Prince Andrew

Ex-Prince Andrew's Jail Fears Erupt: Disgraced Royal Could Be 'Forced Out of England' and 'Thrown Behind Bars' for His Role in the Disturbing Jeffrey Epstein Sex Scandal

photo of prince andrew
Source: mega

The ex-Prince Andrew could be sent to jail.

Nov. 10 2025, Published 8:09 p.m. ET

The former Prince Andrew could have more to worry about than simply losing his royal titles, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Andrew Mountbatten Windsor could lose his freedom and be sent directly to jail.

photo of prince andrew and jeffrey epstein
Source: mega

Andrew is facing increased scrutiny over his association with Jeffrey Epstein.

Now that he has officially been stripped of his royal titles, Plain old Andrew is "wide open" to possible criminal charges over his ties to Jeffrey Epstein – and insiders say he could also be kicked out of England.

Andrew is now under investigation by the London police for a variety of possible offenses, beyond accusations he sexually assaulted Virginia Giuffre when she was a minor.

“Andrew is going to be charged with various public offenses and misconduct in public office… he’ll probably go to jail," said historian Andrew Lownie, author of Entitled: The Rise and Fall of the House of York. "The case against him is pretty clear… he’s toast."

But it may not be his sexual appetite that does him in.

"He won’t go down for sex trafficking," Lownie continued. "It will be for financial impropriety."

Shady Business Dealings

prince andrew and virginia giuffre
Source: mega

Andrew has been linked to an underage Virginia Giuffre.

Andrew was a trade envoy for the U.K. from 2001 until 2011.

During that time, he came into contact with unscrupulous people in exotic countries such as Libya, Kazakhstan, and Laos.

And during the trips, the 65-year-old would deliberately avoid setting up shop at British embassies, opting instead for five-star opulence away from prying eyes, where he could spend lavishly on food, accommodations, and "personal fun."

Investigators allege it was during these trips that he would entertain various prostitutes and conduct dirty backroom deals with foreign businessmen.

For example, according to NewsNation, after a trip to Kazakhstan in 2007, Andrew sold his then-home, Sunninghill Park – a 12-bedroom country house near Windsor, Berkshire – to a Kazakhstan businessman for $18million.

That was $5million more than what it was worth at the time.

Andrew Is Vulnerable Now

photo of prince andrew
Source: mega

He is also accused of shady business dealings for his personal benefit.

Andrew has faced increased scrutiny for his association with Epstein, and renewed public anger following the publication of Giuffre's posthumous memoir, Nobody's Girl.

A source said: "Andrew's in a very precarious position now. Without the protection his royal titles gave him, he's more wide open to legal action.

"The Palace has clearly distanced itself, and he's been left to deal with the fallout over his links to Epstein alone. He is a sitting duck for law enforcement, and very vulnerable. He should be getting a top legal team in place now."

Andrew's Royal Pain

photo of prince andrew
Source: mega

His older brother, King Charles, stripped him of his titles.

King Charles' title-stripping decree declared: "Andrew Mountbatten Windsor shall no longer be entitled to hold and enjoy the style, title or attribute of 'Royal Highness' and the titular dignity of 'Prince.'"

Buckingham Palace said the censure was "deemed necessary" given the continuing controversy surrounding the disgraced royal's relationship with serial sex predator Epstein.

Another royal source said: "Andrew has never been this exposed, both legally and in the public eye. His title once gave him a degree of protection, but that safety net has vanished.

"If authorities in the U.S. or U.K. uncover new evidence, he'll be under huge pressure to answer for it just like anyone else."

