'Teen Mom' Star Tyler Baltierra's Massive Bulge Goes Viral as He Dances in Sweatpants — 'It Basically Smacked Me on My Forehead'

This isn't the first time Baltierra's bulge has been a hot topic of conversation as of late.

When he posted his Halloween pic with Lowell, in which he donned a skintight Superman costume, people couldn't help but, once again, deliberate over his crotch – albeit this time they were more critical.

"Does he seriously not wear underwear? No one needs to see that on display," one fired-up critic wrote on Reddit, while another asked, "What is the matter with him?"

"That is honestly disgusting behavior," another angry observer shared. "He knew what he was wearing and what was showing."

Another person couldn't help but slam the long-standing reality star, sharing, "He looks way too proud of that..."