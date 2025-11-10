Pierce Brosnan Reconciles With Estranged Son Christopher 20 Years After Former 'James Bond' Cut Wayward Offspring Out of His Life for Refusing to Kick Drugs

RadarOnline.com can reveal the former James Bond actor, 73, was seen with his adopted son in London last week alongside his biological son Dylan for a family dinner.

Pierce Brosnan has been pictured with his estranged son Christopher — 20 years after cutting ties due to his drug addiction.

Brosnan, here with granddaughter Isabella Smith, attended a family dinner with Christopher and his other son Dylan, left.

An onlooker said: "They both looked happy and relaxed while sitting down with one of Brosnan's other sons Dylan.

"Pierce and Christopher's problems have been well documented. But it seems they've managed to put them behind them. It was really nice to see them together."

Christopher suffered from cocaine and heroin addictions and once fell into a coma following an overdose.

Back in 2005, Brosnan said Christopher’s problems had become so bad, he was forced to "cut him off."

He said: "Christopher is still very lost. Shockingly so. I know where he is, but he's having a hard life.

"I can only have strong faith and believe he will recover. He has tested everybody in this family but none more so than himself. He knows how to get out. He doesn't want to."