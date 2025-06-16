'Furious' Trump Cancels Future Birthday Parades After 'Embarrassing' Showing In DC — As President Only Wants 'Adoring Loyalists' At Next Year's Celebration
Donald Trump is livid after his much-hyped military birthday parade was a complete failure, and he's canceling any more future parades, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The parade, which was billed as honoring the U.S. Army's 250th birthday and cost a reported $45million, was a dud, with underwhelming crowd numbers, as it became a laughing stock on social media.
A Complete Failure
"He was furious,” an insider close to the president told Rob Shuter for his Substack. "He expected thousands… flags waving, chants, media fanfare. Instead, it felt like a county fair on a Tuesday."
According to the source, Trump was left disgusted over the optics, especially with the lack of obsessed MAGA VIPs and GOP figures who are all about him.
The 79-year-old is now said to be doing a complete 180 for next year's celebration, moving party central to his safe zone: Mar-a-Lago.
"Next year, it’ll be invite-only at Mar-a-Lago,” the insider continued. "No more lukewarm Republicans. Just adoring loyalists who treat it like a coronation, not a courtesy."
The source claimed Trump has already ordered his aides to begin planning a "golden, glitzy, camera-ready" event in Palm Beach, Florida, and he has a big requirement: No empty seats and no critics.
"He wants applause, not apathy," the insider explained. "If you’re not clapping, you’re not coming."
Mar-a-Lago Time?
The Trump administration had projected 200,000 people would be at the National Mall on Saturday, June 14, which was billed as a massive celebration that would include military fitness challenges and weapons exhibits.
However, there wasn't much fanfare or excitement as the parade was so quiet even the creaks from armored vehicles on the streets could be heard by the crowd, who offered up a few chants of "USA, USA," every so often.
At one point, a man in an Infowars.com shirt yelled, “Bring out the tanks!!” and raged that "people got no energy out here."
An aerial shot of the parade revealed an empty field and people more focused on the food trucks.
'We're The Hottest Country'
Later in the event, Trump spoke on stage and swore in 250 new or reenlisting troops.
"Welcome to the United States Army and have a great life,” he said after they recited the Oath of Enlistment. "Thank you very much. Have a great life."
The former reality star then boasted: "We’re the hottest country in the world right now. Our country will soon be greater and stronger than ever before.” He said America is “blessed beyond words by this valued legion of army warriors."
Despite Trump's words, some of the country didn't feel the same as protesters – including Jimmy Kimmel – held a "No Kings" Day to voice their anger toward the president, as protests were held at 2,000 locations across the country.
White House Pushes Back
EXCLUSIVE INVESTIGATION: How Joe Biden Splashed Nearly $51K of Taxpayers' Cash On ONE NIGHT At Robert De Niro's Luxury Hotel — As Part of HIs $8MILLION Luxury Travel Blitz in Just One Year
Even though about 20,000 people gathered in downtown Los Angeles to push back on Trump's decisions, the White House lived in their own reality.
"The so-called No Kings protests have been a complete and utter failure with minuscule attendance. It is sad Democrats and liberals would rather support criminals and illegals instead of celebrating the 250th anniversary of our great U.S. Army and Flag Day," communications director Steven Cheung cried on X.
"But many more Americans are commemorating our brave military men and women who have given the ultimate sacrifice and who those continue to serve our country."
According to the American Civil Liberties Union, one of the co-organizers of the protests, more than 5 million people participated in the protests.