Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > Celebrity > Jimmy Kimmel

'Jimmy Kimmel Live!' Band Leader Dead at 59: Late-night Host Confirms Passing of 'Inseparable Friend' Cleto Escobedo III Days After Abruptly Canceling Show

Composite image of Cleto Escobedo III and Jimmy Kimmel
Source: MEGA

Jimmy Kimmel is 'heartbroken' over Cleto Escobedo III's death.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Nov. 11 2025, Published 4:40 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add Radar on Google

The blows keep coming for Jimmy Kimmel, as his longtime "inseparable" friend and Jimmy Kimmel Live band leader Cleto Escobedo III has died, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Article continues below advertisement

Jimmy Kimmel's Tribute to Cleto Escobedo III

Tap Here To Add Radar Online as A Trusted SourceAdd Radar Online as A Trusted Source on Google
Photo of Cleto Escobedo III
Source: MEGA

Jimmy Kimmel and Cleto Escobedo III were 'inseparable' from the age of nine.

Kimmel revealed the devastating news on his Instagram, sharing the following statement: "Early this morning, we lost a great friend, father, son, musician and man, my longtime bandleader Cleto Escobedo III. To say that we are heartbroken is an understatement. Cleto and I have been inseparable since I was nine years old. The fact that we got to work together every day is a dream neither of us could ever have imagined would come true. Cherish your friends and please keep Cleto’s wife, children and parents in your prayers."

Escobedo had been absent from the show for months after he got ill.

The cause of Escobedo’s death has yet to be revealed.

Article continues below advertisement

Jimmy Kimmel's Canceled Episode

Photo of Jimmy Kimmel
Source: MEGA

Jimmy Kimmel reportedly canceled his show last Thursday to be by Cleto Escobedo III's side.

Last Thursday, Jimmy Kimmel Live was abruptly canceled, causing fans to wonder what was going on due to the show's previous suspension.

At the time, a media outlet claimed it was due to a "personal matter," but it has now been reported the show was quickly canceled so Kimmel could rush to be by Escobedo's side.

An email allegedly from Kimmel's audience team that surfaced at the time apologized for the ordeal, but didn't give any insight into it having to do with Escobedo.

"Tonight's episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live has been postponed. Apologies for any inconvenience," it allegedly read. "We [sic] will contact you to reschedule for a future taping. Thanks."

In place of the scheduled show, the October 28 episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live! was reaired.

Article continues below advertisement

Jimmy Kimmel Fought for Cleto Escobedo III to Be His Band Leader

Photo of Jimmy Kimmel
Source: MEGA

Jimmy Kimmel wanted Cleto Escobedo III to lead his band as he wanted someone he had 'chemistry' with.

Kimmel and Escobedo grew up across the street from each other in Las Vegas.

Once Kimmel landed his own show, he advocated to get his close friend to be the leader of the band, even going as far as to take the president of ABC to see him perform.

"I wanted somebody I had chemistry with. And there’s nobody in my life I have better chemistry with than him," Kimmel said about Escobedo.

READ MORE ON Celebrity
Photo of Sean 'Diddy' Combs

'Whose Granddaddy Is This?': Disgraced Sean 'Diddy' Combs Looks Unrecognizable with Gray Hair and Beard in Rare Prison Photo

picture of Kelly Clarkson

Kelly Clarkson Blasts Former Manager For Telling Singer to have a 'Boob Job' and Reveals Her Brutal Response

Jimmy Kimmel's Show Was Previously Suspended

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Photo of Jimmy Kimmel
Source: MEGA

Jimmy Kimmel's show was suspended in September over comments he made about Charlie Kirk.

Jimmy Kimmel Live! has been plagued with controversy as of late, as the plug was temporarily pulled on the show after comments Kimmel made about Charlie Kirk in September.

When talking about Kirk's assassination, Kimmel lambasted the "MAGA gang" for "desperately trying to characterize" the suspect "as anything other than one of them."

Two days after Kimmel's controversial diatribe, his show was suspended.

While it wasn't clear what would happen to the late-night show at first, it ended up being brought back to the air on September 23.

Kimmel spoke candidly about the tumultuous situation upon his return, sharing it was "never" his intention "to make light of the murder of a young man."

"This show is not important," he elaborated. "What is important is that we get to live in a country that allows us to have a show like this."

Kimmel also explained he was "not happy" when his show was pulled, as he did "not agree with that decision."

NewsInvestigationsVideoExclusivesPoliticsEntertainmentReality TVTrue CrimeSportsRoyals
About UsEditor's NotesNewsletterContact UsNews TipsMediaAdvertisingYouTubeFlipboardNews Break
Privacy PolicyTerms of UseDMCA PolicyCookie PolicyOpt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2025 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.