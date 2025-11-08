Honoring Bruce Willis: 'Dying' Actor's Wife Emma Heming Willis Teams Up With His Ex Demi Moore for Charity Concert as His Dementia Battle Worsens

Bruce's family made the heartbreaking announcement in 2023 that he had been diagnosed with frontotemporal dementia, a year after they shared he was battling the brain disorder aphasia, which affected his ability to speak and communicate. The star was forced to retire from acting due to the condition.

The event was held at a loft in New York City, where Rolling Stones guitarist Keith Richards, singer Norah Jones, and R&B legend Mavis Staples all performed sets in honor of Bruce.

Moore, 62, shared a series of lovely photos from the intimate fundraiser, which included celebrity guests Whoopi Goldberg, Kevin Bacon, and his wife, Kyra Sedgwick, as well as video from the performances.

Michael J. Fox and his wife, Tracy Pollan, were also in attendance but not seen in the snapshots.