'Jimmy Kimmel Live!' Band Leader Dead at 59: Late-night Host Confirms Passing of 'Inseparable Friend' Cleto Escobedo III Days After Abruptly Canceling Show

The blows keep coming for Jimmy Kimmel , as his longtime "inseparable" friend and Jimmy Kimmel Live band leader Cleto Escobedo III has died, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Kimmel revealed the devastating news on his Instagram, sharing the following statement: "Early this morning, we lost a great friend, father, son, musician and man, my longtime bandleader Cleto Escobedo III. To say that we are heartbroken is an understatement. Cleto and I have been inseparable since I was nine years old. The fact that we got to work together every day is a dream neither of us could ever have imagined would come true. Cherish your friends and please keep Cleto’s wife, children and parents in your prayers."

Escobedo had been absent from the show for months after he got ill.

The cause of Escobedo’s death has yet to be revealed.