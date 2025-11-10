Your tip
Exclusive

EXCLUSIVE: Howard Stern's Contract Deal Up in the Air – Shock Jock 'Wants Freedom, Not Fame' as Future of SiriusXM Show Remains Uncertain

howard sterns siriusxm future uncertain contract negotiations
Source: MEGA

Howard Stern's SiriusXM future remains uncertain as contract talks stall and the radio host seeks freedom.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Nov. 10 2025, Published 7:00 a.m. ET

Shock jock Howard Stern's reported contract renewal with SiriusXM was supposed to be his big victory lap – but the shine has already worn off for the self-proclaimed King of All Media, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

"All the initial excitement made him feel relevant again. But that buzz is gone," a source told Straight Shuter.

"Now it just feels like work. Howard's been doing this job too long to find joy in it anymore."

Howard's Feeling 'Trapped'

Howard Stern reportedly feels trapped despite his lucrative SiriusXM renewal.
Source: MEGA

According to insiders, the 71-year-old radio legend is now feeling restless and trapped.

"He's over it," another insider confided. "Howard thought the deal would recharge him. Instead, it reminded him he's locked in – doing the same thing he's been doing for decades."

Howard Looking For 'More Freedom'

howard sterns siriusxm future uncertain contract negotiations
Source: MEGA

Insiders said the SiriusXM host now values freedom and peace more than fame or relevance.

A source shared: "The money's massive. The platform's unmatched. But at this point in his life, he wants freedom more than fame."

In fact, an insider said the loudmouth may even walk away from his gig after his new agreement expires, adding: "Howard's not chasing relevance anymore. He's chasing peace."

