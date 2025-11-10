Ace Frehley's Cause of Death Revealed — Weeks After Family Members Took The KISS Legend Off Life Support Following Tragic Studio Accident

According to the Morris County, New Jersey Medical Examiner's report, Frehley suffered a fracture to the back of his skull. A CT scan confirmed the singer suffered a "right occipital hemorrhagic contusion" and a stroke.

He also had visible bruises on his thighs and legs.

Frehley was known as "Space Ace" in the makeup-heavy rock group. The singer had been hospitalized after suffering a brain bleed several weeks ago when he took a fall in his studio and hit his head.

He had been on life support, and his team recently announced he was being forced to end his 2025 tour due to "ongoing medical issues."