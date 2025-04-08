Inside Donald Trump's $92MILLION Parade Plans To Celebrate His 79th Birthday at Taxpayers' Expense – As He Sends Stock Market Crashing and Burning
President Donald Trump is reportedly planning a massive military parade through the streets of Washington D.C. in honor of his upcoming 79th birthday, RadarOnline.com can reveal, at a proposed cost of at least $92million.
The proposal comes as the world continues to feel the economic impact from the president's sweeping new tariffs.
Washington D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser said Monday that the Trump administration had reached out to the city about holding a parade on June 14 that would stretch from Arlington, Virginia, where the Pentagon and Arlington National Cemetery are located, across the Potomac River and into Washington, D.C.
D.C. is already set to host the Army’s 250th birthday festival on June 14, with a big celebration that has been planed for over a year. But the idea of adding a parade to the celebration came up more recently in conversations between the Army and the White House.
June 14 also happens to be Trump's birthday, and the president has long dreamed of having a grandiose military showoff in the style of Moscow's annual Victory Day Parade.
Bowser said: "I think it was Homeland Security, maybe the White House – reached out to our special events task force, which is what most people wanting to do a parade do in the district. So, I would say it’s at its early stages.
"Yes, they have reached out. I don’t know if it’s being characterized as a military parade."
Trump's desire for a self-celebratory parade dates back to his first term, when he envisioned military planes flying overhead and tanks roaring down the streets.
But Trump angrily canceled his plans after local and military leaders determined a parade of that scope would cost upwards of $92million and the heavy military equipment would tear up the roadways.
In a defiant rage on X.com at the time, Trump cried: "The local politicians who run Washington, D.C. (poorly) know a windfall when they see it.
"When asked to give us a price for holding a great celebratory military parade, they wanted a number so ridiculously high that I cancelled it. Never let someone hold you up!"
Plans for a pricey parade come as the nation's economy is in flux following the implementation of the president's tariff plan, which have led to a baseline 10% tariff for imported goods from all countries, as well as "individualized" tariffs as high as 50% on a series of specific countries and regions.
The result hit the stock markets hard over the past two trading days, with The Dow Jones Industrial Average, S&P 500, and Nasdaq Composite falling by more than 5%.
Markets did rebound Tuesday morning, but the threat of additional tariffs aimed specifically at China have caused renewed trepidation.
Yet aides say Trump isn't backing down anytime soon. A source close to the inner circle said: "If the economy tanks, then fine, the economy tanks – because the president truly believes that it will rebound and the countries will give in."