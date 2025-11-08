EXCLUSIVE: Kourtney Kardashian's 'Gross and Pointless' Vagina Lollipops Spark More Backlash for These Vital Medical Reasons
Nov. 8 2025, Published 3:15 p.m. ET
RadarOnline.com can reveal Kourtney Kardashian's new "vagina lollipops" have ignited outrage among doctors and women's health experts, who warn the sweet-tasting supplements could do more harm than good, calling the product "unnecessary," "misleading," and "potentially risky."
The 46-year-old reality TV regular and businesswoman has unveiled her latest Lemme wellness product – Lemme Purr Probiotic Lollipops – claiming they promote vaginal health and make daily self-care simple.
What Are Lemme Purr Probiotic Lollipops?
Her candy-style supplements, which feature Vitamin C, pineapple, and a proprietary probiotic blend called SNZ 1969™, are marketed as a fun way to support intimate wellbeing. But medical professionals tell us the claims are scientifically baseless and play into harmful myths about women's bodies.
A gynecologist who reviewed the ingredients said: "These products aren't just pointless – they can actually interfere with the body's natural balance. The vagina doesn't need cleansing or flavoring. It's self-regulating. Adding sugar-based supplements into the mix can increase the risk of yeast infections."
Another women's health specialist added: "What's dangerous about this is the messaging – implying that a vagina needs to smell or taste 'better.' That's shaming women into buying a gimmick that has zero clinical benefit."
Kourtney's Lemme brand, launched in 2022, has been compared to Gwyneth Paltrow's Goop for its mix of glossy packaging and eyebrow-raising health promises. Last year, the entrepreneur introduced Lemme Purr gummies, also marketed as promoting vaginal freshness.
Kourtney's New Product Met With Backlash
At the time, she encouraged fans to "give your vagina the sweet treat it deserves," prompting a furious response from medical professionals.
Dr Jen Gunter, gynecologist and author of The Vagina Bible, publicly criticized the earlier campaign, writing, "Anyone who suggests that your vagina isn't fresh or needs an improved taste is a misogynist and awful person. And yes, that includes you @kourtneykardash and your @lemme grift."
The backlash has intensified with the launch of the lollipops. Experts warn the probiotics listed in the ingredients are intended for digestive health, not intimate care.
"The SNZ 1969 strain is designed for gut support," said one consultant gynecologist. "There's no evidence it does anything for vaginal flora, and combining it with sugar actually makes things worse. Quacks may say eating certain foods changes the scent and taste of a vagina, but there is no scientific evidence to back that up – it is a self-cleaning organ."
Women's health advocates argue Kourtney's latest stunt fuels anxiety and misinformation about normal bodily functions.
"We've fought for years to help women understand that their bodies aren't dirty or defective," said one sexual health researcher. "Then something like this comes along and tells young women they need a candy to fix something that was never broken."
Social media users have also blasted the product as "gross," "pointless," and "dangerously misinformed." One comment online said, "Making candy supplements that won't even survive digestion, let alone affect your vagina, is beyond parody. Stop turning insecurity into a sales pitch."
The American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists has long maintained the vagina is a self-cleaning organ protected by beneficial bacteria – primarily Lactobacillus – that maintain a natural pH. Disrupting that system, experts say, can cause infections and irritation.
Despite the scientific pushback, Kourtney remains unapologetic. A blurb for the lollies online gushes, "Indulge in the perfect balance of flavor and wellness with Lemme Purr Lollipops. Each lollipop is crafted to delight your taste buds while supporting women's health, featuring carefully selected probiotics to promote digestive and overall wellness.
"Enhanced with Vitamin C, these lollipops also provide nutrients that support collagen production and antioxidant protection. Made with vegetarian, gluten-free, and non-GMO ingredients, and free from synthetic colors and sugar alcohols, they deliver clean, wholesome goodness in every bite."Still, doctors are urging women to ignore the celebrity hype."
"If you want to support vaginal health, skip the lollipop," said one nutritionist. "Eat a balanced diet, stay hydrated, and let your body do what it's designed to do. That's the real definition of self-care – and don't take celebrities' medical advice."