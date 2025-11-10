EXCLUSIVE: Chainsaw Killing Family Horror – New Jersey Resident Charged With Fatally Shooting Another Man... And Recruiting His Wife and Son to Help Butcher the Victim's Body
Nov. 10 2025, Published 6:00 a.m. ET
Ghoulish Everton Thomas fatally shot another man in cold blood in New Jersey – and roped his wife and adult son into helping him butcher the victim's body with a chainsaw in an attempt to cover up the brutal crime, cops claimed.
Thomas, 41, is charged with first-degree murder in the death of 48-year-old Harold "Hal" Miller, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The Missing Victim
The suspected killer also stands accused of desecration of human remains and tampering with physical evidence – charges that have also been lodged against his spouse, 41-year-old Sherrie Parker, and son Deshawn Thomas, 22.
Miller was reported missing in June after playing cards with pals.
According to the Camden County Prosecutor's Office, surveillance video and cell phone data showed the missing man entered a residence in Camden, New Jersey – and the footage also captured the sound of a single gunshot.
Lawmen said Miller was not seen leaving the property – but allege cameras captured Everton moving Miller's vehicle and parking it where it was later discovered, about four miles away in Pennsauken, New Jersey.
Detectives claim Parker and Everton purchased a chainsaw, containers, trash bags and other cleaning supplies – and that the father and son made several trips to nearby dumpsters and loaded containers and trash bags into a vehicle.
Investigators say a loaded firearm was found among Everton's possessions – with nine rounds in a 10-round magazine – and DNA testing linked bloodstains found in his home to Miller.
Authorities said Parker and Everton were recently arrested in Camden, while Deshawn – who had fled to Canada – was picked up at the Port of Buffalo, New York, by U.S. Customs and Border Protection after reentering the U.S. by bus and is awaiting extradition to New Jersey.
Miller's body has yet to be found.