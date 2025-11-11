Shots Fired! Trump's Enemy Gavin Newsom Launches New Attack Over Dementia Rumors as Their Bitter Feud Explodes

President Trump dropped by Fox News Monday, where he shared several verifiably false comments about Newsom's handling of the state.

The 79-year-old leader told The Ingraham Angle host Laura Ingraham that Newsom has yet to issue new building permits for hard-hit areas of the Palisades Fire.

And Trump added: "He did something even worse than that. He’s now taking a big section of Palisades or some area, and he’s going to build low-income housing where they used to have luxury housing."

However, there are reportedly no affordable housing projects scheduled for that area.