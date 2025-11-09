EXCLUSIVE: Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie's Lives and Careers 'Hanging in the Balance' Over Scandals Swamping Their Title-Stripped Parents Sarah and Andrew

Insiders say the timing of the princesses' "double escape" was no coincidence.

A royal source said: "Beatrice and Eugenie are in an impossible position. The shadow of their parents' scandals keeps following them, and it's getting harder to protect their own reputations. Each new story about Sarah or Andrew makes it tougher to be taken seriously in professional and philanthropic circles."

Another insider added: "They've both put in the work, but the truth is their positions and opportunities have always been connected to their family name. Now that name is becoming a liability. There's genuine fear that the fallout from their parents could unravel everything they've achieved."