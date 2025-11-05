Megyn Kelly Loses It Over 'Bitter' Michelle Obama's Racially Charged Complaints About Not Being Allowed to 'Embrace Her Natural Hair' as First Lady — 'Is She F------ Kidding?'

Michelle and her husband, Barack, have long been top targets of Kelly's criticism. After Michelle spoke candidly about the downs in her life, Kelly skewered the mom-of-two for being pessimistic and for going "on a four and a half minute tear about herself and how hard it is to be Michelle Obama."

"Here's the first one about how difficult it is for Black women like Michelle to articulate their pain… This is the perfect sound bite after the discussion we just had about how the left looks at everything through this identity," she highlighted.

"You could say prism, you could also say prison, where she's talking about how women aren't allowed to articulate their pain, about how they just suck it up. They don't show that, as if men never do that… Men are known, aren't they, for articulating their pain. That's what you think of when you think of 'man,' traditionally."