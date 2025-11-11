EXCLUSIVE: The Shocking Reason Teresa Giudice's Husband Luis Ruelas 'Pushed' Her to Reunite With Estranged Family Members Joe and Melissa Gorga Revealed

The Real Housewives of New Jersey being on pause has had a detrimental effect on the couple, the insider explained, insisting not being on the show has been a "major financial blow" for the pair as they "absolutely need the money."

"He figured if she makes up with Joe and Melissa it would give her a much stronger chance to be back on the show and save her job," the source added.

In line with Ruelas pushing for the famously feuding family to sit down, he was present when they met and "has made up with Joe," according to the insider.

"As evidence, they are now following each other on Instagram," they added.

When looking at Ruelas' Instagram, he now follows Joe and Melissa, although only Joe followed him back. Teresa, for her part, has not followed either of them on Instagram, and they also do not currently follow her.