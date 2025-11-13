Tucker Carlson Fires Back: Ex-Fox News Host Blasts Journalist Live On Air When Asked to Disown Candace Owens For Fueling Charlie Kirk Assassination Theories

Tucker Carlson has fired back at journalist Harry Cole who asked him to go against Candace Owens , RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Tucker Carlson said he was 'not gonna' attack Candace Owens because 'what she says is whacko.'

"So am I going to attack Candace Owens because you think what she says is whacko? Probably not gonna do that," Carlson claimed.

Cole brought her up, noting she'd been putting out some "whacko" stuff and asked Carlson his thoughts regarding things she's saying not being helpful and why people may want him to distance himself from Owens.

Tucker Carlson said he hasn't 'always done a very good job' at getting to the truth.

Carlson noted he would give Cole the "benefit of the doubt" as he's a "foreigner" who doesn't "understand" U.S. politics.

"The whole ritual of you know this person, this person said something I don’t like. In order to be a good person, you must denounce this person… I would die before I played along with that," he continued.

"I don’t know anyone who’s saying that who has the moral authority to compel me. I don’t know anyone saying that, it was any moral authority at all."

The former Fox News host also insisted "getting to the truth" is the most important thing, adding he's "devoted" his life to it.

"I haven’t always done a very good job at all," he continued. "It still remains to this day my animating motive. I want to know what the truth is. Again, I don’t always get there. I often usually don’t get there, but I want to be the guy who cares what’s true."