Upcoming WEFT Token Sale Offers New Investors an Attractive Opportunity to Acquire an Established iGaming Utility Token
Nov. 7 2025, Published 1:45 a.m. ET
2025 iGaming Trends
In the past couple of years, the blockchain enthusiast community has witnessed steady growth in crypto gaming, DeFi (decentralized finance) and GambleFi (gamble finance). This boom is fueled by the continued evolution of cryptocurrency and blockchain technologies, as well as user interest in iGaming entertainment. In this highly lucrative, yet competitive environment, a utility token, offering a distinctive iGaming experience, is redefining user rewards in GambleFi. It is soon to be offering new players a chance to join a group of 10,000+ existing token holders.
An Established Utility Token with High-Yield Staking
The WEFT Token, offered by WEISS BET, has carved a niche in the tokenized economy of online entertainment, prioritizing utility over hype in the crypto community. The 2024 WEFT private token sale sold 15 million tokens in less than 20 minutes, signalling the emergence of a rising star in the crypto gaming space. By the end of 2024, 39 million tokens were distributed, with 3.3 million allocated as crypto rewards and revenue-sharing benefits.
Solid Platform Token Backing
WEISS BET is a gaming platform licensed by the government of Curaçao. It targets the more progressive niche of crypto casinos with passive staking earnings, play-to-earn mechanisms, and instant No-KYC access. With more than 7,000 entertainment options from 70+ renowned providers, the convenience of crypto payments, an abundance of bonuses, a loyalty program, and a special VIP program, the platform is appealing to both beginners and experienced players. WEISS BET’s openness, tokenization of gameplay, and other intriguing features has attracted the gaming public’s attention.
WEFT Token Sale 2.0
On November 11, 2025, the WEISS BET platform, WEFT Token’s native platform, will launch a new token sale with a $1 million limit in WEFTs and 15% discounts. New players will be able to start earning on the platform immediately upon joining and are advised to do so without delay, as tokens are projected to sell out quickly.
WEFT’s Unique Token Benefits
WEFT Token’s versatility sets it apart in the crowded crypto space. Unlike meme coins or purely financial tokens, WEFT Token fuels Play2Earn and Hold2Earn staking mechanics, rewarding users for active participation. The seamless integration into users’ daily activities, such as tournaments and casual playing, has made the WEFT Token a go-to choice for both entertainment and profit.
WEFT Token Features
With more than 10,000 holders and a thriving ecosystem, the WEFT Token transcends the role of a speculative asset, serving as a practical tool for earning more tokens, staking, and trading. Its Hold2Earn staking model delivers passive income with annual percentage yields (APY) of up to 300%+, surpassing many DeFi protocols. Community reports indicate a WEFT staking pool exceeding 7.7 million tokens, with stakers enjoying significant returns in 2024. In Play2Earn, players receive rakeback rewards on bets, enhancing their iGaming experience. According to community data, more than 600,000 WEFT tokens are distributed through crypto rewards monthly.
More About WEISS BET
WEISS BET is offering an innovative online gaming experience by integrating cryptocurrencies with iGaming entertainment. Offering a rich selection of games, attractive bonuses, advanced security measures, and a dedication to fair play, it stands out as a premier destination for both crypto enthusiasts and seasoned players.
Learn more about the WEFT 2.0 token sale taking place in November at WEISS BET.