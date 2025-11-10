Joe Biden, 82, Ramps Up Health Concerns After Declaring His Late Son Beau 'Should Have Been President' While Sporting Freshly-bandaged Head

Biden then went on to recount how his eldest son pleaded with him to remain in politics from his hospital room — a moment the former president has spoken about in the past, which served as the title for his memoir.

"He said, 'Dad, look at me. Look at me. I know what you're going to do, Dad. When I go, you're going to quit. You're not going to want to be engaged. But look at me, Dad. Give me your word as a Biden, you'll stay involved. Give me your word.' And I did," Biden recounted.

Beau worked as a federal prosecutor before being elected Delaware's attorney general in 2006 and re-elected to a second term in 2010.

He joined the military in 2003 as a member of the Delaware Army National Guard and as a major in the Judge Advocate General (JAG) corps.

In 2008, his unit was deployed to Iraq, and Beau served in active duty overseas until September 2009.