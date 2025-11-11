Ex-Prince Andrew's Jail Fears Erupt: Disgraced Royal Could Be 'Forced Out of England' and 'Thrown Behind Bars' for His Role in the Disturbing Jeffrey Epstein Sex Scandal

Now that he has officially been stripped of his royal titles, Plain old Andrew is "wide open" to possible criminal charges over his ties to Jeffrey Epstein – and insiders say he could also be kicked out of England.

Andrew is now under investigation by the London police for a variety of possible offenses, beyond accusations he sexually assaulted Virginia Giuffre when she was a minor.

“Andrew is going to be charged with various public offenses and misconduct in public office… he’ll probably go to jail," said historian Andrew Lownie, author of Entitled: The Rise and Fall of the House of York. "The case against him is pretty clear… he’s toast."

But it may not be his sexual appetite that does him in.

"He won’t go down for sex trafficking," Lownie continued. "It will be for financial impropriety."