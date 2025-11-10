EXCLUSIVE: Ghislaine Maxwell's Supreme Court Appeal Rejected as Victims Rage Over Her New Cushy Life at Texas Prison – 'It's a Slap in the Face to Survivors'

Notorious sex fiend Ghislaine Maxwell won't be getting out of prison anytime soon after the Supreme Court rejected her bid to overturn her conviction for trafficking young women and girls, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Lawyers for Maxwell, 63, the longtime associate of Jeffrey Epstein, argued that an infamous secret sweetheart deal between the notorious billionaire child sex predator and prosecutors in a 2007 Florida case invalidated Maxwell's conviction.

But the Supreme Court declined to review the case without providing a reason, as is customary.