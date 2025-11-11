EXCLUSIVE: The Madness of Andy Windsor — How Former Prince 'Is Spending Final Days in Luxury Royal Lodge Mansion Ranting to Himself Like a Schizophrenic Madman'
Nov. 10 2025, Published 8:48 p.m. ET
Andrew Mountbatten Windsor is said to be "talking to himself for hours on end" inside his vast Windsor mansion, with friends telling RadarOnline.com the disgraced former prince's behavior is increasingly erratic and "deeply worrying."
The 65-year-old, who has been stripped of his royal titles over his links to serial sex predator Jeffrey Epstein, has been confined to his quarters in the Royal Lodge – the 30-room mansion he shares with his ex-wife Sarah Ferguson, 66 – as he prepares to vacate the property under orders from his older brother King Charles.
Pacing and Muttering
The pair reportedly live at opposite ends of the estate, meeting only for meals, where conversations often turn to their uncertain futures. According to sources close to the family, Andrew now spends long periods pacing the grounds and muttering to himself about his fall from grace.
One long-time household insider claimed: "He spends hours pacing around the lodge, muttering to himself and rehashing old grievances, blaming everyone he thinks has turned on him. It's as if he's trapped in his own little bubble."
The source added staff have grown concerned about Andrew's mental health as the date of his eviction from the Royal Lodge draws near.
"He hardly ever steps outside anymore and has completely shut himself off," they claimed. "The only times he and Sarah cross paths are at meals, and even then, it's strained. She's genuinely frightened about how he'll cope when he has to leave."
Ferguson's Emotional Distance
Friends say Ferguson, who continues to live separately from Andrew within the mansion, has relied heavily on staff for support.
"Sarah's been relying heavily on her staff just to keep herself together," said a royal insider. "She's asked a few to stay late because she can't stand being alone in that house after dark. She and Andrew may share the same address, but there's a real emotional distance between them."
Pressure from Epstein Ties
Andrew's unraveling comes as renewed pressure mounts from the United States over his long-standing ties to convicted sex offender Epstein.
Members of the U.K. Parliament are due to debate Andrew's conduct later this week as pressure builds on the former royal to explain his links to Epstein's sex-trafficking network in both Britain and America.
Andrew's downfall has been tied for years to his friendship with Epstein, who was found dead from an apparent suicide in a New York jail in 2019 while awaiting trial on sex-trafficking charges.
The former prince was infamously photographed with Epstein in Central Park in 2010 – two years after the financier's conviction for soliciting a minor – despite publicly claiming to have cut all ties with him.
That same year, newly-emerged emails show Epstein introducing Andrew to a woman who was allegedly one of his victims.
Denials and Palace Concerns
Andrew has repeatedly denied all allegations of sexual misconduct and reached an out-of-court settlement with Virginia Giuffre, who accused him of abusing her when she was 17.
He paid a reported $15million without admitting wrongdoing.
A palace insider said the latest developments have left him "paranoid and broken."
The source said: "He's convinced the whole world is against him – the King, the public, even the Americans. The muttering, the pacing, the sleepless nights – it's all escalating. Those around him are genuinely afraid he's coming apart."
He is not liked among the staff, but none of them want to see him wandering the halls of the Lodge like some schizoid madman.
"Andrew needs to pull himself together and face his future without titles outside the Royal Lodge."