EXCLUSIVE: Donald Trump Furiously Claps Back at Claim He's Secretly Split From Melania — 'It's Unprofessional and Irresponsible'
The White House has issued a blistering response to allegations First Lady Melania Trump is separated from her presidential husband Donald Trump, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Melania has been noticeably absent from the public during Trump's second term in power.
As RadarOnline.com has previously reported, the first lady has spent less than four weeks at the White House since her husband retook office.
She was recently seen for the first time in weeks at the poorly attended parade and celebration honoring the U.S. Army's 250th birthday.
Journalist and biographer Michael Wolff, who has written several scathing books about the president over the past decade, speculates the Trumps may secretly not be together anymore.
"I asked someone who's very close to them, and I said, 'so what's going on?'" he told 60 Minutes Australia. "And this person looked at me like I was a real dunce and then said, 'she hates his f------ guts.'"
'Non-Denial Denial'
When asked for comment or confirmation, the White House instead provided what Wolff called "an old-fashioned non-denial denial" attacking the news program in classic Trump tone.
"It is unprofessional and irresponsible for 60 Minutes Australia to tarnish and defame the reputation of the First Lady of the United States," a statement read. "The details of Mrs. Trump's personal life and family should be respected as private.
"One must consider the potential harm caused by creating unfounded narratives solely to garner clicks."
Melania M.I.A.
Since Trump began his second term, his wife has only made a handful of public appearances, including speaking out against cyberbullying in March and also showing up for the White House Easter Egg Roll. She also joined him to attend the funeral of Pope Francis in April.
Sources note Melania "vanishes from view for weeks at a time, holing up in Trump Tower in Manhattan or in Florida."
"We haven’t seen such a low-profile first lady since (President Truman's wife) Bess Truman, and that’s going way back in living human memory, nearly 80 years ago," historian and first lady expert Katherine Jellison said.
Wolff bluntly told the overseas news program there are likely several reasons why.
"Well, other than the fact he has a long history of relationships with other women, porn stars and the like, and that he's not a very nice guy and he doesn't listen to anyone ever, so I doubt if he would listen to his wife...should I go on?"
It Works for Them
For all their rumored marital issues, the Trumps have their supporters. Anita McBride, an expert on American first ladies and their legacies, disputed speculation that the two are no longer together.
"I think it's a marriage that works for them," she said. "Maybe it's not your definition of a happy marriage, maybe it might not be mine, but it's certainly theirs.
"Whether she's in New York and he's here, or she's in Florida and he's in New York, their life is working pretty well for them. So I think any attempt to try and say they're unhappy or that they're apart from each other all the time, I think that's a lot of wasted words. I really do."
Wolff isn't buying that.
"These are two people who live separate lives," he insisted. "Everything is separate. They are not together."