Trump's Morbid Confession: The Prez, 79, Admits He Isn't Sure He's Going to Heaven Anymore — as Fresh Health Fears Spike Following Medical Procedures

When speaking to a reporter on Air Force One in a past interview, Trump made a jaw-dropping confession he doesn't think there's "anything" that could get him into heaven.

"I really don’t. I think I’m maybe not heaven-bound," he declared. "I may be in heaven right now as we fly on Air Force One. I’m not sure I’m gonna be able to make heaven. But I’ve made life a lot better for a lot of people."

When asked about the reveal in a recent interview, Trump slammed the New York Times for taking the statement literally.