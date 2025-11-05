Your tip
Kris Jenner

Kris Jenner Defeats Father Time? Inside Her Jaw-Dropping Plastic Surgery Transformation That Has Left the Momager Looking Unrecognizable on Her 70th Birthday

Photo of Kris Jenner
Source: MEGA

Kris Jenner looks decades younger despite turning 70 thanks to a second facelift.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Nov. 5 2025, Published 4:45 p.m. ET

Kris Jenner has officially entered her 70s, but the momager looks younger than ever before.

RadarOnline.com can reveal Kris' jaw-dropping transformation, including a $100,000 facelift, which has left some fans confusing the grandmother for her reality star daughter, Kim Kardashian.

Split photo of Kris Jenner in 2007, Kris Jenner in 2025
Source: MEGA

Kris Jenner has turned back the clock with Botox and fillers.

Kris stunned fans ahead of her 70th birthday on Wednesday, November 5, when she debuted a noticeably taught and youthful face.

While the Kardashian matriarch has been known to indulge in cosmetic work for years now, there was no mistaking Kris' dramatic new look was the result of more than just filler and Botox.

Plastic surgery experts speculated Kris had a "baby facelift," also known as a "mini facelift," which has quickly emerged as a leading aesthetic trend in Hollywood.

Baby Facelift Revealed

Split photo of Kris Jenner in 2011, Kris Jenner in 2025
Source: MEGA

She is also believed to have gotten a baby facelift.

While close-up photos reveal Kris' face still shows some signs of aging, her skin resembles the "natural, lifted beauty" achieved with a baby facelift.

Many celebrities have opted to dissolve fillers, which can often lead to a swollen appearance, for the minimally invasive procedure aimed at restoring "youthful contours," according to Board-certified dermatologist Dr. Sonia Badreshia.

The extent of Kris' rejuvenated appearance was undeniable when she was seen in a rare makeup-free TikTok video in early October – and looked decades younger than her actual age.

Kris' New York City Physician

Photo of Kris Jenner
Source: MEGA

Kris Jenner's skin is noticeable more smooth and has no signs of sagging.

After photos of Kris' glowing appearance sent fans on social media into a frenzy, she opened up about the physician responsible for her look during an appearance on the Not Skinny But Not Fat podcast.

The mother-of-six revealed she even has a secret "password" for friends and family who want their own consultation with New York City-based physician Dr. Steven Levine, who she noted "didn't want the attention, which I loved."

She explained: "I said, 'But do I have your permission to say who you are?' And he goes, 'Listen, I'll tell you what. As long as we can come up with a password so that if somebody calls and says, 'I'm Kris Jenner's best friend, and can I have a consultation?' They have to say the secret password."

Photo of Kim Kardashian and Kris Jenner
Source: MEGA

Kris Jenner admitted she had a facelift 15 years ago and it was 'time for a refresh.'

While Kris' refreshed face has caused a stir as of late, this isn't the first facelift procedure she's had done – and she has no regrets about going under the knife.

In an interview with Vogue Arabia, Kris said: "I had a facelift about 15 years ago, so it was time for a refresh. I decided to do this facelift because I want to be the best version of myself, and that makes me happy."

She added: "Just because you get older, it doesn't mean you should give up on yourself.

"If you feel comfortable in your skin and you want to age gracefully – meaning you don't want to do anything – then don't do anything. But for me, this is aging gracefully. It's my version."

