EXCLUSIVE: Howard Stern's Contract Deal Up in the Air – Shock Jock 'Wants Freedom, Not Fame' as Future of SiriusXM Show Remains Uncertain

Shock jock Howard Stern's reported contract renewal with SiriusXM was supposed to be his big victory lap – but the shine has already worn off for the self-proclaimed King of All Media, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

"All the initial excitement made him feel relevant again. But that buzz is gone," a source told Straight Shuter.

"Now it just feels like work. Howard's been doing this job too long to find joy in it anymore."