Nobody's Laughing: Pete Davidson's 'Saturday Night Live' Return Met with Vicious Backlash After Comic's Joke About Controversial Saudi Arabia Gig Flops
Nov. 10 2025, Published 4:15 p.m. ET
Pete Davidson made a surprise return to Saturday Night Live this weekend, but the cheers immediately turned to jeers after his controversial first joke, RadarOnline.com can report.
The comedian, who was a cast member of the show from 2014-2022, made a guest appearance on the Weekend Update segment.
Davidson joined bestie and business partner Colin Jost to joke about the ongoing problems they have been having with their doomed Staten Island Ferry purchase.
As Radar has reported, the ferry, which they bought at auction in 2022 for $280,100, has been hemorrhaging money, with the latest complication being the discovery of deadly asbestos on board.
So the 31-year-old dropped by the show for some good-natured roasting and poking fun at himself.
But as soon as Davidson appeared, he made an ill-received joke about his controversial choice to perform at the Riyadh Comedy Festival in Saudi Arabia, more than twenty years after losing his father, firefighter Scott Davidson, in the September 11 attacks.
Fan Feedback
"In case you’re wondering why I had to do a show in Saudi Arabia, we’re losing millions on this ferry," Davidson quipped. However, the reaction online was anything but laughter.
"I used to love Pete, but since he sold himself for $ from Saudi Arabia, he's not cute or funny anymore. Shame," one person slammed, as another bluntly blasted: "Pete Davidson took blood money from the Saudis."
A third referenced his big news that he is going to be a parent, with Girlfriend Elsie Hewitt pregnant: "Oh it's ok that he performed in Saudi Arabia for the people responsible for killing his dad and 9/11 because he has a baby on the way."
While one person added: "Pete had time to stop by SNL after getting his check from the RIYADH 'comedy' show.
Davidson and his Dad
Davidson was part of a stacked lineup of 50 performers at the September festival, which featured top comics like Dave Chappelle, Kevin Hart, and Louis C.K.
Yet, the Bupkis star was singled out for his involvement, after losing his father in the 9/11 attacks on the World Trade Center.
Scott, a member of Brooklyn's Ladder Company 118, was 33 when he died responding to the terrorist attack. Pete was only seven at the time.
A Friendship Tested
Meanwhile, Davidson and Jost are currently being sued for $13,500 in "outstanding obligations" on their boondoggle boat.
The dream was to convert the 2,100-ton boat into a floating hotel with 24 rooms, two restaurants, and six bars. Instead, it's become a nightmare with mounting repair and upkeep costs, not to mention paying a hefty price just to keep it docked somewhere.
And now the toxic asbestos has stalled all renovations and raised new health concerns.
As RadarOnline.com has reported, the stress of the never-ending fixer-upper has taken a toll on Davidson and Jost's friendship.
"What began as a promising venture has devolved into bitter disappointment, serving as a stark reminder of the perils of mixing business with friendship," a pal previously said.
"While Colin is scrambling to assemble a competent team, Pete seems to have gone AWOL. It remains to be seen whether their friendship can weather the storm."