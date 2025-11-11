Your tip
Home > Politics > Donald Trump

Shots Fired! Trump's Enemy Gavin Newsom Launches New Attack Over Dementia Rumors as Their Bitter Feud Explodes

split photo of gavin newsom and donald trump
Source: mega

Gavin Newsom issued another blistering attack on Donald Trump.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Nov. 11 2025, Published 4:22 p.m. ET

Gavin Newsom has doubled down on his Donald Trump "dementia" claims, RadarOnline.com can reveal, after the California governor blasted out a sarcastic response to his rival's latest attack.

Newsom has been relentless in his trolling of Trump, as he considers a presidential run of his own.

photo of gavin newsom
Source: mega

Newsom has made a sport of trolling Trump online.

President Trump dropped by Fox News Monday, where he shared several verifiably false comments about Newsom's handling of the state.

The 79-year-old leader told The Ingraham Angle host Laura Ingraham that Newsom has yet to issue new building permits for hard-hit areas of the Palisades Fire.

And Trump added: "He did something even worse than that. He’s now taking a big section of Palisades or some area, and he’s going to build low-income housing where they used to have luxury housing."

However, there are reportedly no affordable housing projects scheduled for that area.

Newsom's Accusations Against Trump

photo of donald trump
Source: mega

The California governor reiterated his belief that Trump has dementia.

Soon after, Newsom took to X.com and shared a screenshot of a chat he had with Elon Musk's AI bot baby Grok, in which he asked, "Do people with dementia repeat false things over and over again?"

Grok replied: "Yes, people with dementia frequently repeat false statements, questions, or stories over and over.

"This is a common symptom known as perseveration or repetitive speech/behavior, and it often involves inaccurate or fabricated information (sometimes called confabulation)."

'Dozy Don is Back'

trump
Source: x.com/atrupar

The president seemed to struggle to stay awake at a meeting.

With the next presidential election less than three years away, Newsom has stepped up his attacks on Trump – including repeatedly questioning his cognitive function.

In October, Trump called for a special meeting of conservative aides and influencers to discuss the anti-fascist movement Antifa. However, midway through the event, the president was caught on camera struggling to stay alert.

The president's eyelids drooped and closed repeatedly as he stared emotionlessly while a speaker droned on. Outside of a few slight head nods, the president remained motionless.

His assumed drowsiness seemed to wake up Newsom, who shared a clip of the moment, and bashed: "Honestly thought this was a still image when I first started watching."

Later, the governor's press office doubled down on the sarcasm, retweeting the same clip, only this time slamming in all caps: "DOZY DON IS BACK! TOO MUCH 'TYLENOL??'"

Doctors Agree with Newsom

photo of donald trump
Source: mega

Doctors worry for Trump's health as well.

Trump has fired back at Newsom as well, stating: "Honestly, I always liked him, but he’s a horrible governor, he’s a horrible governor. If he ran the country like that, this country would be gone."

However, more and more psychologists have started to agree with Newsom's dementia diagnosis. Dr. John Garner, who co-hosts the Shrinking Trump podcast, said Trump's confusion, bizarre and incoherent rambling, and memory lapses are signs of "immense cognitive decline."

Garner noted these symptoms have impacted the president's "grandiosity" and "paranoia," as he warned about the threat of nuclear war under the unstable Commander-in-Chief.

He said: "It really would be impossible to overstate the grave risk that all of us are at right now."

