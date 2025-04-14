Pierce Brosnan Declares He'll 'Always Fight' For His Wife Keely Shaye Smith As 007 Star is Left Reeling By Cruel Digs at Partner's Weight

Cruel comments about Smith's appearance surfaced after she attended the premiere of the new TV series MobLand with her husband.

At the premiere, Brosnan couldn't keep his hands off Smith, 61, who wore a sleek black lace mini dress which showed off her recent weight loss and silenced critics who have commented on her curves for years.

A longtime friend of Smith's said: "Keely's not made changes to keep her critics off her back, nor has she done it for Pierce.

"She's done this for herself."