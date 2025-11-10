Made You Look! Meghan Trainor Looks Unrecognizable in New Photos After Drastic 60-Pound Weight Loss and Undergoing a Boob Job 

Trainor began her weight loss journey after the birth of her son, Riley, in February 2021, whom she shares with her husband, Daryl Sabara.

The couple welcomed their second son, Barry, in July 2023.

While the Massachusetts native said she does hit the gym, she turned to the semaglutide drug Mounjaro to achieve her 60-pound weight loss.

"No, I don’t look like I did 10 years ago. I’ve been on a journey to be the healthiest, strongest version of myself for my kids and for me. I’ve worked with a dietitian, made huge lifestyle changes, started exercising with a trainer, and yes, I used science and support (shoutout to Mounjaro!) to help me after my 2nd pregnancy," Trainor wrote in a March Instagram post.

She added, "And I'm so glad I did because I feel great."