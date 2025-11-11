No Fakery Here! Candace Owens Shows Proof Text Messages From Charlie Kirk Are Not Photoshopped as Conservative Mouthpiece Shuts Down Conspiracy Theories
Nov. 11 2025, Updated 5:13 p.m. ET
Right-wing pundit Candace Owens has shut down speculation text messages she showed between her and Charlie Kirk were fake, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Candace Owens Showed Off Texts With Charlie Kirk
Owens, clearly sick of the crickets chirping with these accusations, took to her YouTube show to close the case once and for all.
"Okay, here we go, guys," she began, showing off the messages on her phone. "Just to show you this. I just looked it up on my phone."
The conservative commentator then declaratively asserted the text messages "are not made up."
"You probably want to see the date here and see the time sliding," she continued. " We did not make up these messages, okay?"
Candace Owens Had 'a Partnership' With Charlie Kirk
Owens then went on to read clips from her exchange with Kirk, which included quips like "iron sharpens iron," "true partnership – reliant, yet separate," and an exchange about a "struggle/disagreement" where "each side gets stronger and sharper because of the other."
"This was us describing our partnership," she explained. "These are just real."
Owens then called out naysayers who claimed the texts with Kirk she'd previously shown were fake, calling it "absolute nonsense" that anyone would think she'd make them up.
"What would be the point of that?" she asked.
The Egyptian Air Force Theory
The conservative commentator then claimed she'd been "very clear" from the beginning of talking about things pertaining to Kirk – "no fakeness and no gayness."
"You know, I ask that if you didn’t get along with Charlie, you don’t think that you can just drop a million dollars and rewrite history," she added. "You might have money. We have truth. That’s what’s on our side."
Since Kirk's assassination, Owens, who was friends with him, has been on a rampage of touting conspiracy theories related to his death.
One such theory she pushed was known as the Egyptian Air Force Theory.
"On September 10th, after Kirk's assassination, an Egyptian Air Force plane flew out of Provo, Utah," Candace shared on X on October 11. "Tail number: SU-BTT. Its first trip to America EVER was made on July 20th, to an army base in Nebraska.”
"Tyler Robinson must have had some powerful friends! With all we have crowdsourced, it looks like a decision to murder Charlie Kirk in Utah was made around July 18th," she added.
Owens noted a "military meeting with foreign leaders" took place July 20 in the U.S.
Candace Owens Was 'Corrected' About One of Her Conspiracy Theories
"The plane flew into Provo direct from France on September 4th and stayed until just after Charlie was assassinated, flying out to Wilmington on that day," she continued. "The plane returned home to Egypt the following day, on September 11th. We now need to reexamine which foreign leaders were in the United States during this approximate time frame, or what happened in the news leading up to this that may have led to someone calling for his murder."
Owens also responded to an X user, insisting her posts were meant to show "this was not a lone shooter scenario" but a "military operation."
Evidence ended up coming out that did not support Owens's theory, though.
It was pointed out to her that the plane she's talking about did leave from Provo on September 10, but left at 7:08 a.m., hours before Charlie was assassinated.
"Okay! I stand corrected on the departure time of the Egyptian Air Force plane. It left just BEFORE Charlie was assassinated, not AFTER on 9/10. So, still completely abnormal and seems pretty obviously related to Charlie’s assassination given the plane’s past flight activity," she responded.
Tyler Robinson is still widely believed to be who assassinated Kirk, and he remains behind bars.