Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > Celebrity > Pete Davidson

Nobody's Laughing: Pete Davidson's 'Saturday Night Live' Return Met with Vicious Backlash After Comic's Joke About Controversial Saudi Arabia Gig Flops 

photo of pete davidson
Source: mega

Pete Davidson's joke about his controversial Saudi Arabia gig left no one laughing.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Nov. 10 2025, Published 4:15 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add Radar on Google

Pete Davidson made a surprise return to Saturday Night Live this weekend, but the cheers immediately turned to jeers after his controversial first joke, RadarOnline.com can report.

The comedian, who was a cast member of the show from 2014-2022, made a guest appearance on the Weekend Update segment.

Article continues below advertisement

Tap Here To Add Radar Online as A Trusted SourceAdd Radar Online as A Trusted Source on Google
photo of pete davidson
Source: youtube.com/@SaturdayNightLive

The comedian made a guest appearance on the show to make some self-deprecating jokes about the ferry.

Davidson joined bestie and business partner Colin Jost to joke about the ongoing problems they have been having with their doomed Staten Island Ferry purchase.

As Radar has reported, the ferry, which they bought at auction in 2022 for $280,100, has been hemorrhaging money, with the latest complication being the discovery of deadly asbestos on board.

So the 31-year-old dropped by the show for some good-natured roasting and poking fun at himself.

But as soon as Davidson appeared, he made an ill-received joke about his controversial choice to perform at the Riyadh Comedy Festival in Saudi Arabia, more than twenty years after losing his father, firefighter Scott Davidson, in the September 11 attacks.

Article continues below advertisement

Fan Feedback

photo of pete davidson and colin jost
Source: youtube.com/@SaturdayNightLive

However he opened his jokes with a reference to the middle eastern show.

"In case you’re wondering why I had to do a show in Saudi Arabia, we’re losing millions on this ferry," Davidson quipped. However, the reaction online was anything but laughter.

"I used to love Pete, but since he sold himself for $ from Saudi Arabia, he's not cute or funny anymore. Shame," one person slammed, as another bluntly blasted: "Pete Davidson took blood money from the Saudis."

Article continues below advertisement
Source: youtube.com/@SaturdayNightLive

A third referenced his big news that he is going to be a parent, with Girlfriend Elsie Hewitt pregnant: "Oh it's ok that he performed in Saudi Arabia for the people responsible for killing his dad and 9/11 because he has a baby on the way."

While one person added: "Pete had time to stop by SNL after getting his check from the RIYADH 'comedy' show.

Article continues below advertisement

Davidson and his Dad

photo of the staten island ferry
Source: mega

Davidson and Jost have had nothing but problems since buying the boat.

Davidson was part of a stacked lineup of 50 performers at the September festival, which featured top comics like Dave Chappelle, Kevin Hart, and Louis C.K.

Yet, the Bupkis star was singled out for his involvement, after losing his father in the 9/11 attacks on the World Trade Center.

Scott, a member of Brooklyn's Ladder Company 118, was 33 when he died responding to the terrorist attack. Pete was only seven at the time.

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE ON Celebrity
Ace Frehley

Ace Frehley's Cause of Death Revealed — Weeks After Family Members Took The KISS Legend Off Life Support Following Tragic Studio Accident

Photo of Mavis and Jay Leno

'It's Not Cancer!': Fired Host Jay Leno Shares Emotional Message About Caring for Wife Mavis as She Battles 'Advanced' Dementia

A Friendship Tested

Their friendship was said to be strained by the stress.
Source: mega

Their friendship was said to be strained by the stress.

Meanwhile, Davidson and Jost are currently being sued for $13,500 in "outstanding obligations" on their boondoggle boat.

The dream was to convert the 2,100-ton boat into a floating hotel with 24 rooms, two restaurants, and six bars. Instead, it's become a nightmare with mounting repair and upkeep costs, not to mention paying a hefty price just to keep it docked somewhere.

And now the toxic asbestos has stalled all renovations and raised new health concerns.

As RadarOnline.com has reported, the stress of the never-ending fixer-upper has taken a toll on Davidson and Jost's friendship.

"What began as a promising venture has devolved into bitter disappointment, serving as a stark reminder of the perils of mixing business with friendship," a pal previously said.

"While Colin is scrambling to assemble a competent team, Pete seems to have gone AWOL. It remains to be seen whether their friendship can weather the storm."

NewsInvestigationsVideoExclusivesPoliticsEntertainmentReality TVTrue CrimeSportsRoyals
About UsEditor's NotesNewsletterContact UsNews TipsMediaAdvertisingYouTubeFlipboardNews Break
Privacy PolicyTerms of UseDMCA PolicyCookie PolicyOpt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2025 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.