Meghan Markle

Not So Merry: Meghan Markle Viciously Mocked Over 'Cringe' Holiday Netflix Special Preview — as Her Hollywood Reputation Continues to Crumble

Photo of Meghan Markle
Source: Netflix/X, MEGA

Markle's holiday special release date announcement was met with groans from Netflix viewers.

Profile Image



Nov. 10 2025, Published 4:40 p.m. ET

Netflix released the date for Meghan Markle's holiday special, and already viewers are jeering about the simplistic tips the aspiring lifestyle influencer will likely share, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

It will likely be the last that subscribers of the streaming service will see of her series, With Love, Meghan, after Netflix dropped two eight-episode seasons in March and August that completely bombed.

Release Date Revealed

Photo of Meghan Markle
Source: Netflix/X

Markle was seen at a festive table setting in the promotion for her holiday special.

Markle's holiday special wasn't even enough for Netflix to put out a press release.

The platform shared a post on X on Monday, November 10, reading "With Love, Meghan: Holiday Celebration arrives December 3!" and a promotional photo of Markle, 44, in a festive green satin dress, lighting a candle on a neatly set table with place settings and some pine trimmings down the center.

The former actress shared the same photo on her Instagram page, writing, "Embrace traditions and make new ones this holiday season. With Love, Meghan: Holiday Celebration arrives December 3rd on @netflix," while continuing to disable comments on her posts.

Unoriginal Tips and Ideas

Photo of Meghan Markle
Source: Netflix/YouTube

Markle's domestic tips were blasted for being 'basic' or rip offs of Pinterest posts.

While Markle doesn't want to hear from fans or haters, the latter came out in force on X after having had enough of her cooking and decoration series.

It had been slammed for giving fundamental tips, such as moving pretzels from their store-bought packaging into a plastic bag for a neater look, and for suggesting that dried edible flowers "elevate" all dishes.

Markle also took heat for seemingly "stealing" Pinterest ideas, including a fruit rainbow, a veggie tray, and a ladybug-themed appetizer recipe, which have appeared in dozens of posts on the site.

Markle Mocked Mercilessly

Photo of Meghan Markle and Chrissy Teigen
Source: Netflix/YouTube

Markle welcomed celebrity 'friend' Chrissy Teigen during one episode, where they made crafts.

"Will we learn how to fold a napkin? Do a children's party with no children invited? Gather non-existent friends & family?" one user on X.

A second person sneered, "Will we finally learn how to light candles? SQUEEEEEE," as another user responded, "I am sure it will be riveting as her showing how boiling water is done."

"So instead of flower sprinkles, will we get pine, fir, and spruce as Christmas sprinkles to elevate our food instead?" a third person snarked, while a fourth huffed, "I can’t wait to see her move peppermint candies from the Brach’s bag to a cellophane bag and tape it up with a red bow! Great gift idea!"

A fifth Netflix customer sighed, "Thankfully, after this, the world will be free of this failure of a woman!"

The End of 'With Love, Meghan'

Photo of Meghan Markle
Source: Jake Rosenberg/Netflix

Markle's lifestyle series bombed with Netflix viewers.

Markle's show drew some initial interest when it debuted in March, though it only cracked the top 10 most-watched TV series for a day.

With Love ended up the 383rd-most-watched show in the first half of 2025, which didn't bode well for the "second" season when it was released in August.

Made up of material that was shot at the same time but not used in the initial run of eight episodes, arrived with little fanfare and failed to make the top 10.

Even people who were hate-watching had grown weary of the premise, with one reviewer calling the back eight episodes "painfully contrived."

On August 11, Netflix announced it had ended its exclusive deal with Markle and her husband, Prince Harry, after none of their projects resonated with viewers, except for their 2022 royal family tell-all docuseries Harry & Meghan.

The streamer downgraded the couple to a first-look deal, in which Markle and Harry can pitch ideas for projects, and Netflix has the option to pass on them to be shopped elsewhere.

With Love, Meghan's holiday special is the final project from the couple's original big-bucks deal with Netflix.

