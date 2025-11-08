Your tip
Honoring Bruce Willis: 'Dying' Actor's Wife Emma Heming Willis Teams Up With His Ex Demi Moore for Charity Concert as His Dementia Battle Worsens

Photo of Demi Moore, Bruce Willis, Emma Heming Willis
Source: MEGA

Bruce's current wife and ex-wife joined forces for a charity concert in honor of the dementia-stricken star.

Nov. 8 2025, Published 3:47 p.m. ET

"Dying" Bruce Willis was honored at a benefit concert by his wife Emma Heming Willis, who teamed up with his ex-wife Demi Moore for a star-studded fundraiser.

The ladies played hostesses to a slew of A-listers as they teamed up to raise money for the nonprofit Association for Frontotemporal Degeneration, which helps people affected by the type of incurable dementia that Willis, 70, is suffering from.

Stars Turn Out For Bruce

Photo of Bruce Willis
Source: MEGA

Willis' family announced his dementia diagnosis in 2023.

Bruce's family made the heartbreaking announcement in 2023 that he had been diagnosed with frontotemporal dementia, a year after they shared he was battling the brain disorder aphasia, which affected his ability to speak and communicate. The star was forced to retire from acting due to the condition.

The event was held at a loft in New York City, where Rolling Stones guitarist Keith Richards, singer Norah Jones, and R&B legend Mavis Staples all performed sets in honor of Bruce.

Moore, 62, shared a series of lovely photos from the intimate fundraiser, which included celebrity guests Whoopi Goldberg, Kevin Bacon, and his wife, Kyra Sedgwick, as well as video from the performances.

Michael J. Fox and his wife, Tracy Pollan, were also in attendance but not seen in the snapshots.

An 'Important Cause'

Photo of Demi Moore
Source: @demimoore/Instagram

Moore and Bruce remained extremely close following their divorce in 2000.

Ageless Moore looked smart in a black leather minidress, as she shared a selfie of her outfit.

"Celebrating Bruce with all the things he loves — family, friends, and music," she noted about the "incredible evening" in the caption.

The Substance star called the Association for Frontotemporal Degeneration "an important cause to our whole family," while sharing how "grateful" she was to the musicians for "their fantastic performances."

Lastly, Moore praised Emma, 49, "for her work bringing this all together — and so much more."

Bruce and Moore's daughter, Tallulah, called her mother and stepmom "beautiful angels" in the comments.

Bruce There 'In Spirit'

Photo of Bruce Willis and Emma Heming Willis
Source: MEGA

Emma helped organize the fundraiser for an organization that works with those suffering from frontotemporal dementia.

"Bruce would have loved this. He always loved live music. [He’d be excited to see] all of them, because all of them are, you know, his friends," Emma shared ahead of the show about the musical lineup. "I think that he would've definitely got up there and started playing his harmonica. I'm just grateful that they would show up for this. But they also have their special relationship with Bruce."

Emma told the crowd as she kicked off the event: "Thank you for being here. I honestly wish Bruce could be here, but he's here in spirit."

The Die Hard star is currently living in a separate house near his wife and their two daughters while getting round-the-clock care for his advancing dementia.

"So, as Bruce would say, live it up. Let's all continue to live it up and have fun," Emma cheered to her guests.

'The Right Move'

Photo of Emma Heming Willis
Source: MEGA

Emma was forced to move Bruce into a separate home when his dementia needs became too overwhelming.

As Emma and Moore were in New York City for the fundraiser, Bruce was seen on a rare public outing in Los Angeles.

The Pulp Fiction legend walked along a sidewalk near the beach while aided by a caregiver.

Emma has defended having Bruce moved out of their family home as it relieved her of nonstop caregiving duties and helped restore a sense of normalcy for their daughters.

"It was one of the hardest decisions I ever had to make," she revealed. "But among the sadness and discomfort, it was the right move — for him, for our girls, for me. Ultimately, I could get back to being his wife. And that's such a gift."

