Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > Royals News > Prince Andrew
Exclusive

EXCLUSIVE: 'Sleazebag' Andrew Windsor 'Starting to Love Being a Commoner' — as It Means He Can Start Partying and Join Dating Apps

Photo of Andrew Windsor
Source: MEGA

Andrew Windsor has been embracing his new commoner status after losing his royal title.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Nov. 11 2025, Published 4:00 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add Radar on Google

Andrew Windsor – the commoner formerly known as Prince Andrew – is feeling "oddly liberated" after being stripped of his royal titles – with friends telling RadarOnline.com the disgraced ex-duke is embracing looking forward to "finally having some fun" by getting back on the dating scene.

The 65-year-old, once nicknamed "Randy Andy' over his love of the ladies, has been formally removed from royal life after King Charles revoked his remaining titles and ordered him to vacate the Royal Lodge at Windsor.

Article continues below advertisement

Embracing the 'Commoner' Life

Tap Here To Add Radar Online as A Trusted SourceAdd Radar Online as A Trusted Source on Google
Photo of Andrew Windsor
Source: MEGA

Charles ordered him to vacate the Royal Lodge at Windsor.

Charles' decision followed fresh outrage over Andrew's ties to Jeffrey Epstein and a leaked cache of private correspondence with the sex predator.

Now, insiders say Andrew has told friends that losing his titles has left him "freer than he's been in decades" – and that he's ready to "start living again."

A friend said: "Andrew's mood has done a complete 180. He keeps saying it's a weight off his shoulders not having to play the royal anymore. He's making jokes about signing up for dating apps, hitting the pub like a regular guy, even throwing parties again. For someone who's been publicly humiliated, he seems oddly cheerful."

After years of public disgrace and financial strain, Andrew is being forced out of the 30-bedroom, $40million Royal Lodge, where he lived with his ex-wife Sarah Ferguson.

He's now expected to move into a smaller property on the Sandringham estate – a significant fall from grace that marks the end of his royal privileges, including his HRH style and honorary military honors.

Article continues below advertisement

A New Lease on Life

Photo of Andrew Windsor
Source: MEGA

Andrew told friends that losing his titles left him 'freer than he's been.'

But according to those close to him, Andrew is already "turning the humiliation into opportunity."

One longtime associate said: "He's calling this his big reset. He's taken to introducing himself as 'Mr. Windsor' and insists he's more down-to-earth these days. He laughs that being a commoner suits him – he can live like everyone else, only with a nicer bottle on the table."

While royal observers have called his newfound optimism "delusional," others say Andrew's unshakable self-belief remains intact. "He's looking at it as a second act," said another source.

"He's talking about traveling again, maybe spending time in places like the Middle East, and surrounding himself with non-royal friends. He keeps saying he's free at last – no rules, no restrictions, no palace drama."

Article continues below advertisement

Financial and Public Ventures

Photo of Andrew Windsor
Source: MEGA

Andrew has started introducing himself as 'Mr. Windsor.'

However, Andrew's fall from grace has also left him vulnerable. Without taxpayer-funded security or a clear source of income, the former duke is said to be considering private ventures – though royal sources say his chances of success are slim.

One insider said: "He's telling people this is his chance to reinvent himself through new ventures and good deeds, but the reality is few want to be associated with him. Still, Andrew's never been short on confidence – he genuinely believes he can win people over again."

READ MORE ON ROYAL FAMILY NEWS
Photo of Prince Andrew

EXCLUSIVE: Ex-Prince Andrew Facing New Sex Trafficking Storm — as He's Slapped With Claims He 'Bedded Other Victims'

Photo of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry

EXCLUSIVE: Meghan Markle's Latest 'Ultra-Nasty' Royal Revenge — How Duchess Used Remembrance Day Poppy Snub to 'Rub Harry and The Firm's Faces in Her Utter Disdain for Them All'

King Charles' Decision

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Photo of Andrew Windsor
Source: MEGA

Friends told 'RadarOnline.com' he felt 'oddly liberated.'

Despite speculation Andrew may be forced abroad, sources close to the King insist Charles' patience has "completely run out" with his younger brother.

"The King's main concern is protecting the monarchy," said one royal source. "Andrew's conduct made that unsustainable. This was about setting boundaries – and the King made that call decisively."

But for Andrew, the end of royal life appears to have opened the door to new – and questionable – freedoms.

A friend added: "He's chatting about dating, fine wine, and weekend getaways like he's twenty again. It's as if he's wiped the slate clean and decided to relive his youth. But it's also ridiculous given his links to Epstein, and a bit sad – but he genuinely thinks he's got a chance at enjoying life again."

NewsInvestigationsVideoExclusivesPoliticsEntertainmentReality TVTrue CrimeSportsRoyals
About UsEditor's NotesNewsletterContact UsNews TipsMediaAdvertisingYouTubeFlipboardNews Break
Privacy PolicyTerms of UseDMCA PolicyCookie PolicyOpt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2025 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.