'It's Not Cancer!': Fired Host Jay Leno Shares Emotional Message About Caring for Wife Mavis as She Battles 'Advanced' Dementia

Over the weekend, the motorcycle and classic car enthusiast attended the 34th Annual Love Ride at the Harley-Davidson of Glendale in California.

While speaking with People at the event, Jay shared how he has stepped up to care for Mavis, 79, since she was diagnosed with advanced dementia in April 2024.

He confessed: "I've been very lucky in my life. My wife is fighting dementia and all that, but it's not cancer. It's not a tumor, so I enjoy taking care of her."