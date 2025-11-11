EXCLUSIVE: The Madness of Andy Windsor — How Former Prince 'Is Spending Final Days in Luxury Royal Lodge Mansion Ranting to Himself Like a Schizophrenic Madman'

The 65-year-old, who has been stripped of his royal titles over his links to serial sex predator Jeffrey Epstein , has been confined to his quarters in the Royal Lodge – the 30-room mansion he shares with his ex-wife Sarah Ferguson , 66 – as he prepares to vacate the property under orders from his older brother King Charles .

Andrew Mountbatten Windsor is said to be "talking to himself for hours on end" inside his vast Windsor mansion, with friends telling RadarOnline.com the disgraced former prince's behavior is increasingly erratic and "deeply worrying."

The pair reportedly live at opposite ends of the estate, meeting only for meals, where conversations often turn to their uncertain futures. According to sources close to the family, Andrew now spends long periods pacing the grounds and muttering to himself about his fall from grace.

One long-time household insider claimed: "He spends hours pacing around the lodge, muttering to himself and rehashing old grievances, blaming everyone he thinks has turned on him. It's as if he's trapped in his own little bubble."

The source added staff have grown concerned about Andrew's mental health as the date of his eviction from the Royal Lodge draws near.

"He hardly ever steps outside anymore and has completely shut himself off," they claimed. "The only times he and Sarah cross paths are at meals, and even then, it's strained. She's genuinely frightened about how he'll cope when he has to leave."