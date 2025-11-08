EXCLUSIVE: Former Duke of York Andrew Windsor Will Be Forced to BOW to His Princess Daughters Beatrice and Eugenie After Being Stripped of Royal Titles

Article continues below advertisement

Palace Confirms Eviction from Royal Lodge

Source: MEGA King Charles has protected Beatrice and Eugenie from their father’s scandal.

Palace sources have confirmed Andy has also been formally evicted from the $37million Royal Lodge at Windsor and will be moved to a smaller residence on the Sandringham estate. The decision followed months of mounting public anger over his friendship with the late s-- offender Jeffrey Epstein and a series of damaging revelations about his conduct. Royal biographer Robert Hardman said the King's decision "effectively categorises him in the same way as war criminals and enemies of state." He added: "The King has exercised his Royal Prerogative with parliamentary and government approval. He's talked to the Prime Minister about this."

Forced to Bow to His Own Daughters

Source: MEGA Andrew’s daughters have kept their HRH titles despite his downfall.

Hardman explained the formal removal of Andrew's status has wider implications – including the fact that, by royal protocol, he must now bow to his daughters, both of whom retain their HRH styles and princess titles. "Yes, he probably will," Hardman said about the prospect of Andy having to grovel to his girls. A source added: "As Andrew is no longer a Prince, but instead a commoner, he will have to bow to his own daughters, given they have retained their Royal titles." Hardman noted the disgraced royal is unlikely to take the change gracefully. He said Andrew is not going to bow "happily," and added Andrew is "dreading" the moment he is addressed simply as "Mr. Windsor" rather than "Prince Andrew."

Humiliation Runs Deep

Source: MEGA Princess Beatrice’s royal status highlights Andrew’s dramatic fall.

A senior royal aide said: "It's humiliating, no question. The idea that he must bow to Beatrice and Eugenie – even privately – will sting deeply. But those are the rules, and Charles has made it clear there will be no exceptions." Both Beatrice, 37, and Eugenie, 35, will keep their royal styles under the 1917 Letters Patent issued by King George V, which state the children of the sons of a sovereign are entitled to be princes or princesses and styled HRH. Hardman said the King had gone to great lengths to shield the sisters from their father's disgrace.

King Protects the Next Generation of Yorks

Source: MEGA Andrew’s demotion from prince to private citizen marks a dramatic fall from grace.