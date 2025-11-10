Your tip
Exclusive

Ghislaine Maxwell's Supreme Court Appeal Rejected as Victims Rage Over Her New Cushy Life at Texas Prison – 'It's a Slap in the Face to Survivors'

Source: MEGA

Nov. 10 2025, Published 6:15 a.m. ET

Notorious sex fiend Ghislaine Maxwell won't be getting out of prison anytime soon after the Supreme Court rejected her bid to overturn her conviction for trafficking young women and girls, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Lawyers for Maxwell, 63, the longtime associate of Jeffrey Epstein, argued that an infamous secret sweetheart deal between the notorious billionaire child sex predator and prosecutors in a 2007 Florida case invalidated Maxwell's conviction.

But the Supreme Court declined to review the case without providing a reason, as is customary.

Ghislaine's Last Hope

picture of Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell
Source: MEGA

Giuffre says her upbringing made her the 'perfect victim' for Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell.

Now, Maxwell's last hope at being sprung from the slammer after being sentenced to a 20-year prison term in 2022 is being pardoned or having her sentence commuted by President Donald Trump, who said he would "take a look" at the possibility of a pardon.

At the former British socialite's trial, four victims testified about how she courted them, groomed them, then lured them to Epstein's lair to be sexually abused, in some cases for years.

Maxwell was convicted of sexually exploiting, abusing and trafficking women and underage girls, some of them just 14 years old, from at least 1994 to 2004.

Ghislaine's Big Move

Donald Trump said he would 'take a look' at a potential pardon for Ghislaine Maxwell.
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump said he would 'take a look' at a potential pardon for Ghislaine Maxwell.

As readers know, Epstein died in a New York jail in what was ruled a suicide while awaiting trial in 2019.

In July, Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche, who was formerly Trump's defense lawyer, met with Maxwell in the Florida prison where she was incarcerated. She told him: "The president was never inappropriate with anybody. In the times I was with him, he was a gentleman in all respects."

Just days later, she was suddenly transferred to a "cushier," low-security Texas facility dubbed "Camp Cupcake," which does not normally house sex offenders.

There, the convicted felon was said to be enjoying yoga classes and other perks – enraging her victims.

Still Fighting For Justice

Victims condemned Ghislaine Maxwell's transfer to a low-security Texas prison dubbed 'Camp Cupcake.'
Source: MEGA

Victims condemned Ghislaine Maxwell's transfer to a low-security Texas prison dubbed 'Camp Cupcake.'

"It's a slap in the face to survivors. We've been left with scars that never heal, while she gets to do yoga and tend gardens," said one.

After the Supreme Court slapdown, Maxwell's attorney, David Oscar Markus, said in a statement: "We will continue to pursue every avenue available to ensure that justice is done."

