No Fakery Here! Candace Owens Shows Proof Text Messages From Charlie Kirk Are Not Photoshopped as Conservative Mouthpiece Shuts Down Conspiracy Theories

Right-wing pundit Candace Owens has shut down speculation text messages she showed between her and Charlie Kirk were fake, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

HOLY SH*T: Candace Owens just LIVE DEBUNKED the claims that she "photoshopped the text messages from Charlie Kirk." She searches the messages she shared last week and shows them off with the timestamps. Zionsts are proven wrong... again. This is absolutely incredible. pic.twitter.com/jTxDEbCTcx

Owens, clearly sick of the crickets chirping with these accusations, took to her YouTube show to close the case once and for all.

"Okay, here we go, guys," she began, showing off the messages on her phone. "Just to show you this. I just looked it up on my phone."

The conservative commentator then declaratively asserted the text messages "are not made up."

"You probably want to see the date here and see the time sliding," she continued. " We did not make up these messages, okay?"