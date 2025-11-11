Your tip
'Stalker' Meghan Markle's Desperate Move! 'Diva Duchess' Accused of Trying to Steal Prince William and Kate Middleton's Spotlight With Netflix Holiday Special

Photo of Meghan Markle, Prince William, Kate Middleton
Source: Netflix/X, MEGA

Markle's Netflix holiday special just happens to fall on a date Prince William and Middleton will be in the news.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Nov. 10 2025, Updated 8:25 p.m. ET

'Duchess Difficult' Meghan Markle appeared to be on the move to upstage estranged in-laws Prince William and Kate Middleton once again with the timing of her Netflix holiday special.

The streaming service announced the With Love, Meghan Holiday Celebration will drop on December 3, as royal watchers raged that it falls on the exact day that the Prince and Princess of Wales welcome Germany's president to England.

Curious Timing

Photo of Meghan Markle
Source: Netflix/X

Markle announced her holiday special premieres on the exact date the royal family hosts a major state visit.

"Embrace traditions and make new ones this holiday season. With Love, Meghan: Holiday Celebration arrives December 3 on @netflix," Markle, 44, proclaimed in the caption of her Monday, November 10, Instagram post showing her in a festive green satin dress while lighting a candle atop a table.

Astute royal fans noticed the timing and realized it falls on the same day William, Middleton, King Charles III, and Queen Camilla welcome German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier and his wife to Windsor Castle for a three-day visit.

Another Big Royal Schedule Conflict

Photo of Prince Wililam, Kate Middleton, the Trumps
Source: MEGA

The Prince and Princess of Wales were there to greet the Trumps upon their arrival in Windsor, England.

The date is highly notable, as it marks the first state visit by a German president in 27 years and will feature plenty of royal pomp and circumstance, along with a glittering tiara and a jewel-filled white-tie state dinner.

With the "dying" monarch continuing to battle cancer, the Prince and Princess of Wales have taken on a greater presence at state visits, including welcoming President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania in September.

Markle Has Become a 'Stalker'

Photo of Prince Wililam, Kate Middleton
Source: MEGA

Markle seemingly hopes people will be watching her special instead of the Wales looking so regal at the upcoming German state banquet.

"She actually has become a stalker of Princess Catherine now! She is literally insane. She keeps doing the same thing over and over again, expecting a different result," one person huffed on X about trying to steal attention away from Middleton.

"Was bound to happen. So predictable," a second sneered about how Markle and her husband, Prince Harry, are notorious for scheduling events or attention-seeking stunts when the royal family is doing something newsworthy.

"So hell bent on trying to top POW," a third moaned about Markle trying to compete with the princess, who will be decked out in incredible outfits for the German state visit, including a glamorous gown for the state banquet.

"I thought it was debuting in November? Did Meghan not just say that a couple of weeks ago? Oh well!" a fourth person pointed out about the Netflix special.

'Spoiled Brat' Harry

Photo of Prince Harry and Prince William
Source: MEGA

Harry was accused of trying to steal the spotlight away from William's trip to Brazil with his own visit to Canada.

The timing of Markle's holiday special comes on the heels of Harry, 41, trying to upstage his older brother, who was in Brazil last week to present the Earthshot Prize awards and toured several areas around Rio de Janeiro.

Shortly after William touched down in South America, Harry's rep announced he would be visiting Toronto, Ontario, on the same day his brother handed out his global environmental prizes.

While the spokesperson said the trip to visit Canadian veterans had been planned months in advance, they claimed the date couldn't be released until the last minute for security purposes.

Not so, claimed a source, who called Harry's move to upstage William "deliberate."

"Harry is a spoiled brat and wants attention. He is very jealous of William. … He’s not getting good guidance, and he looks miserable all the time," the insider huffed.

The Duke of Sussex and his wife infamously quit the royal family in 2020 and moved to California, where they've been unable to recreate any regal stardust on their own.

