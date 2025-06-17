EXCLUSIVE: Donald Trump Furiously Claps Back at Claim He's Secretly Split From Melania — 'It's Unprofessional and Irresponsible'

As RadarOnline.com has previously reported, the first lady has spent less than four weeks at the White House since her husband retook office.

She was recently seen for the first time in weeks at the poorly attended parade and celebration honoring the U.S. Army's 250th birthday.

Journalist and biographer Michael Wolff, who has written several scathing books about the president over the past decade, speculates the Trumps may secretly not be together anymore.

"I asked someone who's very close to them, and I said, 'so what's going on?'" he told 60 Minutes Australia. "And this person looked at me like I was a real dunce and then said, 'she hates his f------ guts.'"