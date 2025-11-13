Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > Politics > Tucker Carlson

Tucker Carlson Fires Back: Ex-Fox News Host Blasts Journalist Live On Air When Asked to Disown Candace Owens For Fueling Charlie Kirk Assassination Theories

Composite photo of Tucker Carlson and Candace Owens
Source: Candace Owens/YouTube; Tucker Carlson Network/YouTube

Tucker Carlson and Candace Owens are allies.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Nov. 13 2025, Published 1:37 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add Radar on Google

Tucker Carlson has fired back at journalist Harry Cole who asked him to go against Candace Owens, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Owens has been spouting conspiracy theories regarding Charlie Kirk's assassination after his shocking death.

Article continues below advertisement

Tucker Carlson Refused to Attack Candace Owens

Tap Here To Add Radar Online as A Trusted SourceAdd Radar Online as A Trusted Source on Google
Source: Tucker Carlson Network/YouTube

Tucker Carlson said he was 'not gonna' attack Candace Owens because 'what she says is whacko.'

Cole brought her up, noting she'd been putting out some "whacko" stuff and asked Carlson his thoughts regarding things she's saying not being helpful and why people may want him to distance himself from Owens.

"So am I going to attack Candace Owens because you think what she says is whacko? Probably not gonna do that," Carlson claimed.

Article continues below advertisement

Tucker Carlson Prides Himself on Getting to the Truth

Photo of Tucker Carlson
Source: Tucker Carlson Network/YouTube

Tucker Carlson said he hasn't 'always done a very good job' at getting to the truth.

Carlson noted he would give Cole the "benefit of the doubt" as he's a "foreigner" who doesn't "understand" U.S. politics.

"The whole ritual of you know this person, this person said something I don’t like. In order to be a good person, you must denounce this person… I would die before I played along with that," he continued.

"I don’t know anyone who’s saying that who has the moral authority to compel me. I don’t know anyone saying that, it was any moral authority at all."

The former Fox News host also insisted "getting to the truth" is the most important thing, adding he's "devoted" his life to it.

"I haven’t always done a very good job at all," he continued. "It still remains to this day my animating motive. I want to know what the truth is. Again, I don’t always get there. I often usually don’t get there, but I want to be the guy who cares what’s true."

Article continues below advertisement

Tucker Carlson Insisted We Don't Have to Accept Statements the Government Make if They Don't Make Sense

Photo of Charlie Kirk
Source: MEGA

Tucker Carlson didn't seem to have an issue with Candace Owens asking questions about the Charlie Kirk assassination.

Carlson then turned the conversation to be about taking the government and law enforcement agencies at face value.

"If you’re telling me that because the US government or some law enforcement agency issues a statement that doesn’t even make sense, that I’m required somehow morally to accept that and not ask questions, like, can you hear yourself?" he asked.

Later, he added: "If a law enforcement agency issues an explanation that doesn’t actually answer basic key questions about what happened that I’m somehow a bad person for asking a follow-up question."

READ MORE ON POLITICS NEWS
photo of jd vance and donald trump with insert of south park

'South Park' Under Fire: Viewers Slam Show Over Graphic and 'Traumatizing' Trump and J.D. Vance Sex Scene

Photo of Donald Trump Jr.

Little Don for President! Trump's Controversial Son Donald Trump Jr. Being Eyed as The Future of MAGA Due To His Popularity with Young Voters

Candace Owens Debunked Her Text Messages With Charlie Kirk Were Fake

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Photo of Candace Owens
Source: @EVANAKILGORE/X

Candace Owens said it would be 'absolute nonsense' for her to make up texts with Charlie Kirk.

Carlson also lamented over the United States' history of allowing "freedom" which means "every person is allowed to come to his own conclusion based on the facts and consistent with his own conscience."

"Our Bill of Rights… guarantees that right,' he noted. "That’s why we don’t send people to prison for Facebook posts. So, if the government issues a description of what they say happened and it doesn’t make sense to you, I’m not sure who it’s quote unhelpful to ask what does this mean, what are you saying? And I’m not specifically referring to Candace Owens… but, why is that unhelpful?"

Owens has come under fire for much of what she's put out regarding Kirk with people even going as far as to claim texts she put out between them were fake.

She ended up debunking that recently on her show, calling it "absolute nonsense" she would make up text messages.

"What would be the point of that?" she asked.

NewsInvestigationsVideoExclusivesPoliticsEntertainmentReality TVTrue CrimeSportsRoyals
About UsEditor's NotesNewsletterContact UsNews TipsMediaAdvertisingYouTubeFlipboardNews Break
Privacy PolicyTerms of UseDMCA PolicyCookie PolicyOpt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2025 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.