EXCLUSIVE: 'Sleazebag' Andrew Windsor 'Starting to Love Being a Commoner' — as It Means He Can Start Partying and Join Dating Apps
Nov. 11 2025, Published 4:00 p.m. ET
Andrew Windsor – the commoner formerly known as Prince Andrew – is feeling "oddly liberated" after being stripped of his royal titles – with friends telling RadarOnline.com the disgraced ex-duke is embracing looking forward to "finally having some fun" by getting back on the dating scene.
The 65-year-old, once nicknamed "Randy Andy' over his love of the ladies, has been formally removed from royal life after King Charles revoked his remaining titles and ordered him to vacate the Royal Lodge at Windsor.
Embracing the 'Commoner' Life
Charles' decision followed fresh outrage over Andrew's ties to Jeffrey Epstein and a leaked cache of private correspondence with the sex predator.
Now, insiders say Andrew has told friends that losing his titles has left him "freer than he's been in decades" – and that he's ready to "start living again."
A friend said: "Andrew's mood has done a complete 180. He keeps saying it's a weight off his shoulders not having to play the royal anymore. He's making jokes about signing up for dating apps, hitting the pub like a regular guy, even throwing parties again. For someone who's been publicly humiliated, he seems oddly cheerful."
After years of public disgrace and financial strain, Andrew is being forced out of the 30-bedroom, $40million Royal Lodge, where he lived with his ex-wife Sarah Ferguson.
He's now expected to move into a smaller property on the Sandringham estate – a significant fall from grace that marks the end of his royal privileges, including his HRH style and honorary military honors.
A New Lease on Life
But according to those close to him, Andrew is already "turning the humiliation into opportunity."
One longtime associate said: "He's calling this his big reset. He's taken to introducing himself as 'Mr. Windsor' and insists he's more down-to-earth these days. He laughs that being a commoner suits him – he can live like everyone else, only with a nicer bottle on the table."
While royal observers have called his newfound optimism "delusional," others say Andrew's unshakable self-belief remains intact. "He's looking at it as a second act," said another source.
"He's talking about traveling again, maybe spending time in places like the Middle East, and surrounding himself with non-royal friends. He keeps saying he's free at last – no rules, no restrictions, no palace drama."
Financial and Public Ventures
However, Andrew's fall from grace has also left him vulnerable. Without taxpayer-funded security or a clear source of income, the former duke is said to be considering private ventures – though royal sources say his chances of success are slim.
One insider said: "He's telling people this is his chance to reinvent himself through new ventures and good deeds, but the reality is few want to be associated with him. Still, Andrew's never been short on confidence – he genuinely believes he can win people over again."
King Charles' Decision
Despite speculation Andrew may be forced abroad, sources close to the King insist Charles' patience has "completely run out" with his younger brother.
"The King's main concern is protecting the monarchy," said one royal source. "Andrew's conduct made that unsustainable. This was about setting boundaries – and the King made that call decisively."
But for Andrew, the end of royal life appears to have opened the door to new – and questionable – freedoms.
A friend added: "He's chatting about dating, fine wine, and weekend getaways like he's twenty again. It's as if he's wiped the slate clean and decided to relive his youth. But it's also ridiculous given his links to Epstein, and a bit sad – but he genuinely thinks he's got a chance at enjoying life again."