Tucker Carlson Fires Back: Ex-Fox News Host Blasts Journalist Live On Air When Asked to Disown Candace Owens For Fueling Charlie Kirk Assassination Theories
Nov. 13 2025, Published 1:37 p.m. ET
Tucker Carlson has fired back at journalist Harry Cole who asked him to go against Candace Owens, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Owens has been spouting conspiracy theories regarding Charlie Kirk's assassination after his shocking death.
Tucker Carlson Refused to Attack Candace Owens
Cole brought her up, noting she'd been putting out some "whacko" stuff and asked Carlson his thoughts regarding things she's saying not being helpful and why people may want him to distance himself from Owens.
"So am I going to attack Candace Owens because you think what she says is whacko? Probably not gonna do that," Carlson claimed.
Tucker Carlson Prides Himself on Getting to the Truth
Carlson noted he would give Cole the "benefit of the doubt" as he's a "foreigner" who doesn't "understand" U.S. politics.
"The whole ritual of you know this person, this person said something I don’t like. In order to be a good person, you must denounce this person… I would die before I played along with that," he continued.
"I don’t know anyone who’s saying that who has the moral authority to compel me. I don’t know anyone saying that, it was any moral authority at all."
The former Fox News host also insisted "getting to the truth" is the most important thing, adding he's "devoted" his life to it.
"I haven’t always done a very good job at all," he continued. "It still remains to this day my animating motive. I want to know what the truth is. Again, I don’t always get there. I often usually don’t get there, but I want to be the guy who cares what’s true."
Tucker Carlson Insisted We Don't Have to Accept Statements the Government Make if They Don't Make Sense
Carlson then turned the conversation to be about taking the government and law enforcement agencies at face value.
"If you’re telling me that because the US government or some law enforcement agency issues a statement that doesn’t even make sense, that I’m required somehow morally to accept that and not ask questions, like, can you hear yourself?" he asked.
Later, he added: "If a law enforcement agency issues an explanation that doesn’t actually answer basic key questions about what happened that I’m somehow a bad person for asking a follow-up question."
Candace Owens Debunked Her Text Messages With Charlie Kirk Were Fake
Carlson also lamented over the United States' history of allowing "freedom" which means "every person is allowed to come to his own conclusion based on the facts and consistent with his own conscience."
"Our Bill of Rights… guarantees that right,' he noted. "That’s why we don’t send people to prison for Facebook posts. So, if the government issues a description of what they say happened and it doesn’t make sense to you, I’m not sure who it’s quote unhelpful to ask what does this mean, what are you saying? And I’m not specifically referring to Candace Owens… but, why is that unhelpful?"
Owens has come under fire for much of what she's put out regarding Kirk with people even going as far as to claim texts she put out between them were fake.
She ended up debunking that recently on her show, calling it "absolute nonsense" she would make up text messages.
"What would be the point of that?" she asked.