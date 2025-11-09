Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Accused of Taking a 'Swipe' at Late Queen Elizabeth and Attempting to 'Monetize the Monarchy'
Nov. 9 2025, Published 5:30 p.m. ET
A fresh wave of controversy has reignited debate over Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's continued use of their royal titles, after resurfaced statements from the couple were interpreted as a thinly veiled "swipe" at the late Queen Elizabeth II, RadarOnline.com can report.
The issue resurfaced following King Charles's recent decision to strip his brother, Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor, of the "Prince" title in an unprecedented move. This step prompted renewed public scrutiny of Harry and Meghan's status within the monarchy.
According to royal author Tom Bower, senior palace officials and family members have long questioned the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's determination to "monetize the monarchy," even after their formal exit from royal duties. The couple, he said, were "resistant" to dropping their HRH titles despite the terms of the Sandringham Agreement, signed in early 2020.
Bower claimed that the Sussexes' lengthy statement about "stepping down" was written out of frustration and "spite" after Buckingham Palace ordered them to shut down their Sussex Royal brand following Prince Harry's $1 million speaking engagement at a JP Morgan event in Miami.
In what critics called an extraordinary show of defiance, the statement included a direct challenge to the monarchy's authority, asserting that the late Queen had "no jurisdiction overseas over the word 'Royal'" and that "if they chose to use the word, the monarch — and the government were powerless."
"After all, they emphasised, Harry was sixth in line to the throne and an HRH by birth," Bower summarized, describing the tone as "spiteful" and "unnecessary". The message, which ran over 1,100 words, reportedly reflected "simmering resentment" toward other senior royals, including Prince William and Catherine, Princess of Wales.
A royal source suggested the statement even contained a "subtle dig" at so-called "minor royals", referencing Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie. The couple wrote that while other titled royals were permitted to hold employment outside the institution, they were being subjected to a special 12-month review period.
"The Duke and Duchess of Sussex understand that they are required to step back from Royal duties and not undertake representative duties on behalf of Her Majesty The Queen," the statement read.
The same source told outlets: "It's pretty clear they are referencing minor royals such as Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie, which is an odd association to make for two people whose associates were once claiming they had single-handedly modernised the monarchy."
Although Beatrice and Eugenie have retained their titles despite their father's disgrace, royal commentators say their standing has been "tarnished" — a reminder of how the monarchy's internal rifts continue to cast long shadows years after the Sussexes' departure.