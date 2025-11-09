EXCLUSIVE: Michael Jackson's Family 'Outraged and Sickened' Over Plan to 'Resurrect' Him in Huge 'Ghoulish' Arena Show

The proposal, understood to be backed by Universal Studios, would see the long-delayed film launch next spring at the same venue where the King of Pop was due to begin his This Is It residency in July 2009. Jackson, who died aged 50 just 18 days before the first concert, had been preparing for 50 sold-out shows at the arena – preparation sources tell us pushed the singer "to his limit" and increased his addiction to hospital-grade tranquilizer propofol, which killed him.

Michael Jackson 's family has slammed plans to premiere the upcoming biopic Michael with a holographic "resurrection" of the late star at London's O2 Arena – with insiders telling RadarOnline.com they feel the idea is "ghoulish" and "deeply disrespectful."

A source told RadarOnline.com : "Michael was a perfectionist. The idea of digitally resurrecting him for marketing purposes would have horrified him. It feels like they're trying to profit off his death all over again. They feel as if this attempt to resurrect him, in a show focusing on one of the hardest periods of his life, is totally ghoulish."

It's also understood production bosses have been in discussions to recreate Jackson's final performances using hologram technology, with thousands of fans expected to attend the show. But family members are said to be furious about what they describe as a " macabre publicity stunt ."

Universal is reportedly in talks with Cineworld at the O2 in London to stage the premiere, with executives said to believe the setting will provide "emotional symmetry" for the project.

One entertainment industry source said: "It was always Michael's dream to perform at the O2. Bringing the film there would close that circle. Producers insist they are doing this to honor him, not exploit him."

But a Jackson family insider added: "The O2 should have been a place of triumph, not a sideshow. To turn that stage into a ghostly spectacle is beyond distasteful."

Fans, too, have expressed mixed reactions. Some see the premiere as a fitting tribute – but many others call it a cynical cash-grab. One told us: "The O2 was supposed to be where Jackson reclaimed his crown. Using it now to debut a film about his life feels both poetic and unsettling."