Secret Army Plans Reveal Trump Birthday Parade Could Feature 6,600 Soldiers, 150 Vehicles and 50 Helicopters — Just Like Dictators Kim Jong Un and Putin’s Notorious Celebrations

D.C. is already set to host the Army’s 250th birthday festivities on June 14, with a big celebration that has been planned for over a year. But the idea of adding a parade to the celebration came up more recently in conversations between the Army and the White House.

June 14 also happens to be Trump's birthday, and the president has long dreamed of having a grandiose military showoff after seeing one in France on Bastille Day in 2017.

He's also reportedly been jealous about the self-congratulatory style of festivities in North Korea and Moscow's annual Victory Day Parade.

Now, with just over a month to go, plans for the procession are reportedly being finalized. Planning documents obtained by the Associate Press call for more than 6,600 soldiers, at least 150 vehicles, 50 helicopters, seven bands and possibly a couple thousand civilians.

The price tag for such an event would cover the movement of military vehicles, equipment, aircraft and troops from across the country to Washington and the need to feed and house thousands of service members.