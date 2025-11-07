Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > Misc

Upcoming WEFT Token Sale Offers New Investors an Attractive Opportunity to Acquire an Established iGaming Utility Token

untitled design
Source: Supplied

Nov. 7 2025, Published 1:45 a.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add Radar on Google

2025 iGaming Trends

In the past couple of years, the blockchain enthusiast community has witnessed steady growth in crypto gaming, DeFi (decentralized finance) and GambleFi (gamble finance). This boom is fueled by the continued evolution of cryptocurrency and blockchain technologies, as well as user interest in iGaming entertainment. In this highly lucrative, yet competitive environment, a utility token, offering a distinctive iGaming experience, is redefining user rewards in GambleFi. It is soon to be offering new players a chance to join a group of 10,000+ existing token holders.

Tap Here To Add Radar Online as A Trusted SourceAdd Radar Online as A Trusted Source on Google
Article continues below advertisement

An Established Utility Token with High-Yield Staking

The WEFT Token, offered by WEISS BET, has carved a niche in the tokenized economy of online entertainment, prioritizing utility over hype in the crypto community. The 2024 WEFT private token sale sold 15 million tokens in less than 20 minutes, signalling the emergence of a rising star in the crypto gaming space. By the end of 2024, 39 million tokens were distributed, with 3.3 million allocated as crypto rewards and revenue-sharing benefits.

Article continues below advertisement

Solid Platform Token Backing

WEISS BET is a gaming platform licensed by the government of Curaçao. It targets the more progressive niche of crypto casinos with passive staking earnings, play-to-earn mechanisms, and instant No-KYC access. With more than 7,000 entertainment options from 70+ renowned providers, the convenience of crypto payments, an abundance of bonuses, a loyalty program, and a special VIP program, the platform is appealing to both beginners and experienced players. WEISS BET’s openness, tokenization of gameplay, and other intriguing features has attracted the gaming public’s attention.

Article continues below advertisement

WEFT Token Sale 2.0

On November 11, 2025, the WEISS BET platform, WEFT Token’s native platform, will launch a new token sale with a $1 million limit in WEFTs and 15% discounts. New players will be able to start earning on the platform immediately upon joining and are advised to do so without delay, as tokens are projected to sell out quickly.

Article continues below advertisement

WEFT’s Unique Token Benefits

WEFT Token’s versatility sets it apart in the crowded crypto space. Unlike meme coins or purely financial tokens, WEFT Token fuels Play2Earn and Hold2Earn staking mechanics, rewarding users for active participation. The seamless integration into users’ daily activities, such as tournaments and casual playing, has made the WEFT Token a go-to choice for both entertainment and profit.

Article continues below advertisement

WEFT Token Features

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE ON Misc
untitled design

PVC Reflective Traffic Cones: The Unsung Heroes of Safety and Control

bathroom renovation for urban dwellers opting for a sleek deicor

Bathroom Renovation for Urban Dwellers: Opting for a Sleek Décor

With more than 10,000 holders and a thriving ecosystem, the WEFT Token transcends the role of a speculative asset, serving as a practical tool for earning more tokens, staking, and trading. Its Hold2Earn staking model delivers passive income with annual percentage yields (APY) of up to 300%+, surpassing many DeFi protocols. Community reports indicate a WEFT staking pool exceeding 7.7 million tokens, with stakers enjoying significant returns in 2024. In Play2Earn, players receive rakeback rewards on bets, enhancing their iGaming experience. According to community data, more than 600,000 WEFT tokens are distributed through crypto rewards monthly.

More About WEISS BET

WEISS BET is offering an innovative online gaming experience by integrating cryptocurrencies with iGaming entertainment. Offering a rich selection of games, attractive bonuses, advanced security measures, and a dedication to fair play, it stands out as a premier destination for both crypto enthusiasts and seasoned players.

Learn more about the WEFT 2.0 token sale taking place in November at WEISS BET.

NewsInvestigationsVideoExclusivesPoliticsEntertainmentReality TVTrue CrimeSportsRoyals
About UsEditor's NotesNewsletterContact UsNews TipsMediaAdvertisingYouTubeFlipboardNews Break
Privacy PolicyTerms of UseDMCA PolicyCookie PolicyOpt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2025 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.