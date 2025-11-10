EXCLUSIVE: Stepmom From Hell! 'Horny' Florida Nurse Who Assaulted Teen Stepson Gave Sickening Reasons for Attack Before Getting Slapped With a Two-Year Prison Sentence

A noxious Florida nurse who sexually assaulted her 15-year-old stepson has taken a plea deal for a lighter, two-year sentence, as sick new details ooze out about how she prepared to corner the frightened kid, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Alexis Von Yates, 35 – who, in the wake of her grotesque actions, has separated from her hubby, lineman Frank Yates, said a prison remand report – claimed, according to a Marion County arrest affidavit, she made the moves because the boy's genitals reminded her of his dad's and that she was horny and sex-starved.