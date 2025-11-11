EXCLUSIVE: 'Sleazebag' Andrew Windsor 'Starting to Love Being a Commoner' — as It Means He Can Start Partying and Join Dating Apps

Charles' decision followed fresh outrage over Andrew's ties to Jeffrey Epstein and a leaked cache of private correspondence with the sex predator.

Now, insiders say Andrew has told friends that losing his titles has left him "freer than he's been in decades" – and that he's ready to "start living again."

A friend said: "Andrew's mood has done a complete 180. He keeps saying it's a weight off his shoulders not having to play the royal anymore. He's making jokes about signing up for dating apps, hitting the pub like a regular guy, even throwing parties again. For someone who's been publicly humiliated, he seems oddly cheerful."

After years of public disgrace and financial strain, Andrew is being forced out of the 30-bedroom, $40million Royal Lodge, where he lived with his ex-wife Sarah Ferguson.

He's now expected to move into a smaller property on the Sandringham estate – a significant fall from grace that marks the end of his royal privileges, including his HRH style and honorary military honors.