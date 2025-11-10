What Is Trump Hiding? The Don Slathers Makeup on His Right Hand During NFL Game Appearance — as Concerns for His Health Mount Following Mysterious Medical Procedures

In the pic, Trump's right hand appeared to be covered with a thick layer of foundation.

This wasn't the first time his hand appeared to be caked in makeup, as Trump was spotted earlier that day at Mar-a-Lago and his hand looked the same.

There has been chatter for months regarding what's going on with Trump's right hand due to a bruise on it. In the wake of the fodder, Trump has appeared to try to hide his hand, either by clasping it with his other hand, putting it beneath a podium when speaking or using makeup to try to cover it up.