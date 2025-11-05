Megyn Kelly Loses It Over 'Bitter' Michelle Obama's Racially Charged Complaints About Not Being Allowed to 'Embrace Her Natural Hair' as First Lady — 'Is She F------ Kidding?'
Nov. 5 2025, Published 6:30 p.m. ET
Megyn Kelly has given a hair-raising response to Michelle Obama's complaint about the upkeep needed for her own coif, RadarOnline.com can share.
The one-time Fox News host lashed out at the former first lady and her controversial "racially charged" comments about her appearance.
While promoting her new style book, The Look, Obama told People the first world problems she faced trying to tame her hair in the White House as a woman of color.
"The way our hair naturally grows out of our head is beautiful," she began, before pivoting. "But if we struggle to make it look like the standard, that means we are spending thousands of hours and lots of money straightening out what is naturally curly hair, right?"
Then, for good measure, Kelly threw in, "Who is she f------ kidding? Everything, everything is about poor boo f------ hoo Michelle Obama. And especially when you get around the topic of race, it's nonstop."
Kelly, who went off on a tirade on the latest episode of her podcast, also accused Michelle of playing the "race card."
"What she's saying is she's bitter because society's standards, in her view, don't allow black women to just walk around with their natural hair," Kelly fired back. "That is bulls---. Black women can walk around with whatever hair they want.
"Only in Michelle Obama's warped mind do white people not like them unless their hair looks like white hair."
Michelle Obama and Race Relations
But she wasn't done.
"And here's the other thing, the nerve of this woman to pretend that black women are the only women who have to spend a bunch of time getting their natural hair, to, quote, 'conform to these alleged society standards,' because virtually every woman I know, every woman, spends a s--- ton of time on her hair and wants it to look better than God made it," Kelly rambled.
"It's not a black thing. It's a human thing, and it's especially a woman thing, but she's always reducing everything to race."
Megyn Kelly Targets the Obamas
Michelle and her husband, Barack, have long been top targets of Kelly's criticism. After Michelle spoke candidly about the downs in her life, Kelly skewered the mom-of-two for being pessimistic and for going "on a four and a half minute tear about herself and how hard it is to be Michelle Obama."
"Here's the first one about how difficult it is for Black women like Michelle to articulate their pain… This is the perfect sound bite after the discussion we just had about how the left looks at everything through this identity," she highlighted.
"You could say prism, you could also say prison, where she's talking about how women aren't allowed to articulate their pain, about how they just suck it up. They don't show that, as if men never do that… Men are known, aren't they, for articulating their pain. That's what you think of when you think of 'man,' traditionally."
Michelle Obama's 'Out of Touch'
The former Fox News host roasted "privileged" Michelle before comparing her to Meghan Markle, whom she also called "out of touch."
She continued: "The thing about Michelle Obama is, she's always negative. Everything she says has a negative spin on it. She's negative about the country. She's negative about her time as First Lady. She's very negative about her husband."
Kelly concluded her tirade by shading Michelle's relationship with Barack, declaring the Obamas "have a bad marriage."
"She did not marry the right person. It's not a good match. She almost never says anything nice about him," she ended her remarks.