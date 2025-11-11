Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > Politics > Donald Trump

Trump's Morbid Confession: The Prez, 79, Admits He Isn't Sure He's Going to Heaven Anymore — as Fresh Health Fears Spike Following Medical Procedures

Photo of Donald Trump
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump said he doesn't regret comments he made about heaven he now chalks up to sarcasm.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Nov. 11 2025, Published 4:50 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add Radar on Google

Donald Trump has made a staggering confession, fessing up to being uncertain if he'll go to heaven amid mounting health concerns, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Article continues below advertisement

Donald Trump Said He May Not Be 'Heaven Bound'

Tap Here To Add Radar Online as A Trusted SourceAdd Radar Online as A Trusted Source on Google
Photo of Donald Trump
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump claimed he's 'made life a lot better for a lot of people.'

When speaking to a reporter on Air Force One in a past interview, Trump made a jaw-dropping confession he doesn't think there's "anything" that could get him into heaven.

"I really don’t. I think I’m maybe not heaven-bound," he declared. "I may be in heaven right now as we fly on Air Force One. I’m not sure I’m gonna be able to make heaven. But I’ve made life a lot better for a lot of people."

When asked about the reveal in a recent interview, Trump slammed the New York Times for taking the statement literally.

Article continues below advertisement

Donald Trump Insisted He Was Being 'Sarcastic' When Talking About Heaven

Source: @calltoactivism/X

Donald Trump said he was 'kidding' when he made remarks about possibly not getting into heaven.

The controversial president insisted he was "being funny" when he quipped about not ascending to heaven when he passes away.

"You know, it’s bad for a politician to be sarcastic," he dished. "I said, ‘You know, I’m never gonna make it to heaven… I don’t think I can make it. I don’t think I qualify.’

Trump reiterated he was "kidding" and "having fun," noting he's not sure if he "will" or won't get into heaven.

"But the Times did a story. A little guy named Peter Baker. Peter Baker, who is the syncophant to Obama," Trump began ranting, changing the topic to political figures he didn't like. "He wrote the Obama book, like, Obama was a good president. He was one of the worst. Biden was the worst. Obama was top three or four."

Article continues below advertisement

Donald Trump Doesn't Regret His Comments on Heaven

Photo of Donald Trump
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump's cognitive and physical health have been scrutinized as of late.

Trump then refocused on the question at hand, noting he made the statement and suddenly the Times had a "front page story" that said "Donald Trump is now questioning his life and his this and his that."

"I said to a group of people - a large group - I said, 'I don’t know if I’m gonna make it. I’m not so sure. But I’m gonna fight,' etcetera. I was having fun. And they made it serious. The thing I thought I learned, but I forgot about it ,I guess, when I made this little, is, you can’t be sarcastic as a politician. Or have fun. But I don’t regret it. I don’t regret it."

Trump's comments on heaven come amid concerns about the president's health, both cognitively and physically.

Dr. John Garter, who co-hosts the Shrinking Trump podcast, recently alleged the Don is showing a "massive increase" in his alleged "clinical signs of dementia."

When appearing on The Daily Beast podcast, Gartner noted the president's confusion, bizarre and incoherent rambling, and memory lapses are signs of "immense cognitive decline." He also credited these symptoms for increasing Trump's "grandiosity" and "paranoia."

READ MORE ON POLITICS NEWS
split photo of gavin newsom and donald trump

Shots Fired! Trump's Enemy Gavin Newsom Launches New Attack Over Dementia Rumors as Their Bitter Feud Explodes

Photo of Scott Jennings, Dylan Douglas and Catherine Zeta Jones

Nepo Baby Gets Schooled! Michael Douglas and Catherine Zeta-Jones' son Dylan, 25, Gets Humiliated on CNN by GOP Pundit

Donald Trump's Health Issues

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Photo of Donald Trump
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump's right hand has been under a microscope lately after bruising was spotted on it months ago.

Trump's right hand has also been under scrutiny for quite some time, as it has continued to appear bruised and allegedly been covered up with makeup.

In the wake of the fodder about his hand, Trump has appeared to try to hide it, either by clasping it with his other hand, putting it beneath a podium when speaking or using makeup to try to cover it up.

Press secretary Karoline Leavitt was interrogated by a media outlet that pushed for an explanation on what's going on with Trump's hand.

"This is consistent with minor soft tissue irritation from frequent handshaking and the use of aspirin, which is taken as part of a standard cardiovascular prevention regimen," she detailed.

Leavitt had previously pushed aside worries that anything was wrong with Trump in July when she was asked about his bruise.

"President Trump is a man of the people," she claimed to reporters. "And he meets more Americans and shakes their hands on a daily basis than any other president in history. His commitment is unwavering, and he proves that every single day."

NewsInvestigationsVideoExclusivesPoliticsEntertainmentReality TVTrue CrimeSportsRoyals
About UsEditor's NotesNewsletterContact UsNews TipsMediaAdvertisingYouTubeFlipboardNews Break
Privacy PolicyTerms of UseDMCA PolicyCookie PolicyOpt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2025 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.