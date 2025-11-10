Not So Merry: Meghan Markle Viciously Mocked Over 'Cringe' Holiday Netflix Special Preview — as Her Hollywood Reputation Continues to Crumble

Markle's show drew some initial interest when it debuted in March, though it only cracked the top 10 most-watched TV series for a day.

With Love ended up the 383rd-most-watched show in the first half of 2025, which didn't bode well for the "second" season when it was released in August.

Made up of material that was shot at the same time but not used in the initial run of eight episodes, arrived with little fanfare and failed to make the top 10.

Even people who were hate-watching had grown weary of the premise, with one reviewer calling the back eight episodes "painfully contrived."

On August 11, Netflix announced it had ended its exclusive deal with Markle and her husband, Prince Harry, after none of their projects resonated with viewers, except for their 2022 royal family tell-all docuseries Harry & Meghan.

The streamer downgraded the couple to a first-look deal, in which Markle and Harry can pitch ideas for projects, and Netflix has the option to pass on them to be shopped elsewhere.

With Love, Meghan's holiday special is the final project from the couple's original big-bucks deal with Netflix.