EXCLUSIVE: Plain Old Andy Windsor 'Super Vulnerable' and 'Wide Open' to Being Hit With Criminal Proceedings Now He's Officially a Commoner

Andrew, who has consistently denied all allegations of sexual misconduct, settled a U.S. civil lawsuit brought by Giuffre in 2022 for a reported $15million, with no admission of liability. In 2019, he gave a disastrous interview on BBC's Newsnight defending his friendship with Epstein, who was convicted of s-- crimes before dying in prison.

A source told RadarOnline.com U.K. authorities are still quietly reviewing recent claims Andrew had instructed a police protection officer to "dig up dirt" on Giuffre more than a decade ago – something that could also land him in the courts. Meanwhile, Andrew is preparing to leave the Royal Lodge at Windsor and relocate to a smaller property on the King's Sandringham estate.

"He's staying out of sight," said one insider. "The social invites have dried up, and he realizes his days as a public figure are finished. But there's real anxiety that if legal action is taken, it won't just damage him – it could pull the whole monarchy into the mess."

Andrew's staunch ally and ex-wife, Sarah Ferguson, 66, is also said to be struggling with the fallout from his latest Epstein scandals.

"Sarah feels guilty for not stepping in sooner to stop him making the wrong choices," said another source. "She's anxious and has even mentioned moving abroad to escape the chaos."

But for now, Andrew's fate hangs in the balance – a man born royal, now left to face potential legal consequences alone.