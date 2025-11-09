EXCLUSIVE: Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie's Lives and Careers 'Hanging in the Balance' Over Scandals Swamping Their Title-Stripped Parents Sarah and Andrew
Nov. 9 2025, Published 1:00 p.m. ET
Under-pressure Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie are facing the fallout from their parents' disgrace, with royal insiders telling RadarOnline.com the sisters' personal and professional futures are "hanging in the balance" amid the deepening scandals surrounding Sarah Ferguson and Andrew Mountbatten Windsor, formerly the Duke and Duchess of York.
The sisters, who still retain their royal titles, quietly left the UK last week – Beatrice, 37, traveling to Saudi Arabia for a global tech summit dubbed "Davos in the Desert," and Eugenie, 35, heading to Paris for a private trip – as their parents were told they are being forced out of their Royal Lodge home amid public humiliation over their financial troubles and ties to Jeffrey Epstein.
Parents' Scandals Cast Shadow on Daughters
Insiders say the timing of the princesses' "double escape" was no coincidence.
A royal source said: "Beatrice and Eugenie are in an impossible position. The shadow of their parents' scandals keeps following them, and it's getting harder to protect their own reputations. Each new story about Sarah or Andrew makes it tougher to be taken seriously in professional and philanthropic circles."
Another insider added: "They've both put in the work, but the truth is their positions and opportunities have always been connected to their family name. Now that name is becoming a liability. There's genuine fear that the fallout from their parents could unravel everything they've achieved."
Careers and Charity Work Under Scrutiny
Beatrice runs a consultancy firm, BY-EQ, and advises on artificial intelligence for the software company Afiniti, where she was previously vice-president of strategic partnerships.
Eugenie, a director at the global art gallery Hauser & Wirth, also co-founded the Anti-Slavery Collective, an organization focused on fighting modern slavery and sex trafficking. The charity raised nearly $2million last year but has been criticized for distributing only a fraction of that sum in grants.
While both women maintain homes outside the royal estate, Beatrice in a $5million Cotswolds property with her husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, and Eugenie in a villa in Portugal with her husband Jack Brooksbank, they continue to occupy grace-and-favor residences within royal grounds.
Beatrice still holds an apartment in St James' Palace, while Eugenie keeps Ivy Cottage at Kensington Palace, reportedly on heavily discounted rent.
The Public's Problem With Beatrice and Eugenie
"The princess' optics are getting harder to defend," said a palace insider. "They're technically private citizens, yet they still enjoy advantages most people can't imagine. With their parents losing titles and status, the contrast is becoming glaring, and public patience for that kind of privilege is wearing thin."
The sisters' parents have seen their fortunes collapse. Andrew, 65, was forced to relinquish his titles and public duties after settling a sexual assault lawsuit filed by Virginia Giuffre, who accused him of abusing her as a teenager while she was trafficked by Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell.
Ferguson, 66, has faced renewed backlash over her 2011 emails to Epstein, in which she called him her "supreme friend" after his conviction.
A source claimed: "Virginia Giuffre's ordeal remains one of the most disturbing parts of the Epstein scandal, and for Beatrice and Eugenie, it's deeply shaming. They're horrified that their family name is connected to something so traumatic."
Navigating Careers While Staying Close to Family
Despite the turbulence, the princesses remain close to their parents – particularly their mother, with whom they form what they once called "the tripod." However, sources say the sisters have grown more cautious about being seen publicly with either parent.
"They love both their parents deeply, but they're not blind to how it looks," said one family friend.
"They've been advised to quietly step back and concentrate on their own careers and children. They're trying to carve out real, respectable lives – but at the moment, it's a struggle to stay clear of the fallout, and they are worried their professional lives will be hit by the association to their parents' scandals, which seem to get bigger by the day."