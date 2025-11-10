Made You Look! Meghan Trainor Looks Unrecognizable in New Photos After Drastic 60-Pound Weight Loss and Undergoing a Boob Job
Nov. 10 2025, Published 1:54 p.m. ET
Meghan Trainor turned heads at a Los Angeles Gala with her unrecognizable look following her massive 60-pound weight loss and plastic surgery, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The All About That Bass singer, 31, donned a stunning white gown for the annual Baby2Baby fundraiser, where her slim face and breast enhancement made her look like a different woman than she did more than a decade ago, when she was rocketing to pop music stardom.
Gorgeous Appearance At The Gala
Trainor looked like a modern-day Cinderella with an elegant, blonde updo and a strapless gown that featured shimmering silver embellishments, tulle underskirt, and opera gloves.
The No songstress dripped in diamond jewels as she smiled for the row of photographers at the A-list event.
60-Pound Weight Loss
Trainor began her weight loss journey after the birth of her son, Riley, in February 2021, whom she shares with her husband, Daryl Sabara.
The couple welcomed their second son, Barry, in July 2023.
While the Massachusetts native said she does hit the gym, she turned to the semaglutide drug Mounjaro to achieve her 60-pound weight loss.
"No, I don’t look like I did 10 years ago. I’ve been on a journey to be the healthiest, strongest version of myself for my kids and for me. I’ve worked with a dietitian, made huge lifestyle changes, started exercising with a trainer, and yes, I used science and support (shoutout to Mounjaro!) to help me after my 2nd pregnancy," Trainor wrote in a March Instagram post.
She added, "And I'm so glad I did because I feel great."
Fans Unhappy
Many of Trainor's fans were unhappy with her new look, especially how the weight loss changed her face.
"It’s all about the bass until u get ur hands on Ozempic," one person sneered on X, while a second pointed out, "Oh, she got that Ozempic face."
"Her face looked prettier when she was heavier," a third huffed, while a fourth added, "Something about Ozempic face just makes women in particular look like they've had really bad plastic surgery done."
"So basically, whatever her music stood up for was just a farce? Sad. She looks like any other blond Hollywood woman," a fifth fumed about the former body positivity star.
Breast Augmentation
Trainor has copped to getting Botox and lip filler when it comes to her face, but her breast enhancement was what really shocked fans when she debuted her new chest in the spring.
The Dear Future Husband singer's dress at the Baby2Baby Gala hid her impressive cleavage, but she proudly showed off her busty new look in other ensembles since transforming.
Trainor admitted she "thought about a breast augmentation for YEARS, and with everything going on in my life, I decided it was time to do something for ME," in a March Instagram Reel.
"I’m absolutely in love with my results! I’m more confident than ever, and I’m so happy that I made this decision," she gushed.