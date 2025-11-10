EXCLUSIVE: George Clooney 'Blew Off' Pal Julia Roberts on Her Big Night – as Actor Decided to Focus on Date Night With Wife Amal Amid Divorce Rumors

Superstar Julia Roberts celebrated the New York City premiere of her flick After the Hunt without longtime pal George Clooney , who opted to spend the evening on a date with his glamorous wife, Amal Clooney , RadarOnline.com can reveal.

"He blew off a major Hollywood moment to be on a date with his wife," one insider said. "It was sweet – and very George."

Instead of walking the red carpet with Roberts, Straight Shuter spotted George escorting Amal into the Broadway play Art, which stars James Corden , Bobby Cannavale and Neil Patrick Harris .

Sources said the couple held hands during the performance, and an insider shared: "George looked thrilled just to be by her side."

Recently, the actor sparked more marriage crisis rumors after the Hollywood star's recent "boozy relapse" left his wife livid.

The 64-year-old actor, who appeared the picture of sophistication beside Amal, 47, at the Tony Awards in June, shocked fans when he later confessed in Esquire magazine he ended the night "like a high school drunk."

The Ocean's Eleven star admitted he had "caught up for all his abstinence in one night," joking he'd been "sick all day the next day."

But while the story amused readers, sources close to the couple say Amal was anything but entertained.

A source close to the couple said: "Amal has drawn a firm line. She's told George that his drinking isn't something she's prepared to overlook. She admired the effort he put into staying sober, but hearing him boast about getting 'dumb drunk' really upset her."