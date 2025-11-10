Pierce Brosnan Reconciles With Estranged Son Christopher 20 Years After Former 'James Bond' Cut Wayward Offspring Out of His Life for Refusing to Kick Drugs
Nov. 10 2025, Published 4:26 p.m. ET
Pierce Brosnan has been pictured with his estranged son Christopher — 20 years after cutting ties due to his drug addiction.
RadarOnline.com can reveal the former James Bond actor, 73, was seen with his adopted son in London last week alongside his biological son Dylan for a family dinner.
Family Reunion
An onlooker said: "They both looked happy and relaxed while sitting down with one of Brosnan's other sons Dylan.
"Pierce and Christopher's problems have been well documented. But it seems they've managed to put them behind them. It was really nice to see them together."
Christopher suffered from cocaine and heroin addictions and once fell into a coma following an overdose.
Back in 2005, Brosnan said Christopher’s problems had become so bad, he was forced to "cut him off."
He said: "Christopher is still very lost. Shockingly so. I know where he is, but he's having a hard life.
"I can only have strong faith and believe he will recover. He has tested everybody in this family but none more so than himself. He knows how to get out. He doesn't want to."
Twenty-Year Estrangement
Proving that it was a case of tough love, Brosnan continued: "It's painful because you shut down. You never completely cut them off, but I have cut Christopher off. I had to say, 'Go. Get busy living, or get busy dying.' He has my prayers."
Christopher is the biological son of Brosnan's late first wife, Australian actress Cassandra Harris, and her ex-husband Dermot Harris.
Brosnan adopted both Christopher and his sister Charlotte after their biological dad Dermot died in 1986.
Tragically, Charlotte died from ovarian cancer — the same illness that took the life of her mother — in 2013 at the age of just 41.
In 1983, Brosnan and Cassandra also welcomed their son, Sean William Brosnan.
Father's Day Hope
Christopher worked on two of Pierce's Bond films as an assistant director, including The World Is Not Enough.
Brosnan went on to marry Keely Shaye Smith. The pair has been together since 1994 and tied the knot at Ballintubber Abbey in County Mayo, Ireland, in 2001.
Brosnan appeared to reach out to Christopher in a Father's Day post back in June 2022.
He wrote: "My love forever to you dear sons, Paris, Dylan, Sean and Christopher, thank you deeply for your love on this Father's Day."
In 1997, Christopher was jailed for three months for drink-driving after being fined £1,000 for the same offence the year earlier.
Christopher was also involved in a massive brawl at Browns nightclub in London and was later banned from the venue.
He was arrested for theft at another club London celeb hotspot, Chinawhite, but charges were later dropped.
Brosnan also grew up without a father figure after his dad Tom abandoned the family shortly after he was born.
He recalled that he only met Tom once as he filmed Remington Steele in Ireland in 1984.
Brosnan said: "My fatherly instincts are purely my own. They relate back to no one, because there was no one.
"I only met Tom the once, I had a Sunday afternoon with him. A story about this and that, had a few pints of Guinness, and we said goodbye.
"I would have loved to have known him. He was a good whistler and he had a good walk. That's as much as I know about him."