Pierce Brosnan Declares He'll 'Always Fight' For His Wife Keely Shaye Smith As 007 Star is Left Reeling By Cruel Digs at Partner's Weight
Pierce Brosnan has taken a stand against online bullies who trolled his wife's weight, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Brosnan, 71, declared he will "always fight" for wife Keely Shaye Smith, who he's been married to since 2001.
Cruel comments about Smith's appearance surfaced after she attended the premiere of the new TV series MobLand with her husband.
At the premiere, Brosnan couldn't keep his hands off Smith, 61, who wore a sleek black lace mini dress which showed off her recent weight loss and silenced critics who have commented on her curves for years.
A longtime friend of Smith's said: "Keely's not made changes to keep her critics off her back, nor has she done it for Pierce.
"She's done this for herself."
The pal explained: "During COVID she became very curious about nutrition and natural remedies for her own health and wellbeing.
"Keely wanted a stronger body, so she started light workouts, swimming and plenty of nature walks with Pierce. She's even harvesting her own coconut water."
While the insider insisted Smith's health journey was not sparked by critics or for her husband, she hasn't been alone in overhauling her healthy habits.
The close friend added: "Pierce's not getting any younger either, so there's been a concerted effort on both their parts to simply take better care of themselves."
Although friends said Smith learned to ignore trolls a long time ago, they noted it hasn't been as easy for Brosnan to brush off haters who continued to obsess over his wife's figure.
In 2022, the couple's 21st wedding celebration was overshadowed when a cruel post about Smith's weight went viral on Facebook comparing her figure to her wedding day.
Brosnan couldn't stay silent and sent a message to those criticizing his wife.
He said: "I strongly love every curve of her body. She is the most beautiful woman in my eyes. In the past, I truly loved her person, not only for her beauty, and now I'm loving her even more that she is my children's mother.
"And I'm very proud of her, and I always seek to be worthy of her love."
Although Smith always had Brosnan's support, her lifestyle changes were noticeable at the premiere.
Her pal said: "She looked amazing. But Keely doesn't need the love of strangers when she's got Pierce – and it's clear he worships the ground she walks on. He's do anything to protect her – and he won't hesitate to speak out again if he needs to rush to her defense."
Brosnan has previously called Smith his "North Star" after she helped he cope with the loss of his first wife, Cassandra Harris, who died of ovarian cancer in 1991.
The insider added: "Keely literally pulled him out of a nightmare and gave him more than enough reasons to keep going. Piecer is Irish – he might come across as a classy 007 type, but he'll always defend his missus.
"She's the woman who mended his broken heart and he'll love her no matter what."