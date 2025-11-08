'Cancel' Martha Stewart! Domestic Diva Slammed for 'Rude and Disappointing' Behavior After Fan Waited TWO Hours at Book Signing to Meet Her
Nov. 8 2025, Updated 5:18 p.m. ET
Martha Stewart truly embraced her diva nickname by sending fans into a fury over her "rude" behavior after keeping them waiting for more than two hours for a book signing, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The domestic doyenne, 84, was putting pen to paper for the hardcover release of her very first book, Entertaining, when she was caught on video being incredibly impolite and aloof to a fan who had patiently waited so long to get Stewart's signature.
'Low-Key Ignoring' Her Fans
The scandal erupted when an Instagram user shared a video of her sister attending Stewart's New York City book signing.
The homemaking queen was seen turning to the side and speaking to someone off camera as she took Antonia's sibling's book and wrote her name without so much as making eye contact.
The woman turned to her friend, who was filming the moment, as she broke into shocked laughter at how dismissively Stewart had treated her.
“Not my sister waiting two hours for Martha Stewart to sign her book, and she low-key ignores her lol,” the user wrote over the video.
'Really Disappointing'
"She is so Miranda Priestly coded, I love her," Antonia joked in the caption, referring to Meryl Streep's ice queen character in The Devil Wears Prada.
However, some fans were far less forgiving about Stewart's behavior.
"Wow, that was very rude — I’m sorry. If she doesn’t want to talk to people, she shouldn’t do book signings," one person sneered in the comments.
A second huffed, "At least look at the person you are signing for and give them full attention for that 10 seconds," while a third wrote, "That's really disappointing to see."
Stewart Is So 'Unbothered'
However, Stewart had her defenders, as she's known for her cold and detached demeanor.
"Martha is KNOWN to not give a f---," a fourth fan pointed out, while a fifth added, "I’d go so far as to say it’s part of the appeal. I aspire to be so unbothered."
A sixth made the astute observation, "Real Martha fans would have expected nothing more. Did you not watch her documentary?" referring to Netflix's Martha.
'Lonely Old Lady' Complaint
Stewart herself had harsh words about how she was portrayed in the 2024 film about her life, which focused on building her homemaking empire and the ups and downs of her personal life.
The Martha Stewart Living founder was alright with the initial half of the documentary but called the second part "a bit lazy."
She was particularly perturbed about how it spent too much time on her being found guilty of lying about a stock trade in 2004 and her five-month federal prison sentence.
"The trial and the actual incarceration was less than two years out of an 83-year life," Stewart complained. "I considered it a vacation, to tell you the truth.”
The Martha: The Cookbook author was also unhappy with how director R.J. Cutler chose the "ugliest" angles he filmed of her to use in the end product and didn't explain that she was recovering from a ruptured Achilles tendon in the final scenes.
"Those last scenes with me looking like a lonely old lady walking hunched over in the garden? Boy, I told him to get rid of those," Stewart moaned. "And he refused. I hate those last scenes. Hate them.”