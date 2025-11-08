Your tip
Prince Andrew
Exclusive

EXCLUSIVE: Former Duke of York Andrew Windsor Will Be Forced to BOW to His Princess Daughters Beatrice and Eugenie After Being Stripped of Royal Titles

Split photos of Andrew Mountbatten Windsor, Princess Beatrice and Eugenie
Source: MEGA

Title loss means Andrew Windsor must bow to Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie.

Nov. 8 2025, Published 4:00 p.m. ET

Andrew Mountbatten Windsor will be expected to bow to his daughters, Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie, following King Charles' decision to strip him of all royal titles and honors – a move that has left the former Duke of York officially a commoner for the first time in his life.

As RadarOnline.com reported, the unprecedented royal demotion, confirmed on October 31, means the 65-year-old is no longer His Royal Highness, nor entitled to be called "Prince."

Palace Confirms Eviction from Royal Lodge

Split photos of King Charles, Andrew Mountbatten Windsor, Princess Beatrice and Eugenie
Source: MEGA

King Charles has protected Beatrice and Eugenie from their father’s scandal.

Palace sources have confirmed Andy has also been formally evicted from the $37million Royal Lodge at Windsor and will be moved to a smaller residence on the Sandringham estate. The decision followed months of mounting public anger over his friendship with the late s-- offender Jeffrey Epstein and a series of damaging revelations about his conduct.

Royal biographer Robert Hardman said the King's decision "effectively categorises him in the same way as war criminals and enemies of state."

He added: "The King has exercised his Royal Prerogative with parliamentary and government approval. He's talked to the Prime Minister about this."

Forced to Bow to His Own Daughters

Photo of Andrew Mountbatten Windsor, Princess Eugenie and Sarah Ferguson
Source: MEGA

Andrew’s daughters have kept their HRH titles despite his downfall.

Hardman explained the formal removal of Andrew's status has wider implications – including the fact that, by royal protocol, he must now bow to his daughters, both of whom retain their HRH styles and princess titles. "Yes, he probably will," Hardman said about the prospect of Andy having to grovel to his girls.

A source added: "As Andrew is no longer a Prince, but instead a commoner, he will have to bow to his own daughters, given they have retained their Royal titles." Hardman noted the disgraced royal is unlikely to take the change gracefully.

He said Andrew is not going to bow "happily," and added Andrew is "dreading" the moment he is addressed simply as "Mr. Windsor" rather than "Prince Andrew."

Humiliation Runs Deep

Photo of Princess Beatrice
Source: MEGA

Princess Beatrice’s royal status highlights Andrew’s dramatic fall.

A senior royal aide said: "It's humiliating, no question. The idea that he must bow to Beatrice and Eugenie – even privately – will sting deeply. But those are the rules, and Charles has made it clear there will be no exceptions."

Both Beatrice, 37, and Eugenie, 35, will keep their royal styles under the 1917 Letters Patent issued by King George V, which state the children of the sons of a sovereign are entitled to be princes or princesses and styled HRH. Hardman said the King had gone to great lengths to shield the sisters from their father's disgrace.

King Protects the Next Generation of Yorks

Photo of Andrew Mountbatten Windsor, Princess Beatrice and Eugenie
Source: MEGA

Andrew’s demotion from prince to private citizen marks a dramatic fall from grace.

"They are still Princesses and HRH because they are the children of the son of a reigning Monarch," he said. "All along, the King and other members of the family have been concerned that the sins of the family do not befall them. They are blameless, they have led a pretty upright life and are level-headed and very nice young women."

A royal insider added: "Charles is determined to protect the next generation of Yorks, but that doesn't extend to their father. Andrew has made his bed, and now he must live with the consequences."

For Andrew, the transition from prince to private citizen has been swift and brutal. His royal honors, including his appointment as Knight of the Garter and Knight Grand Cross of the Royal Victorian Order, have been revoked. He has also been ordered to stop using the title Duke of York.

Sources say Andrew's titles removal had been a "long time coming," accelerated by recent revelations about his ties to Epstein. An insider added: "Once MPs started openly questioning the monarchy itself, the King knew he had to act quickly – and he did. In royal circles, titles and honors are everything. For Andrew, losing them all leaves a very empty space where his pride used to be."

