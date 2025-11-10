Nobody's Laughing: Pete Davidson's 'Saturday Night Live' Return Met with Vicious Backlash After Comic's Joke About Controversial Saudi Arabia Gig Flops 

Davidson joined bestie and business partner Colin Jost to joke about the ongoing problems they have been having with their doomed Staten Island Ferry purchase.

As Radar has reported, the ferry, which they bought at auction in 2022 for $280,100, has been hemorrhaging money, with the latest complication being the discovery of deadly asbestos on board.

So the 31-year-old dropped by the show for some good-natured roasting and poking fun at himself.

But as soon as Davidson appeared, he made an ill-received joke about his controversial choice to perform at the Riyadh Comedy Festival in Saudi Arabia, more than twenty years after losing his father, firefighter Scott Davidson, in the September 11 attacks.