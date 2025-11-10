Ace Frehley's Cause of Death Revealed — Weeks After Family Members Took The KISS Legend Off Life Support Following Tragic Studio Accident
Nov. 10 2025, Updated 2:30 p.m. ET
Paul Daniel "Ace" Frehley, co-founder and lead guitarist of the legendary rock band KISS, officially died from "blunt trauma to the head", RadarOnline.com can confirm.
The rocker suffered a fall in his home in September. He was 74.
Frehley's Cause of Death
According to the Morris County, New Jersey Medical Examiner's report, Frehley suffered a fracture to the back of his skull. A CT scan confirmed the singer suffered a "right occipital hemorrhagic contusion" and a stroke.
He also had visible bruises on his thighs and legs.
Frehley was known as "Space Ace" in the makeup-heavy rock group. The singer had been hospitalized after suffering a brain bleed several weeks ago when he took a fall in his studio and hit his head.
He had been on life support, and his team recently announced he was being forced to end his 2025 tour due to "ongoing medical issues."
His Family's Agonizing Decision
Last month, the family made the agonizing decision to turn off his ventilator. They announced his passing in a statement.
"We are completely devastated and heartbroken. In his last moments, we were fortunate enough to have been able to surround him with loving, caring, peaceful words, thoughts, prayers and intentions as he left this earth.
"We cherish all of his finest memories, his laughter, and celebrate his strengths and kindness that he bestowed upon others.
"The magnitude of his passing is of epic proportions, and beyond comprehension. Reflecting on all of his incredible life achievements, Ace’s memory will continue to live on forever!"
From KISS and Beyond
Frehley joined KISS and fellow singers Paul Stanley and Gene Simmons in 1972.
He stayed with the band during their most popular times.
In 1982, Frehley left the group to embark on a solo career, but rejoined when the original band reunited in 1996 for a reunion tour. He continued to tour with his bandmates until 2002.
Frehley continued to tour solo, and had several shows planned for October and November in support of his newest album, 10,000 Volts. The record marked his first release of original material since Spaceman back in 2018.
Friends and Fans Shared Their Memories
When news of Frehley's death made headlines, music fans across genres mourned the loss of the legendary guitarist.
One grieving fan wrote on Instagram: "My first guitar hero. This one hurts. Rest in peace."
Another echoed: "Rest in peace, king Ace. We thank you for so much joy and happiness that you gave us through your music. We love you forever."
His bandmates also posted tributes for the guitarist, who lent his talents to the group from 1973 to 1982.
Gene Simmons and Paul Stanley released a joint statement, saying, "I am devastated by the passing of Ace Frehley.
"He was an essential and irreplaceable rock soldier during some of the most formative foundational chapters of the band and its history. He is and will always be a part of KISS's legacy.
"My thoughts are with Jeanette, Monique, and all those who loved him, including our fans around the world."