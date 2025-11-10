What Is Trump Hiding? The Don Slathers Makeup on His Right Hand During NFL Game Appearance — as Concerns for His Health Mount Following Mysterious Medical Procedures
Nov. 10 2025, Published 2:39 p.m. ET
Donald Trump's health is back in the spotlight after he was caught with makeup allegedly covering his right hand, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Trump, 79, appeared at an NFL game, and posed for a picture with Washington Commanders owner Josh Harris, who gifted him a framed jersey with his name on it.
Donald Trump's Hand Appeared Covered in Makeup
In the pic, Trump's right hand appeared to be covered with a thick layer of foundation.
This wasn't the first time his hand appeared to be caked in makeup, as Trump was spotted earlier that day at Mar-a-Lago and his hand looked the same.
There has been chatter for months regarding what's going on with Trump's right hand due to a bruise on it. In the wake of the fodder, Trump has appeared to try to hide his hand, either by clasping it with his other hand, putting it beneath a podium when speaking or using makeup to try to cover it up.
Karoline Leavitt Downplayed What's Going on With Donald Trump's Hand
Press secretary Karoline Leavitt was pressed by a media outlet for an explanation on what's going on with Trump's hand.
"This is consistent with minor soft tissue irritation from frequent handshaking and the use of aspirin, which is taken as part of a standard cardiovascular prevention regimen," she explained.
Leavitt had previously brushed off concerns anything was wrong with Trump in July when she was asked about his bruise.
"President Trump is a man of the people," she informed reporters. "And he meets more Americans and shakes their hands on a daily basis than any other president in history. His commitment is unwavering, and he proves that every single day."
Donald Trump's Hand Is 'Alarming,' a Source Shared
An insider previously spoke to RadarOnline.com, sounding alarm bells regarding the bruise.
"The same discoloration is still clearly visible on his hand in the war room picture," they shared.
They noted the bruise was concerning due to Trump's age and rumored cognitive failures.
"It's an alarming sign when someone with potential illnesses as varied as dementia and syphilis has the world's security in the palm of his hands," they added.
A Makeup Artist Tells All on Donald Trump's Right Hand Being Covered
Regardless of what's going on with his hand, Trump's NFL game appearance wasn't the first time he's appeared to use makeup to hide it.
Brandi Boulet, a Canadian makeup artist who worked on the 2024 film The Apprentice, previously discussed the makeup allegedly used on Trump's hand.
"How can you be in that position and not have somebody be able to cover a bruise?" she asked. "It looks like somebody just mashed on some foundation."
She noted the makeup artist should use "the color wheel" and needs to find a better match to make it seem more natural.
"Skin is not just one color. There's undertones. You can see blues in there from veins. You can see red from the capillaries. You also have beauty marks. So it’s a matter of layering in a way that matches what you’ve just covered to what the rest of your skin looks like, instead of just doing a circle of one color," they added.