Prince William Is 'Done': Furious Future King 'Planning to Strip' Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Royal Titles to Prevent More Embarrassment
Nov. 8 2025, Published 7:13 p.m. ET
Publicity-hungry Prince Harry and Meghan Markle need to watch their backs, as his estranged brother, Prince William, is already looking to strip the troublesome twosome of their royal titles once he becomes king, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The palace showed no mercy in stripping the former Prince Andrew and his ex-wife, Sarah Ferguson, of their royal status in the wake of the ongoing Jeffrey Epstein scandal. The author of a biography of the disgraceful couple warns that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex will be the next to see their regal titles taken away to avoid any scandalous stains during William's reign.
'Warning Shot' to Harry
"Getting rid of Andrew has been a very useful exercise in showing what’s possible regarding titles," Andrew Lownie, author of Entitled: The Rise and Fall of the House of York, dished. "And it’s a warning shot across Harry’s bow."
Lownie noted that, as with his father, King Charles III, William will also look for ways to streamline the royal family when he ascends to the throne.
"William will further slim down the monarchy," Lownie explained, saying taking away the titles of non-working royals such as Harry, 41, and Markle, 44, will be an easy way to avoid any future embarrassments or scandals the duo might bring under the reign of King William V.
The title trim-down could even include Andrew's daughters, Princess Beatrice, 37, and Princess Eugenie, 35. However, it may be less likely in their case, as the ladies have staunchly supported the royal family, unlike Harry and Markle's sensational bad-mouthing of "the institution" ever since they quit the monarchy and moved to California in 2020.
No Reconciliation With William
While Harry was able to finally secure a meeting with his cancer-stricken father in September after months of talks between their respective teams, a reconciliation with his brother is out of the question at this point.
"You know, the King clearly wants to get back in touch with his son (Harry) before he dies, but William and Harry, that’s not going to happen,” Lownie spilled.
Upstaging William's Trip
Harry angered William even further by announcing a visit to Canada at the last minute, just as the Prince of Wales arrived in Rio de Janeiro ahead of the Earthshot Prize awards.
While his team claimed the news of the trip was kept until the last minute for security reasons, it was reportedly meant to upstage his brother at William's signature environmental event that he founded in 2020.
"The entire debacle was insane," a royal insider dished. "He sent his people to England to smooth over relations and then steps on William’s most important event of the year. Diary clashes never used to happen."
'Unrecognizable'
"[Harry] was never this petulant or spoiled before marrying Meghan. He was not bitter. He understood what ground rules were. This is all a new person we’ve seen since he married Meghan," the source spewed about the backstabbing duke.
The insider added that in William's eyes today, "Harry is now unrecognizable" from the man he was before tying the knot with the social-climbing former Suits star in 2018.