Inside Ghislaine's Low-Security 'Wonderland' Prison Life: Maxwell Boasts She's 'Happier' and 'Safer' in Her New Texas Lockup

Within days of her arrival at a Texas prison camp in early August, Ghislaine Maxwell wrote glowing emails to her family and friends about the cleanliness and order of her new surroundings, RadarOnline.com can report.

"The institution is run in an orderly fashion, which makes for a safer, more comfortable environment for all people concerned, inmates and guards alike," wrote Maxwell, who is serving a 20-year prison sentence for recruiting minors to be sexually abused by financier Jeffrey Epstein.