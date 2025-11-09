Prince William Is 'Done': Furious Future King 'Planning to Strip' Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Royal Titles to Prevent More Embarrassment

"Getting rid of Andrew has been a very useful exercise in showing what’s possible regarding titles," Andrew Lownie, author of Entitled: The Rise and Fall of the House of York, dished. "And it’s a warning shot across Harry’s bow."

Lownie noted that, as with his father, King Charles III, William will also look for ways to streamline the royal family when he ascends to the throne.

"William will further slim down the monarchy," Lownie explained, saying taking away the titles of non-working royals such as Harry, 41, and Markle, 44, will be an easy way to avoid any future embarrassments or scandals the duo might bring under the reign of King William V.

The title trim-down could even include Andrew's daughters, Princess Beatrice, 37, and Princess Eugenie, 35. However, it may be less likely in their case, as the ladies have staunchly supported the royal family, unlike Harry and Markle's sensational bad-mouthing of "the institution" ever since they quit the monarchy and moved to California in 2020.