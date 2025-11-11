Trump's Morbid Confession: The Prez, 79, Admits He Isn't Sure He's Going to Heaven Anymore — as Fresh Health Fears Spike Following Medical Procedures
Nov. 11 2025, Published 4:50 p.m. ET
Donald Trump has made a staggering confession, fessing up to being uncertain if he'll go to heaven amid mounting health concerns, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Donald Trump Said He May Not Be 'Heaven Bound'
When speaking to a reporter on Air Force One in a past interview, Trump made a jaw-dropping confession he doesn't think there's "anything" that could get him into heaven.
"I really don’t. I think I’m maybe not heaven-bound," he declared. "I may be in heaven right now as we fly on Air Force One. I’m not sure I’m gonna be able to make heaven. But I’ve made life a lot better for a lot of people."
When asked about the reveal in a recent interview, Trump slammed the New York Times for taking the statement literally.
Donald Trump Insisted He Was Being 'Sarcastic' When Talking About Heaven
The controversial president insisted he was "being funny" when he quipped about not ascending to heaven when he passes away.
"You know, it’s bad for a politician to be sarcastic," he dished. "I said, ‘You know, I’m never gonna make it to heaven… I don’t think I can make it. I don’t think I qualify.’
Trump reiterated he was "kidding" and "having fun," noting he's not sure if he "will" or won't get into heaven.
"But the Times did a story. A little guy named Peter Baker. Peter Baker, who is the syncophant to Obama," Trump began ranting, changing the topic to political figures he didn't like. "He wrote the Obama book, like, Obama was a good president. He was one of the worst. Biden was the worst. Obama was top three or four."
Donald Trump Doesn't Regret His Comments on Heaven
Trump then refocused on the question at hand, noting he made the statement and suddenly the Times had a "front page story" that said "Donald Trump is now questioning his life and his this and his that."
"I said to a group of people - a large group - I said, 'I don’t know if I’m gonna make it. I’m not so sure. But I’m gonna fight,' etcetera. I was having fun. And they made it serious. The thing I thought I learned, but I forgot about it ,I guess, when I made this little, is, you can’t be sarcastic as a politician. Or have fun. But I don’t regret it. I don’t regret it."
Trump's comments on heaven come amid concerns about the president's health, both cognitively and physically.
Dr. John Garter, who co-hosts the Shrinking Trump podcast, recently alleged the Don is showing a "massive increase" in his alleged "clinical signs of dementia."
When appearing on The Daily Beast podcast, Gartner noted the president's confusion, bizarre and incoherent rambling, and memory lapses are signs of "immense cognitive decline." He also credited these symptoms for increasing Trump's "grandiosity" and "paranoia."
Donald Trump's Health Issues
Trump's right hand has also been under scrutiny for quite some time, as it has continued to appear bruised and allegedly been covered up with makeup.
In the wake of the fodder about his hand, Trump has appeared to try to hide it, either by clasping it with his other hand, putting it beneath a podium when speaking or using makeup to try to cover it up.
Press secretary Karoline Leavitt was interrogated by a media outlet that pushed for an explanation on what's going on with Trump's hand.
"This is consistent with minor soft tissue irritation from frequent handshaking and the use of aspirin, which is taken as part of a standard cardiovascular prevention regimen," she detailed.
Leavitt had previously pushed aside worries that anything was wrong with Trump in July when she was asked about his bruise.
"President Trump is a man of the people," she claimed to reporters. "And he meets more Americans and shakes their hands on a daily basis than any other president in history. His commitment is unwavering, and he proves that every single day."