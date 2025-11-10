Sydney Sweeney's New Movie 'Christy' Flops at Box Office Amid American Eagle Controversy — as Boxing Flick Barely Scrapes $1Million on Opening Weekend
Nov. 10 2025, Published 1:45 p.m. ET
Sydney Sweeney has received a knockout blow after her new boxing movie tanked at the box office.
RadarOnline.com can reveal Christy only grossed a meager $1.3 million on opening weekend.
Movie Flop
The movie, starring Sweeney as Hall of Fame boxer Christy Martin, was released in 2,011 theaters, averaging $649 per venue.
Christy's paltry early returns at the box office comes four months after Sweeney, 28, was at the center of controversy as a result of an ad campaign for American Eagle that referred to her genetics.
The label's autumn advertising rollout, centered around the actress, had the tagline, "Sydney Sweeney Has Great Jeans."
"Genes are passed down from parents to offspring, often determining traits like hair color, personality and even eye color... my genes are blue," Sweeney said an accompanying video.
Fight Club
In the fallout, critics of the ad campaign said it promoted racial dog whistling, while Donald Trump showed his support for the actress and the brand.
Others accused it of over-sexualising the actress and pandering to the male gaze — drawing comparisons to Brooke Shields' infamous 1980 Calvin Klein commercial, in which a teenage Brooke declared: "You want to know what comes between me and my Calvins? Nothing."
Sweeney said earlier this month that she found it "surreal" that the scandal grew so big as to attract attention from the White House.
"I did a jean ad," Sweeney explained. "I mean, the reaction definitely was a surprise, but I love jeans."
She added: "All I wear are jeans. I'm literally in jeans and a T-shirt every day of my life."
'Rocky Gym'
Sweeney prepared for her role in the boxing flick by building her own "Rocky gym" in her grandma's Idaho home.
The actress said she "put on 35 pounds during" a three-month span in which she exercised frequently and consumed protein shakes.
She said: "I worked with my weight trainer in the morning and night, and then I had a boxing coach I worked with every day for two to three hours."
Sweeney paid tribute to Martin, who she said inspired everyone on the movie "to step into our power."
"Her story made us fight harder for ourselves and for every woman who has ever been silenced," Sweeney said. "This film was painful, joyful, resilient, beautiful, it was everything."
Meanwhile, RadarOnline.com can reveal Sweeney is currently locked in a feud with her Euphoria co-star Zendaya.
The pair is reportedly refusing to stand near each other at events and the rift is said to be caused by their starkly different political views.
Zendaya is said to be "refusing" to do press calls for the upcoming third season of Euphoria with Sweeney after filming finished earlier this month, according to sources working on the show.
One insider said: "It's no wonder she's refusing to do it.
"It's a difficult position for Zendaya to be in because if she even stands next to Sydney on the red carpet, it can be read as her excusing Sydney's views on Trump and her refusal to apologise for the racist ad."