Home > News > Joe Biden

Joe Biden, 82, Ramps Up Health Concerns After Declaring His Late Son Beau 'Should Have Been President' While Sporting Freshly-bandaged Head

Picture of Joe Biden and Beau Biden
Source: MEGA

Joe Biden has bizarrely claimed his late son Beau, who died of cancer in 2015, should have been president instead of him.

Nov. 10 2025, Published 3:40 p.m. ET

Joe Biden has bizarrely declared his late son Beau should have been president instead of him as health concerns surrounding the former commander-in-chief grow.

RadarOnline.com can reveal Biden, 82, was sporting a freshly-bandaged head when he made the claim.

Picture of Joe Biden
Source: MEGA

Biden paid tribute to Beau while laying into the Trump administration for 'cutting cancer research.'

He was speaking at the Nebraska Democratic Party's Ben Nelson Gala on Friday, when he hit out at the Trump administration for "cutting government funding for cancer research" after his administration made it a "priority."

His son Beau passed away from brain cancer in 2015 aged just 46.

Heartbroken Biden told the crowd: "Cancer hits every family. It's hit my family hard.

"When the love of my life, my oldest son, the attorney general of the state of Delaware – who should've been the president, not me – volunteered to go to Iraq for a year, didn’t have to, he came back with stage four glioblastoma because he lived in a burn pit just like those guys did on 9/11, and he died."

Picture of Beau Biden
Source: MEGA

Biden claimed his late son told him to stay in politics while on his deathbed.

Biden then went on to recount how his eldest son pleaded with him to remain in politics from his hospital room — a moment the former president has spoken about in the past, which served as the title for his memoir.

"He said, 'Dad, look at me. Look at me. I know what you're going to do, Dad. When I go, you're going to quit. You're not going to want to be engaged. But look at me, Dad. Give me your word as a Biden, you'll stay involved. Give me your word.' And I did," Biden recounted.

Beau worked as a federal prosecutor before being elected Delaware's attorney general in 2006 and re-elected to a second term in 2010.

He joined the military in 2003 as a member of the Delaware Army National Guard and as a major in the Judge Advocate General (JAG) corps.

In 2008, his unit was deployed to Iraq, and Beau served in active duty overseas until September 2009.

Picture of Joe Biden
Source: MEGA

Biden was sporting bandages on his head during the heartfelt speech.

Announcing his death in a statement, Biden said his son — whom he described as "the finest man" he had ever known — had battled his condition "with the same integrity, courage and strength he demonstrated every day of his life."

"More than his professional accomplishments, Beau measured himself as a husband, father, son and brother," the then-vice president said at the time.

"His absolute honor made him a role model for our family. Beau embodied my father's saying that a parent knows success when his child turns out better than he did."

Picture of Joe Biden
Source: MEGA

Biden was diagnosed with late-stage prostate cancer in May.

Biden is now facing his own health battle with cancer, having been diagnosed with late-stage prostate cancer in May.

He has since been spotted appearing in public with a large bandage on his head in August, after undergoing Mohs surgery — a procedure to detect how deep skin cancer has spread.

The 46th president was then seen wearing another bandage as he spoke in Omaha, sharing his experience with cancer treatment and the importance of researching the disease.

