Megyn Kelly's Most Scathing Attacks on the Obamas Revealed — as Conservative Mouthpiece Impersonates Former First Lady in 'Cringy' Video

After Michelle spoke candidly about the downs she had in her life, Megyn skewered the mom-of-two for being pessimistic and for going "on a four and a half minute tear about herself and how hard it is to be Michelle Obama."

"Here's the first one about how difficult it is for Black women like Michelle to articulate their pain… This is the perfect sound bite after the discussion we just had about how the left looks at everything through this identity," she highlighted.

"You could say prism, you could also say prison, where she's talking about how women aren't allowed to articulate their pain, about how they just suck it up. They don't show that, as if men never do that… Men are known, aren't they, for articulating their pain. That's what you think of when you think of 'man,' traditionally."

The former Fox News host roasted "privileged" Michelle before comparing her to Meghan Markle, whom she also called "out of touch."

She continued: "The thing about Michelle Obama is, she's always negative. Everything she says has got a negative spin on it. She's negative about the country. She's negative about her time as First Lady. She's very negative about her husband."

Kelly concluded her tirade by shading Michelle's relationship with Barack, declaring the Obamas "have a bad marriage."

"She did not marry the right person. It's not a good match. She almost never says anything nice about him," she ended her remarks.