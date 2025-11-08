EXCLUSIVE: Ex-Prince Andrew '100 Percent Sure to Flee to Middle East' After Being Called to U.S. Congress Over Jeffrey Epstein Links
Nov. 8 2025, Published 3:30 p.m. ET
Andrew Mountbatten Windsor – the disgraced former Duke of York – is "100 percent certain" going to relocate to the Middle East, insiders told RadarOnline.com, as he faces mounting legal and public pressure following a US Congressional summons over his links to Jeffrey Epstein.
The 65-year-old, who was stripped of his royal and peerage titles by King Charles III last week, has reportedly been offered refuge in a $20million villa within a secure royal compound in Abu Dhabi.
Offered Refuge in Abu Dhabi Compound
The sprawling residence, complete with a private cinema, gym, and plunge pool, is owned by UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan – a longtime acquaintance of Andrew's from their days at Gordonstoun School in Scotland.
A source close to the ex-royal said: "Andrew's made it clear to those around him that he won't face another public grilling in America. He feels hounded, humiliated, and sees Abu Dhabi as the only place where he'll be left alone. People close to him are 100 percent certain he'll go."
Congress Demands Answers Over Epstein Ties
An invitation to appear before the U.S. House Oversight Committee has intensified the pressure on "commoner" Andy. In a letter signed by 16 members of Congress, Democratic officials requested Andrew sit for a transcribed interview as part of their investigation into Epstein's criminal network.
The committee wrote: "The Oversight Committee will investigate allegations of abuse by Mountbatten Windsor, and will seek information on Epstein's operations, network, and associates based on the men's longstanding and well-documented friendship."
Committee chair Robert Garcia said: "Rich and powerful men have evaded justice for far too long. Now, former Prince Andrew has the opportunity to come clean and provide justice for the survivors."
The summons followed the committee's discovery of "financial records containing notations such as 'massage for Andrew'," which lawmakers said raised "serious questions." Andrew has been asked to respond by November 20.
A political insider said: "Lawmakers are determined to send a message. Epstein's network reached far and wide, and Andrew's connection keeps coming up. If he tries to dodge questioning, they're prepared to pursue contempt charges, even if he's outside America."
Stripped Titles Deepen Isolation
Andrew's situation has worsened since his brother King Charles formally removed his remaining honors. The Palace confirmed he would now be known solely as Andrew Mountbatten Windsor, and his Duke of York title has been erased from the Roll of Peerages.
Sources say the decision followed his alleged refusal to approve public statements that expressed sympathy for Epstein's victims.
A royal insider said: "Charles ran out of patience. Whenever aides added lines expressing sympathy for the victims, Andrew would have them taken out. Eventually, the King put his foot down and made it clear the message would come directly from him."
Pressure Mounts for Cooperation
The fallout from the Epstein scandal has dogged Andrew since his disastrous 2019 Newsnight interview with the BBC, in which he denied sexually assaulting Virginia Giuffre – who accused him of abusing her on three occasions after she was trafficked by Epstein. He later settled a civil case with Giuffre in 2022 for an undisclosed sum but maintains his innocence.
A source said: "Abu Dhabi now suits Andrew perfectly. It offers privacy and tight media control, and he'd still be regarded with respect. He could live comfortably under royal security, far from public scrutiny and controversy."
Political figures in Britain have urged him to cooperate with law enforcement officials. One source said: "Andrew Mountbatten Windsor needs to face Congress and answer questions about his connection to Epstein and the victims. He should also testify in Britain – the world has a right to know the full truth."
As of this week, Andrew remains at Royal Lodge in Windsor under orders to vacate the property before the end of the year – a move insiders tell RadarOnline.com has only "strengthened his resolve" to disappear abroad.