Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > News > Breaking News

Ace Frehley's Cause of Death Revealed — Weeks After Family Members Took The KISS Legend Off Life Support Following Tragic Studio Accident

Ace Frehley
Source: MEGA

Ace Frehley died from 'blunt force trauma' to the head.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Nov. 10 2025, Updated 2:30 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add Radar on Google

Paul Daniel "Ace" Frehley, co-founder and lead guitarist of the legendary rock band KISS, officially died from "blunt trauma to the head", RadarOnline.com can confirm.

The rocker suffered a fall in his home in September. He was 74.

Article continues below advertisement

Frehley's Cause of Death

Tap Here To Add Radar Online as A Trusted SourceAdd Radar Online as A Trusted Source on Google
KISS
Source: mega

The KISS founder took a nasty fall at his home studio in September.

According to the Morris County, New Jersey Medical Examiner's report, Frehley suffered a fracture to the back of his skull. A CT scan confirmed the singer suffered a "right occipital hemorrhagic contusion" and a stroke.

He also had visible bruises on his thighs and legs.

Frehley was known as "Space Ace" in the makeup-heavy rock group. The singer had been hospitalized after suffering a brain bleed several weeks ago when he took a fall in his studio and hit his head.

He had been on life support, and his team recently announced he was being forced to end his 2025 tour due to "ongoing medical issues."

Article continues below advertisement

His Family's Agonizing Decision

photo of ace frehley
Source: mega

The singer was known as "Space Ace" on stage.

Last month, the family made the agonizing decision to turn off his ventilator. They announced his passing in a statement.

"We are completely devastated and heartbroken. In his last moments, we were fortunate enough to have been able to surround him with loving, caring, peaceful words, thoughts, prayers and intentions as he left this earth.

"We cherish all of his finest memories, his laughter, and celebrate his strengths and kindness that he bestowed upon others.

"The magnitude of his passing is of epic proportions, and beyond comprehension. Reflecting on all of his incredible life achievements, Ace’s memory will continue to live on forever!"

Article continues below advertisement

From KISS and Beyond

group photo of KISS
Source: MEGA

He was one of the founding members of KISS

Frehley joined KISS and fellow singers Paul Stanley and Gene Simmons in 1972.

He stayed with the band during their most popular times.

In 1982, Frehley left the group to embark on a solo career, but rejoined when the original band reunited in 1996 for a reunion tour. He continued to tour with his bandmates until 2002.

Frehley continued to tour solo, and had several shows planned for October and November in support of his newest album, 10,000 Volts. The record marked his first release of original material since Spaceman back in 2018.

READ MORE ON NEWS
Pierce Brosnan

Pierce Brosnan Reconciles With Estranged Son Christopher 20 Years After Former 'James Bond' Cut Wayward Offspring Out of His Life for Refusing to Kick Drugs

Photo of Donald and Melania Trump

Trump's Packing! Melania Trump 'Snapped at Pal' for Claiming Husband Donald Has a 'Small Manhood'

Friends and Fans Shared Their Memories

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

photo of ace frehley
Source: MEGA

Frehley was 74 at the time of his death.

When news of Frehley's death made headlines, music fans across genres mourned the loss of the legendary guitarist.

One grieving fan wrote on Instagram: "My first guitar hero. This one hurts. Rest in peace."

Another echoed: "Rest in peace, king Ace. We thank you for so much joy and happiness that you gave us through your music. We love you forever."

His bandmates also posted tributes for the guitarist, who lent his talents to the group from 1973 to 1982.

Gene Simmons and Paul Stanley released a joint statement, saying, "I am devastated by the passing of Ace Frehley.

"He was an essential and irreplaceable rock soldier during some of the most formative foundational chapters of the band and its history. He is and will always be a part of KISS's legacy.

"My thoughts are with Jeanette, Monique, and all those who loved him, including our fans around the world."

NewsInvestigationsVideoExclusivesPoliticsEntertainmentReality TVTrue CrimeSportsRoyals
About UsEditor's NotesNewsletterContact UsNews TipsMediaAdvertisingYouTubeFlipboardNews Break
Privacy PolicyTerms of UseDMCA PolicyCookie PolicyOpt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2025 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.