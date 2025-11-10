Trump's Packing! Melania Trump 'Snapped at Pal' for Claiming Husband Donald Has a 'Small Manhood'
Nov. 10 2025, Published 3:46 p.m. ET
Melania Trump's feathers were allegedly ruffled over Donald Trump after a former roommate made jokes about the president's nether regions, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The staggering revelation regarding Donald's manhood is made in The Art of Her Deal: The Untold Story of Melania Trump, a book by Washington Post reporter Mary Jordan.
Melania's Alleged Rebuttal to Donald's Private Parts Being Insulted
According to Johnson, once Melania's former pal joked about Donald's private parts being "small," she allegedly snapped, firing back with, "Don't say this – he's a real man."
Johnson alleges the first lady is more like the president than people realize, with one example being that Melania allegedly supported Donald's birther theory about former President Barack Obama.
In his allegations, Donald purported that Obama wasn't really born in the U.S., which would have prohibited him from being the president.
"It's not only Donald who wants to see (Obama's birth certificate), it's (the) American people who voted for him and who didn't vote for him. They want to see that," she said on a 2011 episode of The View.
What Has Melania and Someone Close to Her Said About the Book?
Stephanie Grisham, the former chief of staff to Melania, slammed the book, insisting it contains "false information and sources" and should be a part of the "fiction genre."
To date, Melania has not commented on the book herself, and Grisham claims she did not receive a response from Melania when she asked to interview her for it.
Alleged spats with former roommates aside, Melania recently came under fire for the speech she gave when she was honored as Fox Nation's Patriot of the Year.
What Did Melania Trump Say When Awarded Patriot of the Year?
The award was given to Melania for her work with children around the globe, including a letter she had sent to Vladimir Putin asking for him to protect children in Ukraine.
Despite the reason she was given the award, the first lady decided to focus her speech on American innovation.
"I applaud American dreamers and innovators who embrace originality," she stated, making sure to acknowledge Thomas Jefferson, Benjamin Franklin, and Alexander Hamilton.
She also stressed to the audience they should "embrace differing perspectives, even opposing ones" and reminded them "the greater good is built by the few who dare to think differently."
Melania's Divisive Speech
Unfortunately for Melania, she was torn apart over her speech on social media.
"The woman who copy-pasted Michelle Obama's speech is now accepting an award for originality," an X user roasted her with. "And the crowd just nods along like they didn't just watch it happen on live TV. Nothing says 'Patriot of the Year' like stealing lines from the first lady you resent. America isn't satire. It's performance art with no punchline."
Another X user similarly shared she "wants to be Michelle so bad."
"Giving Melania Patriot of the Year is like giving me Athlete of the Year for owning running shoes," another critic wrote, adding a "dead" emoji.
Some people had her back over the words she shared, though, with one fan writing, "Congratulations! What a fitting tribute to your tireless advocacy for children and families! From championing the Take It Down Act to rescuing Ukrainian kids from unimaginable horrors, your grace and resolve have redefined quiet heroism. And that speech? 'Daring to chase your dream is the American way... innovation is a form of patriotism.' Pure inspiration—reminding us all that true patriotism fuels ambition and protects the vulnerable. You're a beacon for the nation, Mrs. Trump."
Another person who praised her called it a "well-deserved recognition," insisting Trump "has carried herself with grace and consistency, and her message on purpose and contribution continues to resonate with many."