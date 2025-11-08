EXCLUSIVE: Ex-Prince Andrew '100 Percent Sure to Flee to Middle East' After Being Called to U.S. Congress Over Jeffrey Epstein Links

The 65-year-old, who was stripped of his royal and peerage titles by King Charles III last week, has reportedly been offered refuge in a $20million villa within a secure royal compound in Abu Dhabi.

Andrew Mountbatten Windsor – the disgraced former Duke of York – is "100 percent certain" going to relocate to the Middle East, insiders told RadarOnline.com , as he faces mounting legal and public pressure following a US Congressional summons over his links to Jeffrey Epstein .

A source close to the ex-royal said: "Andrew's made it clear to those around him that he won't face another public grilling in America. He feels hounded, humiliated, and sees Abu Dhabi as the only place where he'll be left alone. People close to him are 100 percent certain he'll go."

The sprawling residence, complete with a private cinema, gym, and plunge pool, is owned by UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan – a longtime acquaintance of Andrew's from their days at Gordonstoun School in Scotland.

An invitation to appear before the U.S. House Oversight Committee has intensified the pressure on "commoner" Andy. In a letter signed by 16 members of Congress, Democratic officials requested Andrew sit for a transcribed interview as part of their investigation into Epstein's criminal network.

The committee wrote: "The Oversight Committee will investigate allegations of abuse by Mountbatten Windsor, and will seek information on Epstein's operations, network, and associates based on the men's longstanding and well-documented friendship."

Committee chair Robert Garcia said: "Rich and powerful men have evaded justice for far too long. Now, former Prince Andrew has the opportunity to come clean and provide justice for the survivors."

The summons followed the committee's discovery of "financial records containing notations such as 'massage for Andrew'," which lawmakers said raised "serious questions." Andrew has been asked to respond by November 20.

A political insider said: "Lawmakers are determined to send a message. Epstein's network reached far and wide, and Andrew's connection keeps coming up. If he tries to dodge questioning, they're prepared to pursue contempt charges, even if he's outside America."