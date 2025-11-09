Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Accused of Taking a 'Swipe' at Late Queen Elizabeth and Attempting to 'Monetize the Monarchy'

According to royal author Tom Bower, senior palace officials and family members have long questioned the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's determination to "monetize the monarchy," even after their formal exit from royal duties. The couple, he said, were "resistant" to dropping their HRH titles despite the terms of the Sandringham Agreement, signed in early 2020.

Bower claimed that the Sussexes' lengthy statement about "stepping down" was written out of frustration and "spite" after Buckingham Palace ordered them to shut down their Sussex Royal brand following Prince Harry's $1 million speaking engagement at a JP Morgan event in Miami.

In what critics called an extraordinary show of defiance, the statement included a direct challenge to the monarchy's authority, asserting that the late Queen had "no jurisdiction overseas over the word 'Royal'" and that "if they chose to use the word, the monarch — and the government were powerless."

"After all, they emphasised, Harry was sixth in line to the throne and an HRH by birth," Bower summarized, describing the tone as "spiteful" and "unnecessary". The message, which ran over 1,100 words, reportedly reflected "simmering resentment" toward other senior royals, including Prince William and Catherine, Princess of Wales.