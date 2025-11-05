Barbie Before and After: 'Euphoria' Fan-Favorite Looks Unrecognizable as She Flaunts Head-Turning 50-Pound Weight Loss in Skintight Mini Dress

The former HBO starlet hinted she was starting a transformative journey in 2020 when she shared she was doing Pilates "a few times a week."

"I've started seeing a personal trainer, which has been more challenging, but I guess that's the point," she added at the time.

The potential motivation behind her desire to change her body was revealed last year when an insider told a media outlet, "Since she quit Euphoria, the opportunities have been drying up for Barbie, and she knew that a reinvention was necessary to maintain longevity."

"In order to get roles in Hollywood, you've got to look the part, and as shallow as that sounds, it is, unfortunately, true," they added.