly fee for fans to get NSFW photos and videos.

He insisted his wife ran the account.

"Cate buys me what the people on OF are requesting to see lmao!" he wrote on X, prior to quitting the popular platform. "I’m not shy or shameful about my body whatsoever! She’s having a lot of fun with it, which makes it fun for me & we’ve been having a blast doing this together tbh!"

As for how he was doing financially on OnlyFans, Baltierra shared he made over $100,000.

"It’s making well over 6 figures already & has stayed in the top 1%! So everyone who chooses to hate can keep on hatin & we’ll just keep on rollin I guess!" he exclaimed.

The account was created after Baltierra lost some weight and began sharing photos of his toned body on his social media.

