Ghislaine Maxwell

Inside Ghislaine's Low-Security 'Wonderland' Prison Life: Maxwell Boasts She's 'Happier' and 'Safer' in Her New Texas Lockup

ghislaine maxwell low security wonderland prison life happier safer
Source: MEGA; Bureau of Prisons

Ghislaine Maxwell faced backlash after her transfer to a Texas prison camp.

Profile Image

Nov. 9 2025, Published 11:15 a.m. ET

Within days of her arrival at a Texas prison camp in early August, Ghislaine Maxwell wrote glowing emails to her family and friends about the cleanliness and order of her new surroundings, RadarOnline.com can report.

"The institution is run in an orderly fashion, which makes for a safer, more comfortable environment for all people concerned, inmates and guards alike," wrote Maxwell, who is serving a 20-year prison sentence for recruiting minors to be sexually abused by financier Jeffrey Epstein.

Inside Maxwell's New Prison

ghislaine maxwell low security wonderland prison life happier safer
Source: Bureau of Prisons

Maxwell moved from a low-security prison in Florida to FPC Bryan.

Maxwell's transfer to the all-women's Federal Prison Camp (FPC) Bryan — which houses inmates convicted of nonviolent or white-collar crimes in dormitory-style quarters — drew swift condemnation from current and former Bureau of Prisons employees. They called it "very unusual" for someone convicted of sex offenses to be placed in such an open facility, suggesting she received preferential treatment.

The 63-year-old had been serving her sentence at a low-security prison in Tallahassee, Florida, following her 2021 federal sex trafficking conviction. That institution was notably more restrictive than FPC Bryan, where inmates have access to work programs, recreation, and more freedom of movement. Maxwell's relocation came just days after meeting with Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche in July.

Leaked Emails

ghislaine maxwell low security wonderland prison life happier safer
Source: MEGA

Maxwell was the longtime girlfriend and madame of Jeffrey Epstein.

Emails obtained by the House Judiciary Committee and reviewed by NBC News reveal Maxwell's relief at her new environment. "My situation is improved by being at Bryan," she wrote.

In another email, she contrasted the conditions with those of her former prison: "The kitchen looks clean too — no possums falling from the ceiling to fry unfortunately on ovens, and become mingled with the food being served."

She also praised the prison camp's warden, Tanisha Hall, calling her a "true professional". In another message, Maxwell wrote, "I feel like I have dropped through Alice in Wonderland's looking glass. I am much much happier here and more importantly safe."

Backlash

ghislaine maxwell low security wonderland prison life happier safer
Source: MEGA

Maxwell has also faced threats at the Texas prison.

The emails have prompted new scrutiny from lawmakers. Rep. Jamie Raskin (D-Md.), the top Democrat on the House Judiciary Committee, sent a letter to Hall on October 30, questioning Maxwell's alleged "VIP treatment". The letter cited a report that described special perks, including private meals, late-night workouts and after-hours showers.

Raskin also referenced claims that inmates who spoke to the media about Maxwell were threatened with retaliation — with one reportedly transferred after doing so.

"While prison officials may limit inmates' First Amendment rights to preserve security and order, you have provided no such justification for why prison security requires a 'Ghislaine Maxwell' gag order," Raskin wrote. He has asked Hall to respond by November 13 and to allow staffers to interview inmates directly.

