EXCLUSIVE: The Shocking Reason Teresa Giudice's Husband Luis Ruelas 'Pushed' Her to Reunite With Estranged Family Members Joe and Melissa Gorga Revealed
Nov. 10 2025, Published 8:19 p.m. ET
Teresa Giudice may have mended fences with Joe and Melissa Gorga, but an insider has exclusively revealed to RadarOnline.com how her husband, Luis Ruelas, played an integral part in making that happen.
Luis Ruelas 'Pushed' Teresa Giudice to Meet With Joe and Melissa Gorga
Prior to sitting down with her estranged family, Giudice had vowed never to speak to them again but, much like her most infamous stunt on reality TV, the table was suddenly flipped.
"Luis is the one who pushed Teresa to ultimately meet with her brother and Melissa," an insider divulged. "It’s no secret given the tax liens that there has been financial pressure on them."
The tax liens the source was referring to were revealed in March, when news broke Giudice owed $303,889.20 and Ruels was in debt by nearly $2.6Million.
'RHONJ' Being on Pause Has Been a 'Financial Blow' to Teresa Giudice and Luis Ruelas
The Real Housewives of New Jersey being on pause has had a detrimental effect on the couple, the insider explained, insisting not being on the show has been a "major financial blow" for the pair as they "absolutely need the money."
"He figured if she makes up with Joe and Melissa it would give her a much stronger chance to be back on the show and save her job," the source added.
In line with Ruelas pushing for the famously feuding family to sit down, he was present when they met and "has made up with Joe," according to the insider.
"As evidence, they are now following each other on Instagram," they added.
When looking at Ruelas' Instagram, he now follows Joe and Melissa, although only Joe followed him back. Teresa, for her part, has not followed either of them on Instagram, and they also do not currently follow her.
Bravo Reportedly Didn't 'Want to Film With People Who Don't Talk'
RadarOnline.com previously shared Bravo also played an integral part in forcing the family's hand to reunite.
"We've been down this road before," a source spilled the network reportedly told the family, "and this is on you. We are not going to film with people who don't talk."
Giudice finally took the plunge to attempt to get over the drama with her brother and sister-in-law, as RadarOnline.com reported the family members sat down for an entire day and "talked things out."
"They stayed there all day," a source previously shared, "and they’re absolutely in a better place after meeting."
This is a "good start" to moving forward, the insider added.
Was Teresa Giudice's Reunion With Her Family Taped?
While fans of RHONJ remain on the edge of their seats for new footage, the sit-down unfortunately won't be it, as Bravo cameras were not rolling at all.
"The meeting absolutely was not taped for TV," a source noted.
Bravo "made it known" they didn't want to film any reunion between Giudice, Joe and Melissa, an insider previously confirmed to RadarOnline.com.
"If Joe and Teresa do end up making up and are in a good place, it is, of course, possible production could entertain having them both back on the show, and then fans would get to watch their rekindled relationship," they added.
At this time, it remains unknown if – and when – RHONJ will return.