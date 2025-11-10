'It's Not Cancer!': Fired Host Jay Leno Shares Emotional Message About Caring for Wife Mavis as She Battles 'Advanced' Dementia
Nov. 10 2025, Published 2:10 p.m. ET
Jay Leno has shared a touching update on his ailing wife Mavis, who he has been caring for as she battles "advanced" dementia, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The former late night host, 75, opened up about being the primary caregiver of his wife of 45-years and how "lucky" he feels to take on the emotionally taxing role.
Jay Opens Up on Caregiver Duties
Over the weekend, the motorcycle and classic car enthusiast attended the 34th Annual Love Ride at the Harley-Davidson of Glendale in California.
While speaking with People at the event, Jay shared how he has stepped up to care for Mavis, 79, since she was diagnosed with advanced dementia in April 2024.
He confessed: "I've been very lucky in my life. My wife is fighting dementia and all that, but it's not cancer. It's not a tumor, so I enjoy taking care of her."
Jay Insists Caring for Mavis is 'Not Work'
Jay then addressed misconceptions about being his wife's caregiver and how the disease has impacted their marriage of nearly half a century.
The comedian said: "It's not work, because people come up, and say they feel so sorry.
"I understand the sympathy, because I know a lot of people are going through it, but it's okay."
"I like taking care of her," Jay explained. "I enjoy her company, and we have a good time. We have fun with it, and it is what it is."
Jay went on to acknowledge how after more than four decades together, they've recently experienced some "tricky" years but "it's not terrible."
He said: "There are going to be a couple of years that are tricky. So, the first 46, really great. But it's okay. It's not terrible.
"I'm not a woe-is-me person. I'm just lucky that I am able to take care of her."
When considering the costs involved with caring for a loved one suffering from dementia, the self-aware comedian noted he was "very lucky" to be able to afford quality medical care.
While Jay was out enjoying the charity ride event, his 79-year-old sweetheart wasn't far from his mind.
He added: "I enjoy her company. As soon as this ride's over, I’m going home and I'll make her lunch."
Jay previously opened up about juggling work commitments and still being present for Mavis as her condition progresses.
Jay Granted Conservatorship of Wife
Back in September, the comedian revealed he always makes sure to be home at night, even when traveling for work.
He said: "I come home every day. I went to Puerto Rico for the day and (the) plane waited and I came right back.
"That's what I do. I try to be home every night. So that's kind (of) what I do."
When Mavis' was diagnosed last year, Jay was granted conservatorship of his wife, whose lawyer said she was "in agreement" with the order.
Mavis' attorney additionally said she's "receiving excellent care with her husband, Mr. Leno."