Barbie Before and After: 'Euphoria' Fan-Favorite Looks Unrecognizable as She Flaunts Head-Turning 50-Pound Weight Loss in Skintight Mini Dress

Photos of Barbier Ferreira
Source: MEGA; @barbieferreira/instagram

Barbie Ferreira began showing off a slimmer figure last year.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Nov. 5 2025, Published 4:30 p.m. ET

Euphoria star Barbie Ferreira turned heads as she looked like a million bucks, as she debuted her dazzling, slimmed-down figure at the Academy Women's Luncheon in Los Angeles on Tuesday, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Ferreira, who recently walked the runway for the 2025 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show, dropped jaws as she smiled and showed off her 50-pound weight loss.

Is Barbie Ferreira Using Ozempic?

Photos of Barbie Ferreira
Source: MEGA;@barbieferreira/instagram

Barbie Ferreira has not commented on if she's using Ozempic or not.

For the event, the actress chose to don a pink ruched dress with a plunging neckline and ruffled details along the short sleeves. To complete the look, she added open-toed black pumps and dangly earrings.

Ferreira began showing off a slimmer figure last year, leading to speculation she was using the trendy weight loss drug Ozempic.

Barbie Ferreira Hints at a Transformation Journey

Photos of Barbie Ferreira
Source: MEGA;@barbieferreira/instagram

Ferreira said she's was 'seeing a personal trainer' in 2020.

The former HBO starlet hinted she was starting a transformative journey in 2020 when she shared she was doing Pilates "a few times a week."

"I've started seeing a personal trainer, which has been more challenging, but I guess that's the point," she added at the time.

The potential motivation behind her desire to change her body was revealed last year when an insider told a media outlet, "Since she quit Euphoria, the opportunities have been drying up for Barbie, and she knew that a reinvention was necessary to maintain longevity."

"In order to get roles in Hollywood, you've got to look the part, and as shallow as that sounds, it is, unfortunately, true," they added.

Barbie Ferreira 'Wants to Be Able to Play Sexy Parts'

Photos of Barbie Ferriera
Source: MEGA;@barbieferreira/instagram

Ferreira has a 'strong drive to succeed,' a source shared.

In terms of her weight loss, the TV star did this to "revitalize her career and better highlight her talents," the source revealed.

"She has such a strong drive to succeed in the industry and is incredibly talented. Doing this spread and showing off her new body was a way of saying, 'Hey, this is me now and I am ready to work,'" they elaborated.

"She wants to be able to play sexy parts too and will do what it takes to succeed. Ozempic can offer a really easy way to achieve this."

Despite her lack of appearances on Euphoria, another insider shared it was "clear that her image was important to her."

Barbie Ferreira Is 'Loving the Attenteion' Her New Body's Getting

Photos of Barbie Ferriera
Source: MEGA

Ferreira is 'loving the attention' she's getting from her new figure, an insider claimed.

While the source did not confirm or deny if Ozempic was involved in Ferreira's weight loss, they said she's "loving the attention" she's getting from her new figure.

"It wouldn't surprise anyone if it were Ozempic, though," the insider added.

Along with feeling confident in her new body, it seems the actress is certain the choices she's made, such as walking away from Euphoria, were the right ones.

"I feel free in a way where I get to really do what I want, and I get to produce stuff that I like and be in these stories that I probably wouldn’t have had time for if I were on the show. It's been really great," she said in a recent interview.

