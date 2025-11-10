Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > Exclusives > Dolly Parton
Exclusive

EXCLUSIVE: Dolly Parton's Health Sparks Explosive Family Feud – Country Icon's Sister Freida Ripped for Causing Panic Over Dramatic 'Prayers' Message

Dolly Parton's health concerns reportedly triggered a family feud after sister Freida's alarming message.
Source: MEGA; FREIDA PARTON/FACEBOOK

Dolly Parton's health concerns reportedly triggered a family feud after sister Freida's alarming message.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Nov. 10 2025, Published 8:00 a.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add Radar on Google

Ailing Dolly Parton is caught in the crossfire of a blistering family battle caused by the country icon's sister, Freida Parton, issuing a dramatic call for prayers for the 79-year-old star, sparking fears that the conflict could send the widowed singer spiraling, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Freida, 68, asked on social media for the public to pray with her for Parton, who "hasn't been feeling her best" after the singer postponed her Las Vegas residency for nearly a year and canceled an appearance at her Dollywood theme park in Tennessee because of an infection caused by a kidney stone.

Article continues below advertisement

Alarming Post About Dolly Causes Fans To Panic

Tap Here To Add Radar Online as A Trusted SourceAdd Radar Online as A Trusted Source on Google
Article continues below advertisement
Danielle Parton defended her aunt by saying Dolly Parton would have shared health details herself.
Source: DANIELLE PARTON/FACEBOOK; MEGA

Danielle Parton defended her aunt by saying Dolly Parton would have shared health details herself.

Article continues below advertisement

But the next day, Freida addressed Dolly's shaken fans by saying she "didn't mean to scare anyone" and backtracked to blather that her sissy was just "a little under the weather."

Hours after Freida's apologetic post, Parton's tough-as-nails niece Danielle Parton – an Air National Guard veteran, who oversees a legal moonshine business when she isn't piloting planes for American Airlines – appeared to blast her aunt on social media.

Danielle, whose father is Dolly's brother Bobby, asserted that nothing had changed with her famous aunt's health since the performer addressed fans directly and scathingly wrote if Parton "had wanted to share more, give details, ask for prayers, whatever, she would have."

After that, Dolly put out a video to dispel fears, share that she was working on commercials for the Grand Ole Opry and incredulously ask: "Do I look sick to you?"

Article continues below advertisement

Causing More 'Stress' Amid Health Issues

Article continues below advertisement
Dolly said she delayed medical care while tending to her late husband, Carl Dean.
Source: @DOLLYPARTON/INSTAGRAM

Dolly said she delayed medical care while tending to her late husband, Carl Dean.

Article continues below advertisement

Dolly also explained she'd been putting off care for herself during the final days of her sickly husband, Carl Dean, who died in March at age 82.

"I let a lot of things go," she confessed. "So anyway, when I got around to it, the doctor said, we need to take care of this."

Danielle noted the "hysteria" over Dolly is causing "undue stress for her" – even if the cause was "good-intentioned."

Article continues below advertisement
A family insider said tensions erupted after Freida Parton's dramatic plea for prayers.
Source: @THE_REAL_FREIDA_PARTON/INSTAGRAM

A family insider said tensions erupted after Freida Parton's dramatic plea for prayers.

Article continues below advertisement

A family insider exclusively told RadarOnline.com, "The knives are clearly out."

Sources said the tight-knit clan is furious over the panic caused by Freida's plea.

One fan observed: "When it comes to celebrities, families saying they 'haven't been feeling their best' often feels like a euphemism for 'is on their deathbed.'"

Article continues below advertisement

Broken Family Trust

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE ON EXCLUSIVES
George Clooney missed Julia Roberts' big event to spend time with wife Amal, as divorce rumors swirl.

EXCLUSIVE: George Clooney 'Blew Off' Pal Julia Roberts on Her Big Night – as Actor Decided to Focus on Date Night With Wife Amal Amid Divorce Rumors

howard sterns siriusxm future uncertain contract negotiations

EXCLUSIVE: Howard Stern's Contract Deal Up in the Air – Shock Jock 'Wants Freedom, Not Fame' as Future of SiriusXM Show Remains Uncertain

Article continues below advertisement
Sources claimed Freida's timing over Dolly's health has deepened long-standing family rifts.
Source: MEGA

Sources claimed Freida's timing over Dolly's health has deepened long-standing family rifts.

Sources noted this isn't the first time Freida has ruffled her kin's feathers.

"Freida has been a headache for years," an insider doted. "But in this case, her timing could not have been worse. The stakes are so high with Dolly's health on the line. This is the last thing she needs.

"Freida is going to have a hard time getting back inside the family's circle of trust."

NewsInvestigationsVideoExclusivesPoliticsEntertainmentReality TVTrue CrimeSportsRoyals
About UsEditor's NotesNewsletterContact UsNews TipsMediaAdvertisingYouTubeFlipboardNews Break
Privacy PolicyTerms of UseDMCA PolicyCookie PolicyOpt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2025 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.