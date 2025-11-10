Your tip
EXCLUSIVE: Stepmom From Hell! 'Horny' Florida Nurse Who Assaulted Teen Stepson Gave Sickening Reasons for Attack Before Getting Slapped With a Two-Year Prison Sentence

Source: MARION COUNTY JAIL

Nov. 10 2025, Published 6:30 a.m. ET

A noxious Florida nurse who sexually assaulted her 15-year-old stepson has taken a plea deal for a lighter, two-year sentence, as sick new details ooze out about how she prepared to corner the frightened kid, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Alexis Von Yates, 35 – who, in the wake of her grotesque actions, has separated from her hubby, lineman Frank Yates, said a prison remand report – claimed, according to a Marion County arrest affidavit, she made the moves because the boy's genitals reminded her of his dad's and that she was horny and sex-starved.

The Disturbing Details

Frank Yates reportedly caught his wife Alexis Von Yates in the act with her 15-year-old stepson, court documents revealed.
Source: ALEXIS VON YATES/FACEBOOK

Florida court records revealed an enraged Yates discovered the pair in the act and initially believed his wife's claims it was all the kid's fault.

"The child victim told his father this was untrue, saying she was moaning and told him to keep going," said a court document.

Police said the July 26, 2024, assault happened while Alexis and the teen were watching a horror film.
Source: NEF SANCHZ/UNSPLASH

The rapacious July 26, 2024, romp occurred while the woman's two younger children were in bed in another room, and she and her stepson were watching the horror movie Terrifier 2 on the living room couch, the teen victim told cops – adding Von Yates' attack was fueled from not having "sex in two weeks and she was on her period… She commented on not realizing how big 'IT' looked. Saying it looked like his father's penis with younger skin."

And in the run-up to the incident, the since-fired nurse joked about watching "stepmom pornos" and complained how her sexual needs weren't being met, according to police reports – which added that the twisted tormentor rated her stepson a seven out of 10 in the sack.

Victim's Mother Speaks Out

Alexis received a two-year sentence after pleading guilty to lewd and lascivious battery, avoiding a sexual battery conviction.
Source: MARION COUNTY JAIL

Von Yates managed to wriggle out of a sexual battery charge by accepting a plea deal on a lesser charge of lewd and lascivious battery on a child between the ages of 12 and 18.

As a result, she only has to cool her heels behind bars for two years and fulfill 200 hours of community service.

"I am angry, I am hurt, at times it makes me physically ill," said the victim's biological mother during the courtroom sentencing. "But I, like [my son], will rise above."

