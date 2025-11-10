EXCLUSIVE: Dolly Parton's Health Sparks Explosive Family Feud – Country Icon's Sister Freida Ripped for Causing Panic Over Dramatic 'Prayers' Message

But the next day, Freida addressed Dolly's shaken fans by saying she "didn't mean to scare anyone" and backtracked to blather that her sissy was just "a little under the weather."

Hours after Freida's apologetic post, Parton's tough-as-nails niece Danielle Parton – an Air National Guard veteran, who oversees a legal moonshine business when she isn't piloting planes for American Airlines – appeared to blast her aunt on social media.

Danielle, whose father is Dolly's brother Bobby, asserted that nothing had changed with her famous aunt's health since the performer addressed fans directly and scathingly wrote if Parton "had wanted to share more, give details, ask for prayers, whatever, she would have."

After that, Dolly put out a video to dispel fears, share that she was working on commercials for the Grand Ole Opry and incredulously ask: "Do I look sick to you?"