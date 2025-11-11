'Jimmy Kimmel Live!' Band Leader Dead at 59: Late-night Host Confirms Passing of 'Inseparable Friend' Cleto Escobedo III Days After Abruptly Canceling Show
Nov. 11 2025, Published 4:40 p.m. ET
The blows keep coming for Jimmy Kimmel, as his longtime "inseparable" friend and Jimmy Kimmel Live band leader Cleto Escobedo III has died, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Jimmy Kimmel's Tribute to Cleto Escobedo III
Kimmel revealed the devastating news on his Instagram, sharing the following statement: "Early this morning, we lost a great friend, father, son, musician and man, my longtime bandleader Cleto Escobedo III. To say that we are heartbroken is an understatement. Cleto and I have been inseparable since I was nine years old. The fact that we got to work together every day is a dream neither of us could ever have imagined would come true. Cherish your friends and please keep Cleto’s wife, children and parents in your prayers."
Escobedo had been absent from the show for months after he got ill.
The cause of Escobedo’s death has yet to be revealed.
Jimmy Kimmel's Canceled Episode
Last Thursday, Jimmy Kimmel Live was abruptly canceled, causing fans to wonder what was going on due to the show's previous suspension.
At the time, a media outlet claimed it was due to a "personal matter," but it has now been reported the show was quickly canceled so Kimmel could rush to be by Escobedo's side.
An email allegedly from Kimmel's audience team that surfaced at the time apologized for the ordeal, but didn't give any insight into it having to do with Escobedo.
"Tonight's episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live has been postponed. Apologies for any inconvenience," it allegedly read. "We [sic] will contact you to reschedule for a future taping. Thanks."
In place of the scheduled show, the October 28 episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live! was reaired.
Jimmy Kimmel Fought for Cleto Escobedo III to Be His Band Leader
Kimmel and Escobedo grew up across the street from each other in Las Vegas.
Once Kimmel landed his own show, he advocated to get his close friend to be the leader of the band, even going as far as to take the president of ABC to see him perform.
"I wanted somebody I had chemistry with. And there’s nobody in my life I have better chemistry with than him," Kimmel said about Escobedo.
Jimmy Kimmel's Show Was Previously Suspended
Jimmy Kimmel Live! has been plagued with controversy as of late, as the plug was temporarily pulled on the show after comments Kimmel made about Charlie Kirk in September.
When talking about Kirk's assassination, Kimmel lambasted the "MAGA gang" for "desperately trying to characterize" the suspect "as anything other than one of them."
Two days after Kimmel's controversial diatribe, his show was suspended.
While it wasn't clear what would happen to the late-night show at first, it ended up being brought back to the air on September 23.
Kimmel spoke candidly about the tumultuous situation upon his return, sharing it was "never" his intention "to make light of the murder of a young man."
"This show is not important," he elaborated. "What is important is that we get to live in a country that allows us to have a show like this."
Kimmel also explained he was "not happy" when his show was pulled, as he did "not agree with that decision."