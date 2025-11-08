EXCLUSIVE: Kourtney Kardashian's 'Gross and Pointless' Vagina Lollipops Spark More Backlash for These Vital Medical Reasons

Her candy-style supplements, which feature Vitamin C, pineapple, and a proprietary probiotic blend called SNZ 1969™, are marketed as a fun way to support intimate wellbeing. But medical professionals tell us the claims are scientifically baseless and play into harmful myths about women's bodies.

A gynecologist who reviewed the ingredients said: "These products aren't just pointless – they can actually interfere with the body's natural balance. The vagina doesn't need cleansing or flavoring. It's self-regulating. Adding sugar-based supplements into the mix can increase the risk of yeast infections."

Another women's health specialist added: "What's dangerous about this is the messaging – implying that a vagina needs to smell or taste 'better.' That's shaming women into buying a gimmick that has zero clinical benefit."

Kourtney's Lemme brand, launched in 2022, has been compared to Gwyneth Paltrow's Goop for its mix of glossy packaging and eyebrow-raising health promises. Last year, the entrepreneur introduced Lemme Purr gummies, also marketed as promoting vaginal freshness.