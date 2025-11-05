Kris Jenner Defeats Father Time? Inside Her Jaw-Dropping Plastic Surgery Transformation That Has Left the Momager Looking Unrecognizable on Her 70th Birthday

Kris Jenner has officially entered her 70s, but the momager looks younger than ever before.

Plastic surgery experts speculated Kris had a " baby facelift ," also known as a "mini facelift," which has quickly emerged as a leading aesthetic trend in Hollywood .

While the Kardashian matriarch has been known to indulge in cosmetic work for years now, there was no mistaking Kris' dramatic new look was the result of more than just filler and Botox.

The extent of Kris' rejuvenated appearance was undeniable when she was seen in a rare makeup-free TikTok video in early October – and looked decades younger than her actual age.

Many celebrities have opted to dissolve fillers, which can often lead to a swollen appearance, for the minimally invasive procedure aimed at restoring "youthful contours," according to Board-certified dermatologist Dr. Sonia Badreshia .

After photos of Kris' glowing appearance sent fans on social media into a frenzy, she opened up about the physician responsible for her look during an appearance on the Not Skinny But Not Fat podcast.

The mother-of-six revealed she even has a secret "password" for friends and family who want their own consultation with New York City-based physician Dr. Steven Levine, who she noted "didn't want the attention, which I loved."

She explained: "I said, 'But do I have your permission to say who you are?' And he goes, 'Listen, I'll tell you what. As long as we can come up with a password so that if somebody calls and says, 'I'm Kris Jenner's best friend, and can I have a consultation?' They have to say the secret password."