Inside Donald Trump's $92MILLION Parade Plans To Celebrate His 79th Birthday at Taxpayers' Expense – As He Sends Stock Market Crashing and Burning

Washington D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser said Monday that the Trump administration had reached out to the city about holding a parade on June 14 that would stretch from Arlington, Virginia, where the Pentagon and Arlington National Cemetery are located, across the Potomac River and into Washington, D.C.

D.C. is already set to host the Army’s 250th birthday festival on June 14, with a big celebration that has been planed for over a year. But the idea of adding a parade to the celebration came up more recently in conversations between the Army and the White House.

June 14 also happens to be Trump's birthday, and the president has long dreamed of having a grandiose military showoff in the style of Moscow's annual Victory Day Parade.

Bowser said: "I think it was Homeland Security, maybe the White House – reached out to our special events task force, which is what most people wanting to do a parade do in the district. So, I would say it’s at its early stages.

"Yes, they have reached out. I don’t know if it’s being characterized as a military parade."